How to Get a Cyberpunk 2077 Refund
If you’re sick and tired of dealing with Cyberpunk 2077 problems on Xbox or PlayStation, you can request a refund from Microsoft or Sony right now.
Earlier this month CD Projekt Red released its new open-world game, Cyberpunk 2077, on a number of platforms including PS4, Xbox One, and PC. The release came after numerous delays. It’s now abundantly clear why the game was pushed back as many times as it was.
From the outset, players across all platforms have run into a myriad of bugs and performance issues with owners of older-generation consoles, namely the PS4 and Xbox One, bearing the brunt. The problems are so bad that Sony’s temporarily removed the game from the PlayStation Store.
The developer has released patches addressing some of the game’s issues, but it’s clear that the game will need a ton of work in the days, weeks, months, and perhaps years ahead. And while CD Projekt Red has promised robust updates in the weeks ahead, a lot of people may not want to wait around.
If you fall into that camp, you can request a refund and get the money you spent on the game back. Microsoft says it has “granted refunds to the vast majority of customers who have requested one” and you can expect the same from Sony.
Requesting a Cyberpunk 2077 refund is extremely and this guide will show you how to quickly get your refund via Microsoft or Sony.
How to Get an Xbox Cyberpunk 2077 Refund
If you bought a digital copy of Cyberpunk 2077 for your Xbox One, Xbox One S, Xbox One X, Xbox Series X, or Xbox Series X, and you want a refund, here’s what you need to do.
First, head to Microsoft’s support site. Once you’re there you’ll need to sign into the account you used to purchase Cyberpunk 2077.
From there, select your order or orders, and then select Request refund. From there, Microsoft should be in touch about your request.
Again, Microsoft says it has approved most requests.
How to Get a PlayStation Cyberpunk 2077 Refund
If you bought a digital copy for your PlayStation 4, PlayStation 4 Pro, PlayStation 4 Slim, or PlayStation 5, here’s how to request a refund.
Sony’s got a special site setup for PlayStation Cyberpunk 2077 refunds and you’ll want to head to it to initiate the process. Note that you’ll need to sign into your PlayStation account to move forward.
From there, you’ll need to click the button to submit your refund request. Sony says that once it has confirmed that you purchased Cyberpunk 2077 via PlayStation Store, it will begin processing your refund.
How to Get a Cyberpunk 2077 Refund on a Physical Copy
If you bought a physical copy of the game and want to request a refund, CD Projekt Red says For boxed versions you should first try and get a refund at the store where you bought the game.
If you bought a copy through Best Buy, you’ll want to head on over to its website and follow the instructions. The retailer is offering refunds for the following SKU’s:
- 6255151 – Cyberpunk 2077 PS4
- 6255136 – Cyberpunk 2077 Xbox One
- 6352276 – Cyberpunk 2077 Collector’s Edition PS4
- 6352440 – Cyberpunk 2077 Collector’s Edition Xbox One
- 6414180 – Cyberpunk 2077 Xbox One Digital
If this doesn’t work, you’ll want to get into direct contact with the developer via email. CD Projekt Red says you can contact the company for a week up until December 21st, 2020.
As for the game’s future, CD Projekt Red says it will release two large patches starting with Patch #1 in January. Patch #1 will be followed by Patch #2 in February.
The developer says these patches should fix the most prominent problems plaguing gamers on last-gen consoles. And while they won’t make the game on last-gen “look like it’s running on a high-spec PC or next-gen console”, it will supposedly be closer than it is now.
Install iOS 14.3 for Better Security
If security is important to you, think about installing iOS 14.3 right away.
Apple's outlined nine new security patches on board iOS 14.3. These patches will help protect your device from harm.
iOS 14.3 also includes a new privacy information section on App Store pages that includes a developer-reported summary of the app’s privacy practices.
If you skipped iOS 14.2, your iOS 14.3 update includes iOS 14.2's 24 security patches. You can learn more about the patches on Apple's security website.
If you're still running iOS 13, iOS 14.3 include iOS 14.0's security updates.
iOS 14.0 brought 11 new security patches to the iPhone. If you're interested in the exact nature of these improvements, you can read about them over on Apple's website.
If you skipped iOS 13.7 or any older versions of iOS 13, you'll get the security patches from those updates with your iOS 14.3 update.
In addition to those patches, iOS 14 comes with some security and privacy upgrades including improvements to Home/HomeKit and Safari.
For instance in Safari, you can now tap the Privacy Report button to better understand how websites handle your privacy.
With iOS 14 on board you can now get information on the App Store that will help you understand the privacy practices of apps before you download them.
There is also a new recording indicator that will appear at the top of your screen whenever an app is using your microphone or camera. You can see if an app has used them recently in Control Center.
