How to Get the Xbox Series X Early
Do you want a chance to get an Xbox Series X early? If so you should grab your phone and prepare to eat a taco or two. Taco Bell is teaming up with Microsoft to give away a new Xbox Series X every fifteen minutes during the contest and with the Taco Bell app, you can get access to daily Xbox Series X giveaways before the pre-orders even start.
Starting on September 24th when you buy a medium or large soft drink at Taco Bell, you get a code that you can use to enter for a chance to win an Xbox Series X bundle that includes the console, a new controller, and six months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.
Read: Should I Pre-Order the Xbox Series X?
If you want early access, you can download the Taco Bell app and sign up for the Taco Bell Rewards Beta program by the end of the day on September 13th to get early access to drawings that run from September 15 through September 21st.
When you join the program you get rewards when you buy things at Taco Bell, but with this promotion, you also get access to chances to get an Xbox Series X before they go on sale. It’s not clear if winners get their Xbox Series X ahead of the November release date, but it is a chance to lock in a new console for free and ahead of pre-orders.
When you sign up for the Taco Bell Rewards Beta program you get a free taco and chances to win. The app allows you to get a code when you buy a combo, a large freeze or when you purchase two combos. You can also get a code via mail or you can use these three codes to enter every day. Here are the free Xbox Series X Taco Bell entry codes;
- SX7NLYZNHCZ6
- SX7V936NBPP9
- SX7YR97XYV96.
If you don’t win, you get a Fire Drill Code that you can use within 24 hours as a second chance.
Taco Bell will give away up to 4,032 Xbox Series X Bundles through the main giveaway and 20 through Fire Drill second chance.
Cyberpunk 2077: Which Edition Should You Buy?
The Cyberpunk 2077 release date is getting closer which means you might be thinking about putting in a pre-order. If you do decide to purchase the game ahead of time, make sure you buy the right version for your interest level and budget.
Last year, CD Projekt Red, the developer behind the popular Witcher series, finally confirmed an official release date for its next game.
The developer initially said Cyberpunk 2077 would land for current-generation consoles (Xbox One, PS4) and Windows PC on April 16th, 2020. It then pushed the game’s release date to September 17th.
Unfortunately, the developer announced another delay. Instead of launching on September 17th, the Cyberpunk 2077 release date is now November 19th. This is so CD Projekt Red can add additional polish which, given the scope of this game, isn’t a bad thing.
As of right now, it looks like the game’s release date for Google’s Stadia platform might come a little later. The developer says the release will come by the end of the year, but hasn’t provided a specific date.
The game is also heading to Sony’s PS5 and Microsoft’s Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S.
As of right now, this looks like it will be the final delay. CD Projekt Red says it doesn’t expect to push the game’s release date any further than November.
As of right now there are two versions of the game: a standard edition and a Collector’s Edition, and some of you are probably trying to decide which one to buy.
Each has its pros and cons and today we want to guide you through each edition and the key differences between a physical and digital copy of the game.
Cyberpunk 2077 Standard Edition
The standard edition is the most basic version of the game. For $59.99, or less, you get a copy of the game and some bonuses if you order before the game’s release in November.
There aren’t a ton of Cyberpunk 2077 deals out there right now, but you don’t have to spend the full $60 if you pre-order a copy right now.
Amazon is currently selling the game for $49.99 and other retailers have the game listed below the standard $59.99 price point. It’s unclear how long these deals might last.
Best Buy says that My Best Buy members who pre-order a copy of the game will get $10 in rewards certificates. This offer is worth a look if you tend to buy most of your electronics at the retailer.
The standard edition is the most basic version of the game, but it’s also the cheapest version. It’s the edition most people should buy.
The standard version of Cyberpunk 2077 is for:
- Those who don’t want to spend a ton of money.
- Those who don’t have a ton of time to play games and aren’t sure how much time they can invest in a first-person, open-world, roleplaying game.
- People who aren’t collectors.
You can buy the Cyberpunk 2077 Standard Edition at retailers like Amazon, Best Buy, GameStop, NewEgg, and Walmart.
Cyberpunk 2077 Collector’s Edition
There’s also a Cyberpunk 2077 Collector’s Edition though it costs way more than the standard edition.
The Collector’s Edition is a $249.99 bundle that comes with a bunch of goodies aimed at Cyberpunk fans and collectors. For that price you get a copy of the game and the following items:
- Collector’s Edition box
- Case with game discs
- Collectible SteelBook
- 25 cm / 10 inch statue depicting V – the game’s protagonist – in action
- Hardcover art book
- Metal pin set
- Quadra V-tech metal keychain
- An annotated copy of A Visitor’s Guide to Night City sealed in an NCPD Evidence Bag
- Embroidered patches
- World Compendium detailing the game’s setting and lore
- Postcards from Night City
- Map of Night City
- Sticker bomb set
That’s more than you get from your average collector’s edition bundle, but it’s not for everyone. Again, this edition is aimed at collectors and huge fans of the series. Most people should go with the standard version of the game.
You can buy the Cyberpunk 2077 Collector’s Edition at retailers like Amazon, Best Buy, and GameStop.
Digital vs. Physical
Cyberpunk 2077 is sold in both physical and digital formats. Here are a few things to consider before you go one way or the other.
If you’re tired of discs cluttering up your house, you should go with the digital version. You’ll also want to go digital if discs sometimes go missing or get damaged in your home.
If you play a lot of different games and don’t want to pull the disc out every time you want to play, go digital. Downloading it digitally means you’ll have easy access every time you start up your console.
If you want to play the game ASAP in November, purchase a digital copy. You should be able to pre-load the game ahead of its release date which will allow you to start playing the second it goes live.
There are also a few reasons to go with a physical copy of the game.
If you buy a physical copy you’ll be able to sell it to GameStop or a reseller like Craigslist or eBay if you get tired of it or don’t want to play it again after you beat it
You’ll also be able to lend your copy out to friends or family members when you decide to move onto another game.
Cyberpunk 2077 PS5 and Xbox Series X Upgrades
One other note. CD Projekt Red says that owners of Cyberpunk 2077 for Xbox One will receive the game’s Xbox Series X upgrade for free when it becomes available.
The company didn’t provide a release date or a list of changes, but you can expect a variety of graphical upgrades and performance improvements.
We are happy to confirm that Cyberpunk 2077 will be backwards compatible with both next-gen consoles! Your PS4 copy of the game will work on PS5 on launch day. Anyone who buys the game on Xbox One will be able to play their copy on Xbox Series X when the console launches too!
— Cyberpunk 2077 (@CyberpunkGame) June 19, 2020
A later upgrade to Cyberpunk 2077, taking full advantage of the next-gen hardware, will be available for free.
— Cyberpunk 2077 (@CyberpunkGame) June 19, 2020
The same will apply to Sony’s PS4 and upcoming PS5.
Pre-Order for These Bonuses
If you pre-order a copy of Cyberpunk 2077, you'll get some nice bonuses.
Everyone who pre-orders a copy of the game will get a collection of physical and digital items. Here's what you can expect if you buy a copy before the release date:
Physical Items
Digital Items
There are also some unique pre-order bonuses through retailers like GameStop and GOG.
If you pre-order through GameStop you get a Samurai Medallion. The retailer says this offer is only available to PowerUp Rewards Members.
If you pre-order through GOG you get an exclusive digital game booklet, additional wallpapers and avatars, print quality posters, and 30% off official Cyberpunk 2077 merch store.
If any of these sound interesting to you, think about pre-ordering.
6 Reasons to Pre-Order Cyberpunk 2077 & 4 Reasons to Wait
CD Projekt Red, the developer behind the popular Witcher series, continues to reveal its next game, Cyberpunk 2077. We have an official release date and retailers are taking pre-orders. While some of you might want to buy a copy right now, many others are better off waiting.
It took awhile, Cyberpunk 2077 was originally confirmed all the way back in 2012, but we’re finally inching closer to the game’s release on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Windows PC, and Google Stadia.
The game is also headed to Sony’s PS5 and Microsoft’s Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S. Microsoft’s confirmed a November 10th release date for new next consoles and we expect Sony to confirm its plans in the near future.
If you’re just now catching wind of it, the game is a sequel to Mike Pondsmith’s pen and paper RPG Cyberpunk 2020. Cyberpunk 2020 was released all the way back in 1988.
CD Projekt Red’s taking its time, but fans of Cyberpunk and The Witcher series are hoping the developer can recreate the magic it delivered back in 2015 with The Witcher 3.
The developer initially confirmed the release date for April 16th, but decided to push it to September 17th to add additional polish. Unfortunately, the game was been delayed again.
The developer says that while the game is finished, it needs to fix bugs and balance game mechanics. The new Cyberpunk 2077 release date for current platforms is now November 19th.
It’s unclear when the game will land for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and Google Stadia. And if you’re looking to buy Cyberpunk 2077 for Google Stadia, it looks like the release date might come a little later. CD Projekt Red says the game will debut on Google’s platform “by the end of the year.”
Fortunately, it sounds like this will be the final delay. CD Projekt Red says it doesn’t expect to push the game’s release date any further than November.
Retailers like Amazon and Best Buy, and GameStop are taking pre-orders for two versions of the game. There is the standard $60 version and there’s also an expensive Collector’s Edition that comes with a bunch of extras.
Now that we know more about the direction the game is taking, some of you, particularly those of you who are fond of CD Projekt Red’s games, might be thinking about pre-ordering a copy.
In this guide we’re going to take you through the best reasons to pre-order Cyberpunk 2077 right now. We’ll also take you through some reasons to think about holding off for a few more weeks or longer.
Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Which Edition to Buy?
The next entry in the long-running Assassin’s Creed series is official and Assassin’s Creed Valhalla arrives later this year. With the game now confirmed, pre-orders are live and there are six editions to choose from. In this guide we want to help you choose the right one for your interest level and budget.
As expected, the next version of Assassin’s Creed will put players into the shoes of a Viking and take them all the way back to ancient Norway and England.
If you’re excited about the prospects of becoming a Viking and building out your settlement, you don’t have to wait too long for the game to arrive.
Assassin’s Creed Valhalla is scheduled to arrive on Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Google Stadia, and Windows PC later this year.
The game is currently slated to launch on November 10th for Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, PlayStation 4, Windows PC, and Google Stadia. We don’t have a release date for PS5 just yet.
While a lot of games offer a few different versions to buy, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla comes in six different flavors. There’s the standard version of the game, the Gold Edition, the Gold Steelbook Edition, the Ultimate Edition, the Ultimate Edition Steelbook, and the Collector’s Edition.
Each version has different bonuses and different price points. Most of the bonuses are in-game items, but some are collectibles aimed at the biggest fans of the series.
With the release confirmed for November, some of you might be thinking about putting in a pre-order. If you do decide to pre-order, you’ll want to make sure you purchase the correct version.
Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Standard Edition
The most basic version of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla is the standard version. The standard version comes with a copy of the game and nothing else. That said, if you pre-order a copy, you’ll get access to a bonus mission called The Way of the Berserker.
The standard edition retails for $59.99, but you might be able to find a deal ahead of the game’s release date. Amazon is selling the game for $49.94 (17% off) and Best Buy is offering $10 in rewards to those who pre-order.
The standard version of the game comes with the least amount of items, but it’s the safest way to buy the game. You should buy the Standard Edition if:
- You’re new to the Assassin’s Creed series.
- You don’t know how much time you’ll be able to commit to the game.
- Don’t want to spend a lot of money.
You can buy the Assassin’s Creed Valhalla standard edition at Amazon, GameStop, and variousother retailers.
Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Gold Edition
If you want a little more than the game and the pre-order bonus (which, by the way, is included in every pre-order regardless of the edition you order), you might want to go with the Gold Edition.
Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Gold Edition features a copy of the game and the game’s Season Pass. We don’t have all of the details yet, but Ubisoft says the Season Pass includes new content, new lands, and new gear. You’ll also get access to an immersive story mission that’s available at launch. Of course, this comes at an additional cost.
The Gold Edition retails for $99.99 without a deal which makes it far more expensive than the standard version of the game. And while the extra $40 might be money well spent for some, it won’t be for others.
Who should spend the extra money on the Gold Edition?
- People who know they are going to invest a ton of time in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla’s world.
- Those who want more than just the base game’s Story Mode.
- Those who like to customize their character and their character’s home base.
- Those who want access to a larger arsenal of weapons and items.
You can find the Assassin’s Creed Gold Edition at Amazon, GameStop, and other retailers.
Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Gold Steelbook Edition
As the name suggests, the Gold Steelbook Edition is essentially the Gold Edition, but it comes with a collectible steelbook case. This means that, unlike the Gold Edition, you can’t buy it digitally. It’s also $10 more than the Gold Edition.
You can buy the Gold Steelbook Edition at Amazon, GameStop, and other retailers.
Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Ultimate Edition
For those looking for even more content, there’s the expensive Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Ultimate Edition which offers even more than the Gold Edition.
The Ultimate Edition includes a copy of the game, the Season Pass, and something Ubisoft is calling the Ultimate Pack. The Ultimate Pack includes a bunch of in-game customization items including the Berserker Gear Pack, the Berserker Settlement Pack, the Berserker Longship Pack. You’ll also get a set of runes to improve weapons or gear.
If this sounds interesting to you, you’ll have to spend $119.99. Here’s who we think should buy this edition:
- People who know they are going to invest a ton of time in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla.
- Those who really like to customize their character and their character’s settlement.
- Those who want access to a larger arsenal of weapons and items.
- Those who want to improve items faster than normal.
You can buy the Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Ultimate Edition at Amazon, GameStop, and others.
Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Ultimate Edition Steelbook
GameStop is selling an exclusive Ultimate Edition Steelbook for those who want the Ultimate Edition and a collectible steelbook case.
This version of the game includes everything you get with the Ultimate Edition though, much like the Gold Steelbook Edition, it only comes in physical form.
GameStop is charging $129.99 for the Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Ultimate Edition Steelbook.
Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Collector’s Edition
And finally, there is the Assassin’s Creed Collector’s Edition which, again, is aimed at big fans of the series and this entry in particular.
The most version of the game includes a copy of the game, the Season Pass, the Ultimate Pack, a 30cm statue of the female player character Eivor, a collector’s case, a steelbook, a certificate of authenticity, a 5cm statuette of the male version of Eivor, a selected soundtrack, and lithograph prints.
You should only pre-order this version of the game if:
- You want to play all of the game’s content
- You’re a collector and a huge fan of the Assassin’s Creed series.
You can find the Assassin’s Creed Collector’s Edition on Ubisoft’s retail store for $199.99.
Digital vs. Physical
You’ll also need to decide between buying a physical copy or a digital version of the game.
If you buy the physical version of the game, you’ll be able to sell it to a retailer like GameStop for credit toward another game once you finish it. You’ll also be able to get rid of it for cash on resale sites like eBay and Craigslist.
If you buy the physical version you’ll be able to easily lend the game to someone else once you’re done or if that person wants to try it before they buy it.
If you buy a digital copy you’ll avoid having to find the disc every time you want to play. You’ll also cut down on the clutter around your entertainment center, avoid potential damage to a disc, and you’ll never have to worry about misplacing the game.
If you pre-order a digital copy you should be able to pre-load the game before its release date. Pre-loading will allow you to play as soon as the game goes live on release day.
Games typically go live at 9PM Pacific, 12AM Eastern on release day.
Pre-Order for These Bonuses
5 Reasons to Pre-Order Assassin’s Creed Valhalla & 4 Reasons to Wait
Ubisoft’s new Assassin’s Creed Valhalla arrives later this year. And while there are some great reasons to pre-order a copy right now, there are also some reasons to hold off.
The Assassin’s Creed series is leaving Ancient Greece and it’s headed to ancient Norway and Britain. Assassin’s Creed Valhalla puts you in the shoes of a viking who travels to Britain and encounters King Alfred and the Saxons.
Like previous iterations of the game, you’ll explore an open world with quests to complete, enemies to slaughter, and weapons to upgrade. There are also some new additions including a new settlement component that you’ll upgrade with new clan members and structures.
Assuming it doesn’t get delayed, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla will land on November 10th for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Windows PC, and Google Stadia. This is the same date Microsoft launches the new Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S.
The game is also heading to Sony’s PS5, but we don’t have a release date for the console just yet.
With the release date confirmed, some of you might be tempted to put in a pre-order ahead of the game’s arrival. The game, which comes in a whopping six different editions, is currently on sale at retailers like Amazon and GameStop.
And while that might be a good idea for some of you, others are much better off waiting until the holidays or later before buying the game.
In this guide we’ll take you through the best reasons to pre-order Assassin’s Creed Valhalla and the best reasons to put your wallet away and wait.
Pre-Order to Get This Bonus
If you pre-order a copy (it doesn't matter which edition you buy) of Assassin's Creed Valhalla you get a nice bonus with your order.
All pre-orders come with access to a bonus in-game mission called The Way of the Berserker. Ubisoft hasn't gone into detail, but here's what we do know.
The developer says the bonus mission will have your character join a legendary Norse Berserker on his quest for revenge.
If you're a completionist or just someone who wants more than the base game, you should consider putting in a pre-order to get this bonus mission.
3 Reasons to Pre-Order PS5 & 4 Reasons Not To
Here are the reasons that you should order the PS5 right now, and a few reasons that you should wait before you upgrade to the new PlayStation. This is what you need to know so that you can make the best decision for your situation.
The PS5 release date is this fall, and it should be here before the middle of November. The Xbox Series X arrives on November 10th, so you can expect to see the PS5 arrive around that time.
You can already pre-register for the PS5 pre-orders from Sony, and we expect that retailers will offer PS5 pre-orders in the next few weeks. We could see an announcement in days.
Here are the reasons that you should pre-order the PS5 in 2020, and the reasons that you should wait a little longer.
Reasons to Pre-Order the PS5
Reasons Not to Pre-Order the PS5
- Explore the PS5 versions and Xbox Series X
- Wait if You’re Good With What You Have
- Wait for Reviews
- Wait for Deals
Pre-Order to Play the PS5 on Day One
Do you want to play the PS5 on release day? Or actually any day in 2020? Or are you planning to give a PS5 for Christmas this year? If you answer yes to any of these questions you should pre-order.
We already know that the PS5 is going to be hard to find this holiday shopping season and potentially into 2021. COVID supply chain issues and high demand will make it tough to find in stock at a store.
If you are looking for a PS5, you should pre-order. Even if release day delivery slips quickly, you are better off pre-ordering than hoping to walk into a store and find one in stock.
Pre-Order for Exclusives
The PS5 arguably packs in the biggest number of exclusives, and if you want to play any of these you need a PS5 in your life. These include;
- Gran Tourismo 7
- Horizon Forbidden West
- Marvel’s SPider-Man: Miles Morales
- Destruction AllStars
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
There are also other games like Sackboy: A Big Adventure and Astro’s Playground, plus all the other cool games coming to both new consoles.
Pre-Order If You’re On the Fence
Are you on the fence? If you think that you want to buy the PS5, you should pre-order. You can cancel this if you don’t like what you hear or see after you order. Or, if you get the PS5 and decide that you don’t like it, you can always resell it.
What you can’t do is just walk in and get one when you make up your mind. That isn’t to say you should throw $500 at a chance that you will like it, but if you pre-order and cancel you will be out nothing more than a temporary credit car hold.
Explore the PS5 versions and Xbox Series X
Before you spend money on the PS5, you should think about which model you want. There is a version without a disc drive that will be cheaper than the main model. We don’t know if the missing disc drive is the only difference, or if it will not offer 4K gaming similar to the Xbox Series S.
You should also check out the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S. With cross-play you may be more inclined to switch to Xbox from Playstation than the last time you bought a console.
Wait if You’re Good With What You Have
Are you happy with your current gaming setup? For gamers who are rocking the ultimate setup of TV, console, and accessories, it may be a good time to hold off.
The good news is that most PS4 headsets, controllers, and accessories will work with the PS5. This means that you can spend money on your current setup over the next few months. or year and then get into a PS5 when you are ready.
Wait for Reviews
The biggest reason that we recommend waiting for the PS5 is to read reviews. These will likely arrive a week or two ahead of the PS5 release date, but well after the pre-order period.
If you value critic and user reviews, you should wait to pre-order and see what people say about the new console. Just remember that this could push out your time to get one by months.
Wait for Deals
Are you hoping to get an amazing deal on the PS5? Don’t count on seeing one in the first few months or even the year. There is a small chance that we see some bundles or some deals in early 2021, but data suggests a longer wait.
According to a study conducted for eBay on PS4 sales, the best time to buy a PS5 is likely 9 months after the release, which could help you save up to 35% off the retail price when you buy a used model.
