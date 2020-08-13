How to Fix Missing Fortnite on iPhone & iPad

Fortnite is no longer in the Apple App Store

You can re-install from your purchased items.

This works on new iPhones and iPads

Apple removed Fortnite from the iPhone and iPad App Store today, which means if you are a new player you cannot install it. If you ever installed Fortnite on your iPhone or iPad, you can still install it, but you need to know where to look. Here’s how to re-install Fortnite in 2020 while it is missing from the App Store.

Apple says that Fortnite is no longer in the App Store for “violating the App Store guidelines,” and while we expect that the game will be back in the App Store soon, that doesn’t help you or your kids.

If you’ve installed Fortnite on an iPhone or iPad, you can still re-install it to a new device. You may even be able to do this with a Family Share account.

Open the App Store.

Tap on your Profile in the Upper Right.

Tap on Purchased.

Tap on My Purchases.

Search for Fortnite.

Tap the Install Icon.

Wait for Fortnite to install to your new iPhone or iPad. Once the app is installed we expect that you will still be able to play the game as normal, but in-app purchases may be unavailable through the new method Epic Games added.

This is a temporary fix. Once August 27th rolls around, if this is not solved, you may not be able to play Fortnite on an iPhone or iPad.

Epic Games is trolling Apple with a "1984" Fortnite video. It's pretty… epic pic.twitter.com/4a8DJfJa5b — Tom Warren (@tomwarren) August 13, 2020