How to Install iOS 14 Beta Right Now

This is how to install the iOS 14 beta without a developer account. If you follow these instructions you can install the new iOS 14 beta or iPadOS 14 beta today. These directions work with the public beta or the developer beta.

Apple switches between requiring users to download a small file or the full download, but this year both options are available to users. The fastest way is to download the iOS 14 beta profile to your iPhone or iPad, but you can also download the iOS 14 IPSW file to your computer and install that way.

If you are still reading, you can use this guide to install the iOS 14 beta or iPadOS 14 beta on your device without waiting for the full release later this year.

Users that choose the iOS 14 beta IPSW as a download, will need to be on macOS Catalina or the new macOS Big Sur beta, and you may also need the Xcode beta. You also need to register your iPhone or iPad UDID as a developer device if you go this route.

Choosing the iOS 14 beta profile allows you to download it to your phone and install the beta without registering your device UDID. This is how the public iOS 14 beta works.

Before You Install the iOS 14 Beta Archive a Backup

The odds are very good that you already back up your iPhone or iPad to iCloud. Even if you do, it’s a good idea to make a local backup and save it before you install the iOS 14 beta. This prevents issues if you decide there are too many problems and you want to downgrade to iOS 13. If you don’t have a local backup it can take some time to complete, but it is worth it.

Connect the iPhone to your computer with a Lightning cable. Open iTunes and click on the device’s name. In the Backups section, click on This Computer. Choose Encrypt iPhone backup if you want to save passwords, Health, and HomeKit information. Click Back Up Now.

Once this is done you will want to Archive this backup so that it is not overwritten. On Mac, click on iTunes -> Preferences -> Devices. Then hold Control and click on the newest backup and then choose Archive.

How to Download the iOS 14 Beta or Beta Profile

Apple offers all the iOS 14 beta downloads for developers. This is offered through the $99.99 Developer Program that you sign up directly with Apple. With this membership, you get iOS, iPadOS, macOS, tvOS, and watchOS betas as well as the ability to build apps and sell them.

The other option is to use betaprofiles to download the iOS 14 beta profile and the iPadOS 14 beta profile. This is smaller and easier to use than looking for the iOS 14 IPSW, but you can also use the site for those files as well.

If you want to go the official route as a regular user, use these directions to sign up for the iOS 14 public beta.

When you download the profile, you can install that small file to your computer and don’t need to register your device’s unique identifier. If you download the IPSW file, you need to register your iPhone’s UDID with a third-party site and you may need to install the latest macOS beta.

How to Install the iOS 14 Beta Without a Developer Account

After you are signed up as an Apple Developer or you have the iOS 14 beta profile on your computer you are ready to get started. With this in place, you are almost ready to go. There are many steps here, and you need to make sure that you follow them in order and have time to complete them all. Do not proceed if you don’t have a backup of your device.

Install iOS 14 Beta with a Beta Pr0file

The easiest way to install the iOS 14 beta is to download the iOS 14 beta profile to your device and then check for the update just like normal.

Download the iOS 14 beta profile to your iPhone Go to Settings and then Tap on Profiles. Tap install three times and read the agreement. Restart your iPhone. Go to Settings Tap on General Tap on Software Update When it finds the iOS 14 beta download and install it.

This is the easiest way to install the iOS 14 beta on your device and if Apple offers the profile on day one, you should go this route.

Install iOS 14 Beta with a Computer

You will need to be on macOS Catalina, and you may need to install the macOS 10.16 beta, which we are checking in on at this time.

To install the IPSW, you need to make sure you register your iPhone’s UDID as a developer. If you are in the Apple Developer program you can do it there. If not, use a site like UDID Registrations. Do not skip this step.

Now you need to open Xcode on your Mac in the macOS Catalina Beta. You don’t need to create anything, but you need to open it.

Turn off Find My iPhone in Settings. Plug your iPhone into the Mac using a Lightning cable. Open Finder and click on iPhone in the left.

Click Pair on your Mac and Trust on your iPhone. Hold Option and Click the Restore iPhone button.

Choose the IPSW you downloaded earlier. Click Open and wait for the iOS 14 beta to install on your iPhone.

When the iPhone reboots, you should be able to use iOS 14 on your iPhone or iPadOS 14 on your iPad.