Apple recently released its new iOS 15 update. And while most iPhone users will probably want to install it, others may want to stick around on iOS 14.

iOS 15 is out of beta and it’s available to download if you own a compatible iPhone. The new operating system brings numerous changes to the iPhone including upgraded Maps, Weather, Messages, Photos, and more.

It’s an extremely tempting upgrade, but there are some legitimate reasons to hold off on an upgrade to iOS 15. For one, you can stick around on iOS 14 and still receive updates.

Apple finally lets iPhone users stick around on the previous version of iOS and still get important security updates. Previously, these security updates were only available via an upgrade to the latest version of iOS.

If you head into Software Update in General of the Settings app, you’ll notice that iOS 15 is now shown as an alternative update which means you don’t have to install it if you don’t want to.

In this guide we’ll show you how to continue to avoid iOS 15 and keep your iPhone on iOS 14 for the time being.

How to Keep Your iPhone on iOS 14

If you decide you want to skip iOS 15 in the short or long term, here’s what you need to do.

Open up your Settings app.

Go to General.

Tap Software Update.

Tap Automatic Updates.

Toggle Download iOS Updates and Install iOS Updates off.

With those options toggled off, your iPhone will remain on iOS 14. And when Apple releases a new version of iOS 14, and it will at some point down the line, you’ll see that update in the Software Update section of your Settings.

Before you commit to keeping your iPhone on iOS 14, keep in mind, you won’t get any new features from Apple. Those will be reserved for future iOS 15 upgrades. We expect future iOS 14 updates to focus on security, but we could see new firmware bring critical bug fixes to iPhone models.

