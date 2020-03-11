How to Make Your TIDAL Music Sound Better

When you subscribe to TIDAL and TIDAL HiFi, you can listen to music at higher quality, but you need to make sure that you turn on the higher quality options for streaming on WiFi or cellular and when you download.

To listen to TIDAL music at the best quality that your plan includes, you need to go into the settings on your phone or the TIDAL app on your computer to toggle the settings. You only need to change this once, but there are three main options to consider.

If you are streaming higher qualities on cellular, you will use data faster and if your connection isn’t great you may run into streaming issues or not get the same quality you want. This is why it is a great idea to download your favorite TIDAL playlists and albums to your phone before you leave home.

This article may contain affiliate links. Click here for more details.

How to Change TIDAL Music Quality

There are three places that you need to check and change your TIDAL sound quality on your iPhone or Android. On your computer, there is only one place to look to change the sound quality settings.

You’ll want to change your Wifi Streaming, Cellular Streaming and Download settings in the TIDAL app. This is the same on the iPhone or Android.

Open TIDAL Tap on My Collection Tap on the Setting Cog in the upper right Scroll down to Quality Tap on Streaming and then choose the quality you want for WiFi or cellular. Go back one screen and tap on Download and choose the quality you want.

On your Mac or Windows PC, you need to go into the settings of the app to make a change.

Click on your profile. Click on Streaming. Scroll down and click on HiFi or Master

If you have a TIDAL HiFi membership, you can choose HiFi or Master quality. There are over 60 million tracks with HiFi quality and over 200,000 tracks with Master Quality Audio. If you are on the TIDAL Premium plan, you can use this link to upgrade to TIDAL HiFi.

Currently, my settings are to use Masters for downloads and WiFi and Hi-Fi for cellular streaming. This allows me to download my favorite albums and playlists for easy access on the go.