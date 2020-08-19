How to Play Madden 21 Early

The Madden 21 release date is August 28th, but you can start playing the new Madden NFL 21 game this week on PS4, Xbox One, and PC. You don’t need to buy the high-end Madden 21 editions, but you will need to subscribe to EA Play, formerly EA Access.

The early Madden 21 release date is August 21st on EA Play. This means that you can start playing the full game a week before it hits shelves. This gives you a big head start on Ultimate Team and other modes. It also lets you learn more about the new Madden 21 features.

This is a trial, so you can play a total of 10 hours. That’s the time limit we are used to, EA may change this, but that is what we expect. This is available on Xbox One, PS4, and on PC.

EA Play is $5 a month or $30 a year and it includes trials for EA games like Madden 21, FIFA 21, and many others. The price also includes access to the EA Play Vault of games which are full length, no time limit games from the EA catalog. Progress carries over to the final version of the game, so any MUT or franchise activity will be there in the final version.

You can buy Madden 21 at GameStop, Amazon, Best Buy, and digitally on PlayStation and Xbox as well as Origin and Steam.

Early Madden 21 Release Day & Time

The early Madden 21 release date is August 21st. This date is confirmed with EA, so you can start making plans. You can expect the Madden 21 EA Play trial to go live around 10 AM Pacific, 1 PM Eastern, but we’ve seen the game arrive earlier and later in years past.

At one point the game landed a full day early, but that the exception, not the rule.

How to Download the Madden 21 Trial

You’ll need to sign up for EA Play on your console or PC. The fastest way to do this is to open up the EA Play app on your device and sign up. You can choose a month or a year and then complete the signup.

Once the game is live, you can find the Madden 21 trial in the EA Play app right on your console or PC. When it is live, you will see an option to Try Now, or similar wording if things change.

On most systems you can also find the option to download the trial from the main store page, just make sure you are downloading the trial, and not buying the game if you’ve already purchased it on disc.

We don’t know the exact size, but in previous years, Madden download sizes were close to 40GB on day one, so plan accordingly.

Madden 21 Trial Time Limit & Workarounds

You can only play Madden 21 for 10 hours. This is an option to let you try out Madden 21 to see if you want to buy it. This isn’t supposed to be a way for you to play Madden 21 for an unlimited amount of time or to replace a purchase.

When you finish playing the trial each time you should close the game from the dashboard. This will prevent you from losing any time with the game running in the background.

We’ve seen users create multiple Xbox Live accounts to subscribe to EA Play on multiple accounts and play for longer than 10 hours in the past, but this is expensive and not really worth it for most players.

Madden 21 Trial Bonus

When you play the Madden 21 trial as an EA Play member you get access to specific EA Play challenges in Madden Ultimate Team as well as a Madden Ultimate Team pack. You’ll also get three Gold Team Fantasy packs a month and other benefits to be announced.

No Madden 21 Trial Pre-Load

There is no way to pre-load the Madden 21 trial. You need to wait until the trial release time to start downloading. The game will take a while on most connections.

One upside is that this trial serves as a pre-load for the Madden 21 game. So if you buy it on disc, you already have the game installed. Just put your disc in and start playing Madden 21 without massive update downloads.

