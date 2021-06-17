How to Play Madden 22 Early

The Madden 22 release date lands August 20th, but you can play the game a few days before that on PlayStation, Xbox One, or Windows PC.

One way to play Madden 22 early is by pre-ordering a copy of the game. You’ll need to buy a specific version of the game and both editions cost more than a standard copy.

You can also play early if you become an EA Play subscriber. EA Play subscribers get the earliest Madden 22 release date in August.

If you buy the Madden 22 MVP Edition or the Madden 22 Legacy Edition, you’ll get access to the game three days before August 20th. If you subscribe to EA Play, you can start playing earlier than that.

The EA Play trial has some limits you should be aware of. There are also unique challenges afforded to those who do decide to start playing Madden 22 early.

In this guide we’ll tell you about those and help you start playing Madden 22 on your platform of choice when it drops later on this year.

Again, if you purchase the MVP Edition or Legacy Edition, you get access to the game three days before its release on August 20th. These bundles are more expensive than the standard edition so you’ll want to weigh your options before committing.

If you subscribe to EA Play, you can start playing Madden 22 on August 12th, a week before the official release date.

EA Play is $4.99 a month or $29.99 a year and it includes trials for a number of EA games. The price also includes access to the EA Play Vault of games which are full length.

If you want a little more from your subscription, EA also offers Play Pro which is $14.99 a month or $99.99 for the entire year.

We don’t have a Madden 22 release time yet. Look for EA to confirm precise timing closer to the game’s arrival.

How to Download the Madden 22 Trial

You’ll need to sign up for EA Play on your console or PC. The fastest way to do this is to open up the EA Play website or app on your device and sign up. You can choose a month or a year and then complete the signup.

Once the Madden 22 trial is live, you can find the trial in the EA Play app right on your console or PC. Go to the Trials tab, then choose Madden 22.

On most systems you can also find the option to download the trial from the main store page, but you’ll want to make sure you’re downloading the trial, and not buying the game if you’ve already purchased it on a disc.

We don’t know the exact size, but in previous years, Madden download sizes have been fairly large so you may need to free up space in order to install the game.

Madden 22 Early Access Bonuses

If you do decide to take advantage of early access, EA Play members and those who pickup the MVP and Legacy Editions will get access to some unique challenges.

EA says EA Play members will be treated to some extra benefits including unique, limited-time Ultimate Team Challenges. Those who buy the MVP or Legacy Editions will also get access to exclusive challenges during the three day early access window.

Madden 22 Trial Limits

If you take the EA Play route, you can only play Madden 22 for 10 hours. This is an option to let you try out Madden to see if you like the game enough to buy it. This is not a way for you to play Madden 22 for an unlimited amount of time or to replace a purchase.

When you finish playing the trial you should close the game from the dashboard. This will prevent you from losing any time with the game running in the background.

In the past we’ve seen users create multiple Xbox Live accounts to subscribe to EA Play on multiple accounts and play for longer than 10 hours in the past. This is expensive and we don’t recommend it.

