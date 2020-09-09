Gaming
How to Pre-Order the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S
This is how to pre-order the new Xbox in 2020. On September 22nd you can pre-order the Xbox Series X for release day delivery, or at least for delivery as soon as possible. You will want to plan on pre-ordering the new Xbox if you want one in your hands anytime soon.
The Xbox Series X is $499 and the Xbox Series S is $299. You can pre-order these at Microsoft, GameStop, Best Buy, Amazon, Walmart, and other retailers. If you buy from Microsoft you can even get a payment plan as low as $24.99 a month.
The Xbox Series X release date is November 10th, and it is the same for both models. Here is how to pre-order if you want a new Xbox this fall. These links work for both models.
Here is a look at where you can pre-order the Xbox Series X and Series S. The pre-orders start later this month and we are still waiting to find the exact time that pre-orders start. Right now most of the retailers have a landing page, and some will allow you to get an email notification when more info is available.
Microsoft Xbox Series X Pre-Order Details
Head over to Microsoft to sign up and get notified when Xbox Series X and Series S pre-orders go live. You can also check out information about the consoles and you can learn more about the payment plan options through Xbox All Access.
Amazon Xbox Series X Pre-Order Details
Amazon offers a landing page for the Xbox Series X, and soon we expect to see one for the Series S. This page lets you see more about the console and sign up for notifications by email.
GameStop Xbox Series X Pre-Order Details
GameStop offers a landing page, where you can sign up for information. You can also expect this page to turn into a sales page closer to the start of pre-orders.
Best Buy Xbox Series X Pre-Order Details
The Best Buy Xbox Series X pre-order page lets yo using up for more information and when the pre-orders start you will be able to buy the console directly on this link.
Target Xbox Series X Pre-Order Details
Save the Target landing page to pre-order the Xbox Series X online when the pre-orders start on September 22nd.
Walmart Xbox Series X Pre-Order Details
Walmart allows you to sing up for a notification when pre-orders start, and to check out more information about the console.
4 Reasons to Pre-Order the Xbox Series X & 3 Reasons Not To
Should you pre-order the Xbox Series X? The new Xbox arrives in November and you can place your Xbox Series X pre-order on September 22nd if you want to lock in a release date delivery. If you are thinking about getting a new Xbox this year, you should plan to pre-order.
With COVID and demand for in-home entertainment, we expect that the Xbox Series X is going to be hard to find for yourself or for a gift. When you pre-order the Xbox Series X you can count on getting one as soon as possible. This may be on the November 10th release date, or it may be a few weeks later.
The Xbox Series X is $499 or you can buy it on monthly payments from Microsoft for $34.99 a month with Xbox Live All Access and EA Play. You can pre-order at Microsoft, GameStop, Best Buy, Amazon, and Walmart when September 22nd arrives.
Here are the best reasons to place an Xbox Series X pre-order in 2020;
- Pre-Order to Get One in 2020
- Pre-Order for Incredible Graphics
- Pre-Order for Exclusives
- Pre-Order for Payment Plans
While there are more reasons to pre-order, there are some important reasons you shouldn’t pre-order just yet.
Ultimately we don’t think you should pre-order just to flip one, but that is going to ab a common reason that many people buy an Xbox Series X.
Pre-Order to Get One in 2020
Do you want an Xbox Series X in 2020 or even in early 2021? If so, you should pre-order the Xbox Series X as soon as it goes on sale. This console is going to be hard to find for the first several months after the release date.
Even if you are hoping to stumble on one in a store, you should pre-order, and then you can cancel if you find one in stock before your pre-order ships. The stock is going to be very limited and if you skip pre-orders you may be waiting for a while or paying a huge premium on eBay or Facebook marketplace.
Pre-Order for Incredible Graphics
Are you looking for the best graphics on a new Xbox? If so, the Series X is what you want. This is a higher-end Xbox and the one that will deliver the best-looking graphics. We don’t know the exact Xbox Series S specs, but Series X will deliver 4K gaming, 8K upscaling Ray Tracing, and in general make your games look better than the older consoles and the Series S.
Pre-Order To Play Exclusives & Get Time-Sensitive Upgrades
Not every launch title is an Xbox Series exclusive. There are a number of games coming this fall and into 2021 that are only on the Xbox Series X, Series S, and PC. If you want to play any of these, you should pre-order so that you can play when they arrive.
You can also pre-order to get your console in time to redeem dual entitlement upgrades from EA games and other publishers that are only offering limited-time free upgrades from Xbox One to Xbox Series X.
Pre-Order for Payment Plans
The Xbox Series X is expensive at $499, but if you pre-order through Microsoft instead of going to a retailer, you can get monthly payment plans that are 0% interest and that includes Xbox All Access and EA Play. You won’t find these plans in stores, so the best way to get one is to pre-order and lock in a delivery as soon as one is available.
This a 24-month payment plan that totals $599.76, which is more than buying the console outright, but you are getting Xbox Live and a lot of extras. This package includes;
- The next-generation Xbox console of your choice
- Over 100 high-quality games to play on console, including next-gen Optimized games
- Over 100 high-quality games to play on PC
- An EA Play membership to play more than 60 of EA’s biggest and best console and PC games
- And over 100 games to play from the cloud
The extra $100 is worth it, in this case, to spread out the price over two years and with all the free games and Xbox Live.
Wait for Reviews
Oen of the biggest reasons to wait for the Xbox Series X and to skip the pre-order window is to see how the console performs, how it compares to the current generation, and to the rest of the new models.
This will also let you learn about any potential problems with the Xbox Series X models or issues that reviewers find frustrating. In short, the longer you wait, the more information you have to make your decision.
Explore the Xbox Series S and PS5
The Xbox Series X is not launching by itself. Microsoft is also selling the Xbox Series S for $299 or $24.99 a month. This is a smaller Xbox Series model without a disc drive. We don’t know the full specs on it, but it will play the same games as the Xbox Series X, but possibly not at 4K.
Sony is also launching the PS5, which is a direct competitor to Series X. With cross-play, you don’t need to be on the same console as your friends anymore. Be sure to look into what Sony has to offer and decide if you should pre-order that model.
Wait for Deals
If you don’t want to spend $499, you will need to wait for Xbox Series X deals. This is not a short wait, but if you want to save, then you will likely need to wait until late 2021. Are you willing to wait that long for a new Xbox Series X?
A study conducted for eBay on Xbox One sales, the best time to buy an Xbox Series X is likely 12 months after the release, which could help you save up to 35% off the retail price when you buy a used model.
Xbox Series X Pre-Order Date, Time and Stores
When do the Xbox Series X pre-orders start? What time will you need to be ready to order? We answer these important questions and help you decide where to order the Xbox Series X and Series S in September.
- When are Xbox Series X Pre-Orders? September 22nd
- What Time do Xbox Series X Pre-Orders Start? 12:01 AM Eastern Possible
- Where Can I Pre-Order the Xbox Series X? Microsoft, GameStop, Best Buy, Amazon, Walmart & Others
When are Xbox Series X Pre-Orders?
The Xbox Series X and Series S pre-orders start on September 22nd. This is the official start date, confirmed by Microsoft. The Xbox Series X release date is a few weeks later on November 10th.
You can pre-order the Xbox Series S or the Xbox Series X on the same day. The Series S is $299 or $24.99 a month and the Xbox Series X is $499 or $34.99 a month. When you buy monthly from Microsoft, you get;
- The next-generation Xbox console of your choice
- Over 100 high-quality games to play on console, including next-gen Optimized games
- Over 100 high-quality games to play on PC
- An EA Play membership to play more than 60 of EA’s biggest and best console and PC games
- And over 100 games to play from the cloud
You can also buy direct from many retailers.
What Time do Xbox Series X Pre-Orders Start
We expect that Xbox Series X pre-orders will start at 12:01 AM Eastern on September 22nd. That is not confirmed. We’ve seen companies start to shift from midnight releases, but with a game console that is in high demand, we could see Microsoft stick to a late-night option.
These will all be online pre-orders, so you will want to make sure that you have a credit card handy and an account at the retailer you choose. We will update this when we know more about the timing.
Where Can I Pre-Order the Xbox Series X?
The Xbox Series X pre-orders will go live at major retailers and directly from Microsoft at the same time. Here are the places we know you will be able to buy the Series X and Series S, as well as some places we may also see pre-orders go live.
You may also be able to find the Series X at Costco, Sam’s Club, and other retailers this fall.
10 Things to Do Before the Cyberpunk 2077 Release Date
If you’re thinking about buying Cyberpunk 2077 there are some things you should do before the game arrives later this year.
CD Projekt Red, the developer behind the popular Witcher series, is gearing up to release its next game. Cyberpunk 2077, a sequel to Mike Pondsmith’s pen and paper RPG Cyberpunk 2020, is currently slated to go on sale on November 19th.
Like The Witcher 3, Cyberpunk 2077 is a single-player roleplaying game with an intriguing storyline, a huge cast of characters, powerful weapons and gadgets, and lots of choice. For instance, you can beat the game without killing anyone.
It’s one of 2020’s most anticipated games and it’s currently up for pre-order ahead of its release on Xbox One, PS4, Windows PC, and Google Stadia.
It’s also headed to Sony’s PS5 and Microsoft’s Xbox Series X.
There are currently two versions of Cyberpunk 2077: A standard version and a Collector’s Edition that comes with interesting bonuses.
You can buy the Cyberpunk 2077 Standard Edition at retailers like Amazon, Best Buy, GameStop, NewEgg, and Walmart. The Cyberpunk 2077 Collector’s Edition is also available at retailers like Amazon, Best Buy, and GameStop.
The release date is still weeks away, but there are some things you should do in the buildup to the game’s arrival. In this guide we’ll take you through a few things that might help prospective buyers and those who’ve already put in a Cyberpunk 2077 pre-order.
Decide If You Want to Pre-Order
While you might be tempted to buy Cyberpunk 2077 before its released, there are actually some legit reasons to hold off.
We’ve released a guide that will take you through the best reasons to, and not to, pre-order a copy right now and it’s worth a look if you’re currently on the fence.
Go through it and decide if it’s worth the investment right now. Remember, most retailers allow you to cancel a pre-order, free-of-charge, before a game ships.
That said, there are some retailers that will charge you for a game immediately. Sony is one of them. That’s something to think about if you aren’t prepared to cough up the cash for the game right now.
Buy the Correct Cyberpunk 2077 Edition
Again, retailers are currently selling two versions of the game. And while most people will probably want to go with a standard copy, the Collector’s Edition has a lot of appeal.
If you aren’t sure which one you want to buy, take a look at our guide to the Cyberpunk 2077 editions. It will take you through each and make some recommendations.
Track the Collector’s Edition If You Want It
If you think you might want the Collector’s Edition, but don’t want to buy it right now, make sure you track its stock as we push toward November.
There’s no guarantee the Collector’s Edition will completely sell out ahead of the release date, but also there’s a chance that it does.
There’s also a good chance we see temporary sell outs at various retailers throughout the year. Fortunately, there’s an easy way to check the bundle’s status at retailers in the United States.
For more on how to do that, please take a look at our guide.
Avoid Buying the Collector’s Edition on eBay
If you want the Collector’s Edition, want to play the game on November 19th, but don’t want to pay more than retail price for the bundle, make sure you pre-order ahead of time.
Again, there’s a chance the Collector’s Edition becomes hard to find ahead of the game’s release date. And that might push you to look at resale sites like eBay or Craigslist.
We’re already seeing the Collector’s Edition on eBay for $300+ and that price could jump up in the buildup to the game’s release date.
We probably won’t see a ton of deals on this bundle so if you can find it for $250 and you can afford it, you’ll probably want to order.
Remember, you should be able to cancel if you decide you no longer want it.
Keep Tabs on Your Order
As we push toward November, make sure you keep an eye on your pre-order. This will help you avoid headaches.
Make sure your delivery information is up-to-date. If you recently moved, you might have forgotten to change your address. You’ll also want to make sure your payment information is correct.
And if you decide to pre-order the Collector’s Edition, make sure you check on it once in awhile to make sure everything is still good to go.
Buy an External Hard Drive If You Need One
Cyberpunk 2077 will likely require a huge download.
The game’s page on the PlayStation Store originally stated that the game would require “80GB MINIMUM.” That information has been taken down, but if it holds, it means you’ll need at least 80GB of free space on your internal hard drive.
The game is still in development which means the download size could certainly change, for better or worse. In other words, there’s a chance the game pushes the 100GB mark like Red Dead Redemption 2 did in 2018.
Either way, given the game’s scope, it’ll probably be much larger than your standard game. So if you plan on playing day one, and you’re running out of room, make sure you’re ready.
If you already have a huge internal and/or external hard drive, you should be good to go. However, if you’re rocking an older console with limited amount of space, you might want to invest in an external hard drive. Fortunately, you’ve got a lot of options to choose from.
The Samsung T5 Portable SSD is one of our favorites, but it’s a little pricey. If you don’t want to spend that much, we recommend taking a look at the WD My Passport 4TB.
Look for Cyberpunk 2077 Deals
If you don’t want to pay full price for a copy of the game, make sure you keep your eyes out for deals in 2020.
Amazon is currently selling the standard edition for $49.94. That’s one of the best deals we’ve been able to find.
If you join Best Buy’s My Best Buy Program (it’s free), you get $10 in rewards certificates if you pre-order a copy of the game.
Retailers like NewEgg sometimes knock $5-10 off the price to stay competitive so make sure you look around before paying full price. Sites like Slickdeals will help.
We could also see some deals popup in late 2020 during Black Friday and the holiday shopping season so some of you might want to put off an order until then.
Follow Cyberpunk 2077 on Twitter
If you’re interested in the game, make sure you follow CD Projekt Red’s Cyberpunk 2077 Twitter account for the latest info about the game, contests, and more.
Think About Upgrading Your Console
If you’re holding onto an original Xbox One or PlayStation 4, and you own a 4K television, you might want to look into buying an Xbox One X or PS4 Pro.
Cyberpunk 2077 will have upgrades for current-gen consoles including 4K support for the Xbox One X. If you aren’t familiar with these consoles, we’ve put together guides to buying the Xbox One X and PlayStation 4 Pro and they will help.
With Microsoft’s Xbox Series X and Sony’s PlayStation 5 coming later this year, some of you might just want to hold out until then.
That said, you might find some great deals on the current-gen lineup. And a lot of you will be just fine with a PS4 Pro or Xbox One X in 2020 and beyond.
Consider Buying the Cyberpunk 2077 Strategy Guide
Cyberpunk 2077 will be a massive game with lots to do and so there might come a time when you’re looking for help with a quest or something else. If you’re in need of assistance, you’ll have plenty of options. Some are free, others cost money.
If you want easy access to information about the game, you might want to invest in the 368 page Cyberpunk 2077 guide. It’ll guide you through every item, quest, challenge, and choice in detail. It also has a map that will probably come in handy as you explore.
Here’s what you get for your money:
- 100% authoritative: all branching paths, all side quests, all rewards, and all endings fully mapped out; also includes optional challenges, mini-games, unlockables, secrets, and more.
- Foolproof explanations: every mission, every game mechanic, every meaningful choice covered with accessible solutions.
- Hi-res maps of Night City: each annotated with locations of collectibles and points of interest.
- Reference & Analysis Chapter: in-depth coverage of all major game systems, including character progression, abilities, perks, Street Cred, Trophies/Achievements, among others.
- At-a-glance Walkthroughs: annotated screenshots and sequential steps show optimal ways through every mission.
- Expert Combat Strategies: practical, reproducible tactics to crush all enemies and bosses.
- Comprehensive references: all-inclusive appraisals of all items and weapons – including statistics and unlock conditions.
- Spoiler-sensitive: carefully designed to avoid spoilers, ensuring you can read without ever ruining your appreciation of the story.
- Instant searches: print navigation systems and an extensive index give you immediate access to the information you need.
- Concept art: direct from the development team and beautifully laid out.
Keep an eye out for deals on the strategy guide as we approach the game’s release date in November.
Pre-Order for These Bonuses
If you pre-order a copy of Cyberpunk 2077, you'll get some nice bonuses.
Everyone who pre-orders a copy of the game will get a collection of physical and digital items. Here's what you can expect if you buy a copy before the release date:
Physical Items
Digital Items
There are also some unique pre-order bonuses through retailers like GameStop and GOG.
If you pre-order through GameStop you get a Samurai Medallion. The retailer says this offer is only available to PowerUp Rewards Members.
If you pre-order through GOG you get an exclusive digital game booklet, additional wallpapers and avatars, print quality posters, and 30% off official Cyberpunk 2077 merch store.
If any of these sound interesting to you, think about pre-ordering.
3 Reasons to Pre-Order the Xbox Series S & 4 Reasons Not To
The Xbox Series S is a smaller, more affordable next-gen console that is coming later this year for $299. If you are looking for a way to play next-gen games, the Series S is looking like a tempting option. Here are the reasons you should pre-order the Xbox Series S, and the reasons you shouldn’t pre-order one yet.
Microsoft is announcing two new Xbox consoles this fall, the Xbox Series X is $499 for higher with high-end graphics and a disc drive, and a smaller Xbox Series S is $299 with no disc drive and a lower-power processor.
If you are looking for a more budget-friendly way to get into next-gen gaming you may want to plan on pre-ordering the Xbox Series S when it goes on sale in the near future.
Microsoft confirmed that Xbox Series S pre-orders start on September 22nd, but they did confirm the price. If you want to make sure you get an Xbox Series S, you should plan on pre-ordering one as soon as you can. We expect they will be in short supply through the end of the year. Here are the reasons you should pre-order the Xbox Series S as soon as it starts;
- Pre-Order if You Want the Series S in 2020
- Pre-Order to Play the Exclusives & Enhanced Graphics
- Pre-Order For the Affordable Next-Gen
And there are also a few reasons that you shouldn’t pre-order the Xbox Series S yet;
- Don’t Pre-Order If You Want the Best Graphics
- Wait if You’re Content With Your Current Setup
- Wait for Reviews
- Wait for Deals
When the pre-orders start you should be able to order from Microsoft, Amazon, GameStop, Best Buy, Walmart, Target, and other retailers for $299. Most stores will not charge the full amount until the pre-order ships, but they may pre-authorize the price to verify the card and available funds.
Pre-Order if You Want the Series S in 2020
Do you want to play the Xbox Series S in 2020? Or even in early 2021? If so, you should plan to pre-order the new console as soon as the orders go live. We may see some stock-flow into stores randomly through the holiday season, but for the most part, you should pre-order if you want to play this year or if you are buying for a kid.
Even if you miss out on a release date delivery guarantee you should still pre-order if you want an Xbox Series S anytime soon. The last time these pre-orders happened we saw release dates move around after orders were placed.
If you pre-order the Series S and then you find one in stock at a store, you can always cancel your pre-order or sell it to a friend or to another gamer in no time at all. In short, if you even think you want the new Xbox, order one. We expect that the Xbox Series S may be harder to find in stock than
Pre-Order to Play the Exclusives and Enhanced Graphics
Do you want to play the Xbox Series X exclusives? If so, you should pre-order so that you can play the exclusives as well as better looking versions of new Xbox games.
Halo Infinite is coming to the Xbox One, but you will get better graphics on the Series S or Series X. Some other games like State of Decay 3, Fable, Forza Motorsport, and many others will not come to the older Xbox One.
When you buy the Xbox Series S, you also get free upgrades for many recent games that you bought on the Xbox One.
Pre-Order For the Affordable Next-Gen
The Xbox Series S is the more affordable next-gen console. You are giving up a disc drive and you won’t likely get the same performance as the Xbox Series X, but you should expect to enjoy the benefits of the latest console.
The Xbox Series S is likely going to be the hardest console to find this reason, especially as gamers look for affordable upgrades. If you want to enjoy the newest at a good price, you should pre-order the Xbox Series S.
Don’t Pre-Order If You Want the Best Graphics
Do you want the best graphics and 4K gaming? The Xbox Series X is the console that you want on the Xbox side fo the fence. Expect to pay $499 to $599 for this console with a more powerful CPU, GPU, and potentially more RAM.
Gamers that are heavily invested in the best looking games will want to go with the Xbox Series X, even if it is out of stock initially. While the two consoles sound very similar, the Series X is going to be more capable and deliver better graphics.
Wait if You’re Content With Your Current Setup
Are you happy with your current gaming setup? Maybe you have the PS4 Pro or Xbox One X and a great setup of accessories and games, you may want to wait and pass on the pre-order window.
While most of the Xbox One accessories will work with the Series S, you may be tempted to spend a lot of money on new accessories and games. For gamers who have the perfect setup already, hold off and enjoy what you have.
Wait for Reviews & the PS5
Instead of pre-ordering and locking in the Xbox Series S for $299 without knowing how good it is, you may want to wait and see what the reviews say about the overall performance and graphics as it compares to the Xbox Series X and the PS5.
Many gamers will want to make an informed buying decision, which only happens when you know more about the console. We expect to see reviews land well after you would need to pre-order to get one this year.
Even with the potential to wait a while, it is. a good idea for many users to wait for reviews and more information.
Wait for Deals
If you want to save on the Xbox Series S, you will need to wait a while. We don’t expect any real Xbox Series S deals in 2020, unless there are bundles during Black Friday, and even then you will pay more than $299.
Gamers who are willing to wait until the middle of 2021, may see a deal that takes $20 to $50 off the Xbox Series S. These will be few and far between for the first year, but if you are willing to wait a while, you can save some cash.
According to a study conducted for eBay on Xbox One sales, the best time to buy an Xbox Series S is likely 12 months after the release, which could help you save up to 35% off the retail price when you buy a used model.
Cyberpunk 2077: Which Edition Should You Buy?
The Cyberpunk 2077 release date is getting closer which means you might be thinking about putting in a pre-order. If you do decide to purchase the game ahead of time, make sure you buy the right version for your interest level and budget.
Last year, CD Projekt Red, the developer behind the popular Witcher series, finally confirmed an official release date for its next game.
The developer initially said Cyberpunk 2077 would land for current-generation consoles (Xbox One, PS4) and Windows PC on April 16th, 2020. It then pushed the game’s release date to September 17th.
Unfortunately, the developer announced another delay. Instead of launching on September 17th, the Cyberpunk 2077 release date is now November 19th. This is so CD Projekt Red can add additional polish which, given the scope of this game, isn’t a bad thing.
As of right now, it looks like the game’s release date for Google’s Stadia platform might come a little later. The developer says the release will come by the end of the year, but hasn’t provided a specific date.
The game is also heading to Sony’s PS5 and Microsoft’s Xbox Series X, but we don’t have an official release date for those platforms either.
As of right now, this looks like it will be the final delay. CD Projekt Red says it doesn’t expect to push the game’s release date any further than November.
As of right now there are two versions of the game: a standard edition and a Collector’s Edition, and some of you are probably trying to decide which one to buy.
Each has its pros and cons and today we want to guide you through each edition and the key differences between a physical and digital copy of the game.
Cyberpunk 2077 Standard Edition
The standard edition is the most basic version of the game. For $59.99, or less, you get a copy of the game and some bonuses if you order before the game’s release in November.
There aren’t a ton of Cyberpunk 2077 deals out there right now, but you don’t have to spend the full $60 if you pre-order a copy right now.
Amazon is currently selling the game for $49.99 and other retailers have the game listed below the standard $59.99 price point. It’s unclear how long these deals might last.
Best Buy says that My Best Buy members who pre-order a copy of the game will get $10 in rewards certificates. This offer is worth a look if you tend to buy most of your electronics at the retailer.
The standard edition is the most basic version of the game, but it’s also the cheapest version. It’s the edition most people should buy.
The standard version of Cyberpunk 2077 is for:
- Those who don’t want to spend a ton of money.
- Those who don’t have a ton of time to play games and aren’t sure how much time they can invest in a first-person, open-world, roleplaying game.
- People who aren’t collectors.
You can buy the Cyberpunk 2077 Standard Edition at retailers like Amazon, Best Buy, GameStop, NewEgg, and Walmart.
Cyberpunk 2077 Collector’s Edition
There’s also a Cyberpunk 2077 Collector’s Edition though it costs way more than the standard edition.
The Collector’s Edition is a $249.99 bundle that comes with a bunch of goodies aimed at Cyberpunk fans and collectors. For that price you get a copy of the game and the following items:
- Collector’s Edition box
- Case with game discs
- Collectible SteelBook
- 25 cm / 10 inch statue depicting V – the game’s protagonist – in action
- Hardcover art book
- Metal pin set
- Quadra V-tech metal keychain
- An annotated copy of A Visitor’s Guide to Night City sealed in an NCPD Evidence Bag
- Embroidered patches
- World Compendium detailing the game’s setting and lore
- Postcards from Night City
- Map of Night City
- Sticker bomb set
That’s more than you get from your average collector’s edition bundle, but it’s not for everyone. Again, this edition is aimed at collectors and huge fans of the series. Most people should go with the standard version of the game.
You can buy the Cyberpunk 2077 Collector’s Edition at retailers like Amazon, Best Buy, and GameStop.
Digital vs. Physical
Cyberpunk 2077 is sold in both physical and digital formats. Here are a few things to consider before you go one way or the other.
If you’re tired of discs cluttering up your house, you should go with the digital version. You’ll also want to go digital if discs sometimes go missing or get damaged in your home.
If you play a lot of different games and don’t want to pull the disc out every time you want to play, go digital. Downloading it digitally means you’ll have easy access every time you start up your console.
If you want to play the game ASAP in November, purchase a digital copy. You should be able to pre-load the game ahead of its release date which will allow you to start playing the second it goes live.
There are also a few reasons to go with a physical copy of the game.
If you buy a physical copy you’ll be able to sell it to GameStop or a reseller like Craigslist or eBay if you get tired of it or don’t want to play it again after you beat it
You’ll also be able to lend your copy out to friends or family members when you decide to move onto another game.
Cyberpunk 2077 PS5 and Xbox Series X Upgrades
One other note. CD Projekt Red says that owners of Cyberpunk 2077 for Xbox One will receive the game’s Xbox Series X upgrade for free when it becomes available.
The company didn’t provide a release date or a list of changes, but you can expect a variety of graphical upgrades and performance improvements.
We are happy to confirm that Cyberpunk 2077 will be backwards compatible with both next-gen consoles! Your PS4 copy of the game will work on PS5 on launch day. Anyone who buys the game on Xbox One will be able to play their copy on Xbox Series X when the console launches too!
— Cyberpunk 2077 (@CyberpunkGame) June 19, 2020
A later upgrade to Cyberpunk 2077, taking full advantage of the next-gen hardware, will be available for free.
— Cyberpunk 2077 (@CyberpunkGame) June 19, 2020
The same will apply to Sony’s PS4 and upcoming PS5.
