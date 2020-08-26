 How to Register for PS5 Pre-Orders
Connect with us

Gaming

How to Register for PS5 Pre-Orders

Published

2 hours ago

on

If you’re planning to put in a PS5 pre-order you should register with Sony.

Sony hasn’t confirmed the PS5 release date or price, but it looks like those details might be coming soon now that the company has put up a registration page for those interested in pre-ordering a new console this fall.

In a bit of a surprise, Sony has posted a registration page that gives existing consumers a chance to be one of the first to pre-order a PS5.

The company says it’s providing customers with this opportunity because there will only be a limited quantity of PS5 consoles available for pre-order.

That said, even if you register, there’s no guarantee you’ll get an opportunity to put in an order. Sony says pre-order reservations will be taken on a first-come-first-serve basis and that if you get an email to put in a pre-order you’ll need to act fast. Sony says it will select people based on previous interests and PlayStation activities.

With that out of the way, we’ll show you how to register for a chance to pre-order a PS5 via Sony.

How to Register for PS5 Pre-Orders

In order to register for PS5 pre-orders, you’ll need to head over to Sony’s website. Once you’re there, scroll down and you’ll need to input your PlayStation Online ID twice. If you don’t have a PlayStation Online ID you’ll need to wait for general pre-orders.

Once you’ve done that, all you need to do is click on “Sign Up” toward the bottom of the page.

We know that there will be two PS5 versions, but we don’t have the pricing yet.

Sony says that if you’re selected, it will contact you via email with instructions and details before pre-orders start. And if you receive an invitation, a pre-order isn’t guaranteed.

Each invitation is only open for a limited time and quantities are limited per PSN ID per transaction. Sony says the emails will include an expiration date and time.

Here’s what you’re limited to:

  • 1 PS5 Console or 1 PS5 Digital Edition
  • 2 DualSense wireless controllers
  • 2 DualSense charging stations
  • 2 Pulse 3D wireless headsets
  • 2 Media remotes
  • 2 HD Cameras

Again, this is all on a first come first serve basis so there’s a chance everything sells out before you get a chance to put in a pre-order.

Also of note is that you’ll need to ship your PS5 to an address in the United States. Sony says any orders that contain a non-US based address will be cancelled.

It’s unclear when pre-orders will begin so keep an eye on your inbox as we push into September.

2 Reasons to Wait for the PS5 & 5 Reasons To Buy a PS4 Pro

Wait for The New PS5 Features

The PS5 features and PS5 specs are impressive even in this early stage. We know for sure that the PlayStation 5 will support up to 8K gaming with 3D Audio and Ray Tracing. 

Load times are also reportedly almost non-existent thanks to a standard SSD and powerful CPU and GPU combo. Here are the PS5 specs that we know about so far. 

  • 8 core AMD Ryzen based on 7nm Zen 2
  • Radeon Navi Based 
  • Raytracing
  • 3D Audio
  • Supports 8K Resolution
  • New PlayStation 5 Controller
  • Backwards Compatible (PS4)
  • Supports Physical Media
  • SSD

It's also nice to see PS4 backwards compatibility and future proofing with 8K support. 

Related Topics:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This article may contain affiliate links. Click here for more details.

Featured

Editorials3 hours ago

Which Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Edition to Buy?

There are three Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War editions to buy this year, training from $59.99 to $89.99,...