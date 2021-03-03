You can record your iPad’s screen without having to download additional software. In this guide we’ll show you how to screen record your iPad’s screen on iPadOS 14.

iPadOS 14 comes with a handy screen recording feature that you can use if you want to show someone what you’re doing on your screen.

Screen recording is useful if you want to send someone highlights of a game, a tutorial, or even a bug you’re dealing with on device.

The feature isn’t front and center on iPadOS so some of you may have forgotten how to do it. And if you’re new to iPad and iPadOS, you may not know how.

So if you just switched to an iPad or you’ve simply forgotten the process, we’re going to show you how to record your iPad’s screen in a few easy steps.

How to Screen Record iPad on iPadOS 14

You don’t need to download an app or jailbreak your iPad in order to record your screen. You simply need to add Apple’s Screen Recording feature to your iPad’s Control Center.

If you’re unfamiliar, Control Center is the screen that pops up if you pull from the top right of the screen if you’re using an iPad without a home button or the bottom edge of the screen if you’re using an iPad with a home button.

Here’s how to add screen recording to your iPad’s Control Center:

First, open up the Settings app on your tablet. Tap Control Center. Under the More Controls section, find Screen Recording. Tap the green plus sign next to Screen Recording.

This will add the Screen Recording icon to your iPad’s Control Center for easy access and now you’re ready to quickly record your tablet’s screen whenever you want.

When you’re ready to record your iPad’s screen, follow these steps:

Bring up Control Center on your iPad. Tap the Screen Recording icon you just added to Control Center. When you do that, your iPad will give you a three second countdown. After that, the recording will start.

Once it starts recording you’ll notice a red icon in the upper left corner of your tablet’s display. Tapping this icon will bring up a menu that lets you stop recording your screen whenever you want.

After you stop recording, your video will automatically be sent to the Photos app where you can edit it and/or share it with others through apps like Messages.

Screen Recording doesn’t have a ton of controls. That said, you can use a long press on the Screen Recording icon in Control Center to bring up a few options.

After you do this you’ll notice two controls. One allows you to quickly record in an app like Twitch. The other option allows you to toggle your iPad’s microphone on or off.

Keep in mind, some applications won’t let you use screen recording due to copyright or privacy issues. Others may not let you record audio.

You also can’t use screen mirroring while recording your iPad’s screen.