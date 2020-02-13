How to Share Your iMessage Profile Photo & Name

There’s an easy way to make sure that your friends, family and business contacts have the best-looking profile photo of you and the right spelling of your name when you text or call. With the introduction of iOS 13, Apple added a new feature that lets you choose the iMessage profile photo that shows up on other people’s phones. It’s a perfect way to get people to stop using your Facebook profile photo from 2012.

Many users skipped past the message to set this up when upgrading to iOS 13, but it is easy to make this change now, and it’s also very easy to update your picture or iMessage display name if either needs a change.

In just a few minutes you can take control of the photo and name that appears on other people’s iPhones. Keep in mind, they will get a prompt to update this information, so they can choose to use the name and photo or to keep what they have. This won’t force the new name and picture, but most people will accept it.

How to Set an iMessage Photo and Name

Open iMessage on your iPhone. Tap on the three dots in the upper right. Tap on Edit Name and Photo. Tap on Choose Name and Photo

Choose a Memoji, a Photo, your Initials or tap the three dots to pick a Picture. On this screen, you can pick from recent options, take a new photo or choose from your library. Pick the new photo.

Pick a Filter if you want one and then Tap Done. Tap on Continue and choose if you want to use this photo across all Apple ID and Contact photo settings. Now Enter your name and choose if you want this automatically shared to Contacts or if iMessage should always ask.

That’s all it takes to set this up. The next time you send someone an iMessage they will see a prompt to add your photo and update your name. They can add your info or keep what they already have on hand.

Even though it is optional, this is a smart way to make sure you are putting your best foot forward when texting with people. Whether it’s a new friend, a date or a business meeting. Your iMessage profile photo is a way to make a great impression and stand out.