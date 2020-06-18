How to stop seeing political ads on Facebook.

You can stop seeing political ads on Facebook, including the Facebook app on your phone, using a new control option. If you are sick of seeing political ads on Facebook this allows you to see fewer ads from political groups.

This does not reduce the number of ads that you will see on Facebook and the company does warn that this may still see some ads for politics, but this should cut down on the number that you do see. You can also change these options on Instagram.

Facebook does warn that you may still see some ads related to the topics you block, but this should cut down on the explicitly political ads. The category includes social issues, elections, or politics.

How to Block Political Ads on Facebook

There are two ways you can block political ads on Facebook. If you don’t see the option yet, it is slowly rolling out to users, so you can check this again later and see if it shows up. These settings carry over across all of your devices.

Block Political Ads from the Newsfeed

If you are scrolling and you see an ad, you can block other ads on this topic right from the ad. Here’s what you need to do.

Tap on Confirmed Organization. Tap on See fewer ads about this topic (Social issues, Elections, or Politics. Tap on See fewer ads about this topic again.

That’s all you need to do. You should start seeing the change immediately. This will not change the number of ads you see on Facebook.

Block Political Ads from Settings

You can also block political ads on Facebook from the settings on the Facebook app on your phone or tablet.

Tap on the Facebook button in the middle of your home screen. Scroll down and tap on Settings. Scroll and tap on Ad Preferences Tap on Hide Ad Topics. Tap on Social issues, Elections, or Politics. Tap See fewer ads about this topic.

If you don’t see this option, Facebook has not enabled the feature for your account yet. This could take a few days, or even weeks, so you will need to check back or wait to see a political ad and try to block from there.