If you’re having AirPods issues or if you want access to the latest features, you’ll want to update your AirPods. This guide will show you how to keep AirPods, AirPods 2, or AirPods Pro up-to-date.

Apple periodically pushes new software to AirPods, AirPods 2, and AirPods Pro. The releases aren’t as frequent as iOS, iPadOS, and macOS updates, but they’re still important.

AirPods software updates typically include performance improvements and bug fixes though occasionally they’ll bring new features to the popular ear buds. That’s why it’s important to keep your AirPods updated with the latest firmware.

If you just bought a pair of AirPods and/or you’re unsure if you’re running the latest AirPods software, follow these steps.

How to Update AirPods, AirPods 2, or AirPods Pro

Before you update your AirPods it might be a good idea to dig into feedback from users running the latest software. You can search sites like Apple’s forums, YouTube and Twitter for information about features, bugs, and performance issues.

If a lot of the feedback is negative, you might want to hold off and wait for Apple to release a new update. The releases are fairly sporadic, but you can expect a few updates throughout the year.

If you want to proceed with the upgrade process, here’s what you need to do.

Put your AirPods, AirPods 2, or AirPods Pro inside their case. Make sure the case is connected to a power source. You can use the Lightning to USB cable or you can use wireless charging if you’ve got AirPods Pro and a compatible charger. Grab your iPhone or iPad and make sure it has an internet connection. Make sure your AirPods are paired with your iPhone or iPad and then bring the device close to the charging case.

Now you just need to wait a bit. If a new update is available, it should automatically download and install. If you’re having issues with the installation, you can try resetting your AirPods.

If you’re unsure if your AirPods are running Apple’s latest firmware, you can manually check. Here’s how to check your AirPods software version.

Grab your iPhone or iPad. Open up the Settings app. Tap General. Tap About. Find your AirPods on the list and tap.

On this screen you can see information about your AirPods including their current firmware version.

If you are using a pair of first-gen AirPods, the current version is 6.8.8. If you’re using a pair of AirPods 2, the current version is 3A283. If you’re using a pair of AirPods Pro, the current version is also 3A283.