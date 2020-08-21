how to
How to Use Bitmoji on Mac & PC
You love Bitmoji on your iPhone and Android, and now you can use Bitmoji on your Mac or PC. You’ll need Bitmoji for Chrome and then you can access your Bitmoji anytime you need them. We’ll even show you how to integrate Gmail Bitmoji directly.
This is the easiest way to use Bitmoji on Facebook, Messenger, Google Hangouts, WeChat, and practically any other app on your Mac or PC.
Right now you can only use Bitmoji on Mac or PC by installing the Google Chrome browser on your device. This is a free download that is compatible with most devices. If work locks down your computer, you may not be able to install Chrome. There is no Bitmoji Safari or Bitmoji Edge extension.
How to use Bitmoji on Mac & PC
In less than five minutes you can start using Bitmoji on your computer. This is what you need to do to set up Bitmoji on your computer and how to use it.
- Download and Install Chrome.
- Install the Bitmoji for Chrome Extension
- Sign Into Bitmoji on your computer
- Click to add Bitmoji to Gmail if you want.
Once you finish these steps, Bitmoji is installed on your computer. You access it in Chrome, but you can use it on a wide range of services and in a number of apps.
In Chrome, click on the small Bitmoji icon in the upper corner of the browser. This will open the Bitmoji picker that you normally see in the Bitmoji keyboard on iPhone and iPad. Your Bitmoji is already customized, so there is nothing else to do but start using it.
Right-click on a Bitmoji that you want to use and choose copy image. You can then paste that image in almost any app on your computer to send the Bitmoji. You can click and drag the Bitmoji to some apps, but this doesn’t work with every app out there.
If you chose to install Bitmoji for Gmail during the setup, you will see your Bitmoji face at the bottom of a new email screen in Gmail. Click on the face to open the Bitmoji picker and then click on a Bitmoji to insert it in your email. There is no need to copy and paste.
One problem that we ran into with Bitmoji for Chrome is that most of our Bitmojis would not load. If this happens, you can restart Chrome or if that doesn’t work sign out of Bitmoji, and sign back in. The second step solved out Bitmoji Chrome problems.
iPhone 8
We expect the iPhone 8 from Apple this year. This is the flagship iPhone for 2017, and it may only come in one size.
Expect a huge 5.8-inch or 5.5-inch display in a phone that isn't much bigger than the iPhone 7.
Apple will switch to OLED, like the screens on Samsung smartphones. Expect a new edge-to-edge display and to see Touch ID as part of a display with no physical home button.
Count on a completely new design, wireless charging and a faster processor to power what may be the most expensive iPhone yet. The latest leak shows an outline of the iPhone 8 directly from Apple.
We expect an iPhone 8 release date in the fall, shortly after an Apple event. iPhone 8 concept by Georgy Pashkov.
2 Comments
Leave a Reply
This article may contain affiliate links. Click here for more details.
Featured
Samsung Galaxy Android 10 Update Info (2020)
With the Samsung Galaxy Android 10 update rolling out and new info starting to emerge, we want to take you...
13 Exciting 2021 Bronco Features
You can reserve a 2021 Bronco today for $100 Packed full of Off-Road features Ford Studied how people use the...
Alma
08/17/2018 at 8:22 am
Are you comfortable with Bitmoji being able to read and / or change data on certain websites to include google mail?
TS Phillips
06/13/2019 at 5:50 am
If you refuse to use Google Chrome as I do, you must email yourself the Bitmoji images and save them to your PC manually.
I will NEVER use Google products on my PC, since it is literally their business to steal personal data from their users and not destroy it ever, as they have refused to sign any international privacy agreements that require such protections of personal data – except in European nations that forced them to comply or suffer colossal fines or be banned from operating, etc.