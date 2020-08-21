You love Bitmoji on your iPhone and Android, and now you can use Bitmoji on your Mac or PC. You’ll need Bitmoji for Chrome and then you can access your Bitmoji anytime you need them. We’ll even show you how to integrate Gmail Bitmoji directly.

This is the easiest way to use Bitmoji on Facebook, Messenger, Google Hangouts, WeChat, and practically any other app on your Mac or PC.

Right now you can only use Bitmoji on Mac or PC by installing the Google Chrome browser on your device. This is a free download that is compatible with most devices. If work locks down your computer, you may not be able to install Chrome. There is no Bitmoji Safari or Bitmoji Edge extension.

How to use Bitmoji on Mac & PC

In less than five minutes you can start using Bitmoji on your computer. This is what you need to do to set up Bitmoji on your computer and how to use it.

Download and Install Chrome. Install the Bitmoji for Chrome Extension



Sign Into Bitmoji on your computer Click to add Bitmoji to Gmail if you want.

Once you finish these steps, Bitmoji is installed on your computer. You access it in Chrome, but you can use it on a wide range of services and in a number of apps.

In Chrome, click on the small Bitmoji icon in the upper corner of the browser. This will open the Bitmoji picker that you normally see in the Bitmoji keyboard on iPhone and iPad. Your Bitmoji is already customized, so there is nothing else to do but start using it.

Right-click on a Bitmoji that you want to use and choose copy image. You can then paste that image in almost any app on your computer to send the Bitmoji. You can click and drag the Bitmoji to some apps, but this doesn’t work with every app out there.

If you chose to install Bitmoji for Gmail during the setup, you will see your Bitmoji face at the bottom of a new email screen in Gmail. Click on the face to open the Bitmoji picker and then click on a Bitmoji to insert it in your email. There is no need to copy and paste.

One problem that we ran into with Bitmoji for Chrome is that most of our Bitmojis would not load. If this happens, you can restart Chrome or if that doesn’t work sign out of Bitmoji, and sign back in. The second step solved out Bitmoji Chrome problems.

