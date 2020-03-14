How to Watch Frozen 2 Early on Disney+

You can watch Frozen 2 on Disney+ starting this Sunday. That is three months ahead of the planned Frozen 2 release date and the best part is that you can get this with an affordable Disney+ subscription or even a free trial.

Originally planned for a release later this year, Frozen 2 arrives on Disney+ starting March 15th in the U.S. and March 17th in Canada, the Netherlands, New Zealand and Australia.

Disney+ is a streaming service that is $6.99 per month or $12.99 a month with ESPN+ and Hulu. You can get a free trial this week if you want to explore the options. Verizon Unlimited Plan subscribers may qualify for a free year of Disney+.

With Disney+, you and your kids can watch Frozen 2, Frozen and almost every Disney movie ever made. The service also includes loads of TV shows and original short content aimed at kids. If you are facing a two to three-week spring break, this may be a great way to keep your kids entertained without worrying about what is autoplaying next on YouTube.

Disney+ includes parental controls to limit what your kids watch, and you can install this on almost any smart TV device, on tablets, and on phones. This makes it very easy to watch at home, or wherever your social distancing takes you.

Sign up for a free Disney+ trial today so you can stream Frozen 2 early. Once you sign up and can watch the movie, you can even download it to your phone or tablet so that you can watch it even if there are Internet slowdowns or issues.

If you run into any issues, here is a guide on how to fix Disney+ problems without waiting for Disney to get back to you.