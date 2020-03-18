How to Watch Netflix With Friends in Isolation

It’s easy to watch Netflix with friends while you’re in lockdown or isolation. This guide shows you how to install a small tool that syncs your Netflix accounts to watch a movie at the same time even if you can’t be together.

You both need a Netflix account and a computer with Chrome installed and the Netflix Party extension. That’s really all there is to it, but it does mean that you can’t watch on an iPhone, iPad, Android or on your TV.

Depending on your setup, you may be able to plug your laptop into a TV or mirror your screen if you want to watch that way.

You need Netflix Party to watch Netflix with friends. This is a free tool, but you will need to make sure that everyone has a Netflix subscription.

Here’s how to watch Netflix with friends when you are long-distance or in isolation.

Go to the Netflix Party Extension page Click on Add to Chrome Click Add Extension when it pops up. Go to Netflix.com and log in. Start playing a video. Click on Start the party when it pops up. Copy the URL and share it with your friends.

From there, your friends click the link and if they are logged into Netflix and the Netflix Party extension is installed they will be synced up to your stream.

You can choose if the other people in your group can control the movie or TV show, or if you are the only one in control. There is also group chat so you can talk about the movie or TV show.

If you use headphones, you could also video call with someone, just make sure you have at least a headphone in or the audio might get a little confusing.

While this doesn’t work on a Smart TV, you may be able to use AirPlay or Chromecast to mirror your laptop display or Chrome tab onto a bigger screen.