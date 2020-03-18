How to Watch NFL and NBA Reruns for Free During Isolation

In this guide we’ll quickly explain and show you how to watch NFL and NBA games, coverage, free agency, and reruns for free during the COVID-19 isolation period.

On March 18th, 2020, both the NBA and NFL announced that they will be offering the NBA League Pass and NFL Game Pass streaming services completely free for at least the next month. This, in an effort to let fans everywhere who are missing sports, which is usually an outlet from daily life struggles, a chance to enjoy reruns during the Coronavirus pandemic.

People everywhere are locked down, being told to stay home, or are just practicing social distancing. With all major events and seasons canceled or delayed, luckily you can watch some of your favorite sports for free using the information below.

The NFL Game Pass offers tons of content for 10+ years of games, all of Tom Brady’s Super Bowl wins, NFL Network, NFL shows, live interviews, coaching film and more. It’s a popular option that usually costs $99 per season.

You get something similar from the NBA League Pass, which is $129 per season. And while there are no live games on right now, fans will get access to huge libraries of content to keep them entertained. All of this is temporarily free during this worldwide pandemic.

“NFL Game Pass will be offered free of charge until May 31 to fans within the U.S., and starting Thursday until July 31 to fans outside the U.S. and Canada” — NFL.com

To get access to either of these services all you need to do is download the apps, sign in (or create an account) and you’re all set. There are no trials or subscription payments required of any kind.

“With the 2019-20 NBA season on hiatus, the NBA and Turner Sports are providing all fans with a free preview of NBA League Pass, the league’s premium subscription-based product, until April 22.” — NBA.com

How to Get NFL Game Pass

The NFL Game Pass is available at http://www.nfl.com/gamepass or you can simply download the official NFL app on Android or iPhone. According to the NFL statement simply download the app or go to the website and you’ll instantly have access to all the complimentary content once you create or sign into your account. It’s that easy.

How to Get NBA League Pass

All you need to do in order to enjoy endless NBA content is to simply sign into your NBA account at NBA.com. If you don’t have an account, you can create one for free. Additionally, go ahead and download the official NBA app on any device that offers one, and it’ll have content available for free. To make things easy, here are links for the NBA app on Android and for iPhone.

Basically, both organizations are simply turning everything to free. All you need to do is create a free account for either service, and everything will appear online and in the official app on your mobile device of choice.

This is an evolving situation so we’ll update this post with further information as it’s provided, or if these free passes get extended at a later date. Stay safe.