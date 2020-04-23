How to Watch the 2020 NFL Draft Live

Here’s how you can watch the 2020 NFL Draft live on any device. With a lack of live sports, the NFL Draft is even more popular than ever. Even with a new virtual-only format, the 2020 NFL Draft is sure to draw a lot of attention.

When is the 2020 NFL Draft: Thursday, April 23rd at 8 PM Eastern.

Where Can You Watch the 2020 NFL Draft? NFL Network, ABC, ESPN

The draft starts tonight on these networks and on the corresponding apps. The draft continues on Friday and Saturday, but the biggest attention is on the first round that starts tonight at 8 PM Eastern, 5 PM Pacific.

How to Watch the 2020 NFL Draft

To watch the 2020 NFL draft live you will need cable or you will need to sign up for a streaming service that includes ABC or ESPN. You can do this with a free trial if you have not already signed up for one.

We recommend one of the following services to get ESPN or ABC live on your TV or your smartphone. There is no commitment, but if you don’t want to roll over into a subscription you will need to cancel.

Any of these options will allow you to watch the 2020 NFL Draft on ABC or ESPN. This is an easy way to watch all three nights of the draft without committing to anything long term.

Each of these services works on the iPhone, Android, iPad, Mac, Windows, and on most smart TV devices like the Apple TV or Amazon Fire TV Stick.

You can also listen on SiriusXM, Westwood One or ESPN Radio if you can’t watch. The virtual draft is taking place in homes across the nation and not in a central area so this will definitely be an interesting one to watch.

2020 NFL Draft Schedule

The 2020 NFL Draft starts tonight and continues through Friday and this weekend. The schedule is as follows;

Thursday, April 23: Round 1 – 8 PM Eastern

Friday, April 24: Rounds 2-3 7 – PM Eastern

Saturday, April 25: Rounds 4-7 – 12 PM Eastern

You can watch live during each of these sessions or you can follow along with your favorite teams on Twitter.