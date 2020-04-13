Hulu Live TV: 5 Things You Need to Know Before You Subscribe

This is what you need to know about the Hulu live TV streaming option that lets you watch local channels, sports, cable channels, and on-demand TV shows. While you may be most familiar with the $5.99 a month Hulu option that lets you watch shows on-demand, Hulu also offers a live TV streaming service starting at $44.99 a month.

You can sign up for a free trial of Hulu with Live TV as a cheaper option to replace your cable subscription and with it, you get the standard Hulu on-demand shows.

The Hulu Live TV streaming option is an alternative to paying for DirecTV, Dish, Spectrum, and other providers as well as an alternative to YouTube TV, Sling and DirecTV Now.

What Are the Hulu Live TV Channels?

The biggest thing you need to know about switching to Hulu Live TV is the channel list and what you get with local channels.

With Hulu Live TV you get local channels. This varies based on your location. I get nine local channels including;

ABC

CBS

FOX

Fox Sports (5 Channels)

Telemundo

Additionally, every subscriber gets access to over 60 channels on Hulu Live TV. The Hulu TV channel list includes a mix of options and includes a lot of live sports. Here is a look at the current lineup;

ABC

ABC News

CBS

CBSN

FOX

NBC

A&E

Animal Planet

Big Ten Network

Boom Brand

Bravo

Cartoon Network

CBS Sports Network

Cheddar

CNBC

CNN

CNN International

COZI TV

CW

Discovery

Disney

Disney Junior

XD

E

ESPN

ESPN 2

ESPNEWS

ESPNU

ESPN College Extra

ESPN Bases Loaded

ESPN Goalline

Food Network

Fox Business

Fox News

Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 2

Freeform

FX

FXM

FXX

NBC Golf

HGTV

History

HLN

ID

Lifetime

MSNBC

Motortrend

National Geographic

Nat Geo Wild

NBCSN

Olympic Channel

Oxygen

Pop

ESPN SEC

Smithsonian

SYFY

TBS

TCM

Telemundo

TLC

TNT

Travel Channel

Tru TV

Universal Kids

USA

Viceland

In addition to these live channels, you can add on channels and services for premium networks.

HBO – $14.99 a month

Cinemax – $9.99 a month

Showtime – $10.99 a month

Starz – $8.99 a month

These premium channels may not include unlimited screens even if you purchase the upgrade.

Hulu Live TV DVR Details

With Hulu Live TV you can watch on-demand programs on Hulu, but you can also record to a cloud DVR any of your channels. With this option, you can also watch these recordings anywhere.

With the base subscription, you get 50 hours of cloud recording, but you cannot fast forward through commercials. You can upgrade to the Enhanced Cloud DVR which gives you 200 hours of DVR recordings and the ability to fast forward through ads.

While Hulu’s whole service has been about the ability to pay to get rid of ads, the restriction on the base DVR plan is not consumer-friendly, especially if you’re already paying more for no ads while you watch on-demand content.

What Equipment Does Hulu Live TV Work With?

You don’t need any cable boxes or special equipment from Hulu for this to work, but you will need something to connect to your TV and you need to have a good internet connection. That means if you cancel your cable, you will still need to pay for Internet access. Here are the devices it works with;

iPhone and iPad

Android phones and Tablets

Apple TV (4th generation or later)

Chromecast

Echo Show

Fire Tablets

Fire TV and Fire TV Stick

LG TV (select models)

Nintendo Switch

Mac and PC browsers

Roku and Roku Stick (select models)

Samsung TV (select models)

VIZIO SmartCast TVs

Windows 10

Xbox 360

Xbox One

While you can watch the standard Hulu services on many Smart TVs, the Hulu Live TV streaming only works on select devices. If you need to add support to one of your TVs, the best option is to buy an Amazon Fire TV Stick or Roku for $30 to $40.

To watch on your iPhone, iPad or Android devices, you need to have location data on in order to get local channels.

How Many Devices Can Stream Hulu Live TV at the Same Time?

With the standard subscription, you can stream to two screens at the same time. This is the basic version of the service that starts at $44.99.

If you need more devices streaming at the same time you can buy an upgrade. Unlimited Screens is a $9.99 a month upgrade that allows you to watch on as many devices as you want at home, and three mobile streams outside of the house.

How Much Does Hulu with Live TV Cost?

You can spend as little as $44.99 a month for the base subscription with on-demand and ads. With all the add ons and premium channels you can end up spending a lot more.

My ideal Hulu with Live TV package would end up being $50.99 for the Live TV with no ads for on-demand. I would need the Enhanced Cloud DVR for $9.99 a month and then I would add on HBO for $14.99. That brings the total bill to around $76 a month with the premium channel.

You could, in theory, spend up to $128.91 before tax if you want all of the add ons and premium channels, but most users won’t need all the options.