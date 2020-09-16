iOS 14 Problems: 5 Things You Need to Know

The iOS 14 beta wiped out some glaring issues, but problems have slipped into the final version of Apple’s iOS 14 update for iPhone.

Apple’s finally pulled its long-awaited iOS 14 operating system out of beta. The update is available for the iPhone 6s and newer and it brings a long list of new features including improved Widgets, enhancements to the Messages app, new Memoji, and a whole lot more.

iOS 14 also features under-the-hood improvements and some iPhone users are already noticing a huge difference after moving their device up from iOS 13.

On the flip side, some iPhone users have already run into bugs and a variety of performance issues. Some of these issues have carried over from iOS 13, others are brand new.

In this guide to iOS 14 problems we’ll take you through the current state of these issues. We’ll show you where to find potential fixes for the most common iOS 14 problems and provide you with some resources that should help if you run into trouble.

We’ll also touch on the state of the iOS 13 downgrade and outline what you can expect from Apple and iOS 14 down the road.

iOS 14 Problems

As we push away from the software’s release we’re starting to see complaints about some of iOS 14’s initial issues. Some of the problems are minor, others are far more problematic.

The early list of iOS 14 problems includes some very common issues. iPhone users are having trouble downloading and installing the new operating system. If your iOS 14 installation gets stuck, try hard resetting your phone. This typically resolves the issue.

We’re also seeing complaints about UI lag, AirPlay issues, Touch ID and Face ID issues, abnormal battery drain, issues with first and third-party apps, iMessage issues, Wi-Fi problems, Bluetooth problems, CarPlay issues, lockups, freezes, and crashes.

Again, this is an early list and we expect the list of iOS 14 problems to grow as more people transition over from iOS 13.

If you haven’t downloaded the iOS 14 update yet, we recommend preparing your iPhone for the download. Some prep work ahead of time can help you avoid major headaches.

We’ve put together a step-by-step pre-installation process and it will take you through the best way to prepare for iOS 14.

Where to Find Feedback

If you’re currently running iOS 14 or if you’re planning to upgrade, you’ll want to sift through feedback from early adopters. This feedback will alert you to potential bugs and performance issues.

We’ve released our list of reasons to and not to install the iOS 14 update and it’s a good starting point for those of you weighing a move from iOS 13.

We also recommend keeping an eye on YouTube, Apple’s discussion forums, social media sites like Twitter/Facebook, and the MacRumors forums for additional feedback about iOS 14 performance.

We’re in the process of publishing our mini iOS 14 reviews for the iPhone 11, iPhone XS, iPhone X, iPhone 8, iPhone 7, iPhone 6s, iPhone SE 2, and iPhone SE so check those out if you need additional feedback about iOS 14.

How to Fix iOS 14 Problems

Some issues might require a fix from Apple, but some you might be able to fix on your own.

Before you make an appointment at your local Apple Store, have a look at our list of fixes for the most common iOS problems. It might have what you’re looking for.

We’ve also released some tips that could help you improve your device’s performance and a guide that shows you how to fix iOS battery life problems.

If you can’t find what you’re looking for in our guides, you should head on over to Apple’s discussion forums. If they can’t help you, you might want to get in contact with Apple Support via Twitter or via the Apple’s website.

If you still can’t fix your issue(s), you might want to schedule an appointment to see a Genius at your local Apple Store. They should be able to diagnose your problem in minutes.

You Can Downgrade from iOS 14

If you can’t stand iOS 14’s performance on your iPhone, you can try downgrading your device’s software.

Apple is currently signing on iOS 13.7 which means you can use a loophole to bring your device’s software back down in an effort to improve performance.

Unfortunately, Apple’s closed off the downgrade to iOS 13.6.1 and older versions of iOS. There’s no way back to any of those updates.

For more about how the downgrade process works, take a look at our detailed walkthrough.

What’s Next

If your device is struggling on iOS 14, help is likely on the way.

Apple is reportedly cooking up an iOS 14.1 milestone upgrade and it should arrive alongside the iPhone 12 series in October. Milestone upgrades typically bring a mix of new features, bug fixes, and security patches.

If you’re struggling on iOS 14, or you’re nervous about upgrading to Apple’s new operating system, you might want to wait for Apple’s next batch of bug fixes.

