Apple
iOS 14 Release Date: Tips & Tricks
Apple’s iOS 14 update is still in beta testing, but the official release should come in a few weeks. With the iOS 14 release date getting closer, iPhone users should start preparing for the software’s arrival.
The company’s new operating system has been in beta since June. iOS 14 is available to try right now, for free, through Apple’s Beta Software Program.
There are some great reasons to think about installing iOS 14 on your iPhone right now. You can try out new features and you can help Apple fix issues before they become widespread in the official release.
The iOS 14 beta is starting to wind down. We don’t have an official iOS 14 release date yet, but with multiple hardware launches rumored for September or October, the official release is just a few weeks away at most.
iOS 14 Release Date
Back in June, Apple confirmed plans to release iOS 14 sometime in the fall. The company didn’t reveal a specific release date in its announcements.
That said, we have a pretty good idea about when to expect the iOS 14 release for iPhones that are compatible with the new operating system. As a reminder, all iOS 13-powered iPhones are eligible to upgrade.
Apple typically announces new iPhones in September. However this year it looks like the annual announcement might take place in October. It’s unclear how this might impact the iOS 14 release date.
There’s a chance Apple pushes iOS 14 to current models in September, but we could also see the iOS 14 release land in October after the company reveals the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro models. Apple typically confirms the iOS release date on stage during its iPhone event.
Either way we’re getting close and that means those with an eligible device should start thinking about the move from iOS 13 to iOS 14.
In this guide we’ll outline some tips and tricks that will come in handy as we close in on the next major iOS update for iPhone.
Prepare for the iOS 14 Release Date
With the official iOS 14 release just weeks away, we recommend doing some prep work to make the installation as painless as possible.
iOS 14 will probably require a significant chunk of space on your iPhone’s internal storage. The first version of a new operating system typically requires a large download.
If you don’t have enough storage available on your iPhone, iOS will temporarily remove downloadable parts of applications installed on your phone. Sometimes this isn’t enough and you will then be forced to manually delete files.
If you’re getting low on storage, use this time to do some cleanup. Go into your iPhone’s storage and delete files (things like photos, apps, etc) you no longer need.
This will help make room for iOS 14 and there’s a chance it improves your iPhone’s overall performance.
You should also start backing up the data you store on your iPhone. Data loss issues are rare, but there’s always a chance something goes wrong during the transition.
iOS 14 could log you out of your apps and services. We recommend having your Apple ID/iCloud/third-party app login information handy just in case.
Get Familiar with iOS 14 and Older iOS Updates
You should get familiar the changes coming your way in iOS 14. If you do this ahead of time you won’t get caught off guard.
We’ve released a guide that will walk you through some of the biggest features on board Apple’s upcoming operating system. It’s a great starting point if you haven’t been following along.
If you’re still hanging around on an older version of iOS 13 and you don’t have plans to upgrade to a newer version, make sure you get familiar with any iOS 13 updates you plan to skip. The changes from the updates you skip will be baked into your iOS 14 upgrade.
For instance if you’re moving from iOS 13.6 to iOS 14, you’ll get changes from iOS 13.6.1 and iOS 13.7 with your upgrade.
Most People Should Avoid the iOS 14 Beta
Installing the iOS 14 beta on your iPhone might be tempting, but most people should avoid the beta and wait for the official release.
Again, the beta will help Apple tackle bugs and performance issues before they become major headaches for millions of iPhone users. It’s also fun to try out new features before they’re released to the general public. That said, beta software can bring lots of trouble your way.
The iOS 14 beta is causing problems for a number of testers and you could run into some of the very same issues if you decide to install it on your phone.
If you rely on your device to get through a day of school or work, you’ll want to stay put on whatever version of iOS you’re currently running.
Monitor Feedback from the iOS 14 Beta
If you skip the iOS 14 beta, make sure you monitor feedback from beta testers as we push toward the operating system’s official release.
Monitoring feedback will alert you to potential iOS 14 problems and it will also reveal potential benefits. More importantly, it might help you decide if you want to install iOS 14 right away or wait for Apple’s first batch of bug fixes.
We’ve seen a ton of iOS 14 feedback emerge on sites like YouTube, Twitter, and the MacRumors forums. Check those if you’re curious about the iOS 14 beta’s performance.
We’ll see reviews emerge every time Apple releases a new iOS 14 beta so we recommend checking in with testers every time it does.
iOS 14 Release Time
If you’ve owned an iPhone for awhile you already know this, but for those of you who are new to the iPhone and iOS, here’s your PSA.
Apple always rolls its iOS software updates out in and around 10AM Pacific. This goes for new beta releases as well.
These days, we sometimes see iOS updates roll out 5-10 minutes after 10AM Pacific so there’s no need to panic if the software doesn’t popup right away.
Here’s what that looks like for other time zones in the United States:
- Eastern – 1 PM
- Central – 12 PM
- Mountain – 11AM
Keep this in mind if you plan to install iOS 14 beta software or the final version of iOS 14 right away.
iOS 14 Download Size
We don’t know how big the iOS 14 download will be, but again you can expect iOS 14 to require quite a bit of free space.
You can expect long download times, especially right after Apple pushes the software live, but the installation process will probably take longer.
Once you pull the iOS 14 update from Apple’s servers, you might notice a prompt asking you to “Install” the software right now or “Later.” While most of you will probably want to install the software right away, others might benefit from scheduling the installation.
If you do decide to schedule it, you can choose to install it while you’re sleeping or you can have your device remind you to install it at a later date when you’ve got free time to deal with the installation.
If you do decide to install the iOS 14 update overnight, you’ll have to plug your iPhone into a power source.
Prepare for iOS 14 Problems
iOS 14 has gone through an extensive beta process, but the final version won’t be perfect. Issues will slip through the cracks into the final release.
Common iOS problems include abnormal battery drain, Bluetooth issues, Wi-Fi problems, app instability, UI lag, crashes, and Exchange issues. These problems appear after every single iOS release and there’s a good chance we’ll see them all popup within hours of the iOS 14 update’s release.
It’ll be difficult to predict what kind of performance you’ll get once you move your iPhone to iOS 14 so you’ll want to make sure you’re prepared to tackle any issues you encounter on day one and beyond.
We’ve released a list of fixes for common iOS problems. If you don’t consider yourself an iOS expert, you’ll want to bookmark those fixes.
You’ll also want to bookmark or follow Apple Support on Twitter and bookmark the Apple Support page on the company’s website.
You should also be familiar with Apple’s Discussion forums.
Be Ready to Downgrade
If you run into into issues with iOS 14 you should be able to downgrade back to iOS 13 for a limited time.
If iOS 13.7 winds up being the final version of iOS 13, you should be able to drop back to it in an effort to improve your device’s performance.
If you aren’t familiar with the iOS downgrade process, now is a great time to familiarize yourself with it. Once Apple releases iOS 14, the downgrade path back to iOS 13 will only be open for a short time. That’s why we recommend getting comfortable with it ahead of time.
Keep Your Apps Updated
If you want the best experience on iOS 14, make sure you keep your apps updated.
As we push toward the software’s release date, keep an eye out for iOS 14 support updates. These updates should help to stabilize performance and help your device make a smooth transition to the new operating system.
Before you download an app update, make sure you read reviews from users. These reviews will alert you to potential benefits and problems with the latest version.
Take Your Time with iOS 14
iOS 14 is an exciting upgrade and some of you might be tempted to install it the second it arrives.
For some of you, particularly those dealing with iOS 13 problems, this might be the best course of action. That said, some of you will be better off waiting a few hours, a few days or, in some cases, a few weeks before installing iOS 14.
There are plenty of reasons to skip a new iOS software update on day one. For one, iOS updates can wreak havoc on your device’s performance.
If you’re feeling leery, dig into early feedback from early adopters. If you’re still undecided, think about waiting for Apple’s first batch of bug fixes.
Avoid iOS 14 If You’re Jailbroken
If you want to keep your jailbreak you’ll want to avoid the iOS 14 beta and the final version of iOS 14.
Jailbreak developers have jailbroken iOS 13.5 and older versions of iOS 13, but there aren’t any public jailbreak tools for the iOS 14 beta and we don’t expect a fast release for the final version of iOS 14.
If you want to jailbreak iOS 14 keep an eye out for news from developers once the final version is released.
Install iOS 13.7 for Better Security
If security is important to you, think about installing the iOS 13.7 update.
iOS 13.7 doesn't have any known security patches on board. That said, if you skipped iOS 13.6 or an older version of iOS, you'll get security patches with your upgrade.
iOS 13.6 had more than 20 patches for security issues on board which made it an extremely important update. If you skipped iOS 13.6, you get the patches with iOS 13.7.
If you want to learn more about iOS 13.6's security patches, head on over to Apple's security site for more information.
If you skipped iOS 13.5.1, you get its security patch with your upgrade to iOS 13.7. You can read more about it on Apple's website. The patch is for an exploit used by jailbreak developers.
If you skipped iOS 13.5, iOS 13.7 brings iOS 13.5's 41 new security patches with it. Apple's posted the details on its website and you can dig into the particulars if you're interested.
Among them, patches for the company's Mail app, Wi-Fi, AirDrop, Bluetooth, FaceTime, Messages, and Notifications.
If you skipped the iOS 13.4 update, you'll get iOS 13.4's 28 security patches with your upgrade. You can read about all of them on Apple's website right here.
iOS 13.4 also brought several improvements to Apple's Intelligent Tracking Prevention. Apple's John Wilander outlined them in a blog post and it's worth checking out.
Reports have outlined a vulnerability in Wi-Fi chips made by Broadcom and Cypress Semiconductor that left billions of devices susceptible to attack.
Dubbed Kr00k, the vulnerability allows nearby attackers to decrypt sensitive information that's relayed over-the-air.
Fortunately, it looks like the issue was patched up with the release of iOS 13.2, an update that arrived all the way back in October.
So if you're running a really old version of iOS 13, you'll really want to move your device up to the newest version of iOS 13.
If you skipped iOS 13.3.1, you get its patches with iOS 13.7.
The iOS 13.3.1 update included 21 new security patches that will help protect your device from harm. The company's outlined those patches in detail if you want to dig in.
If you skipped iOS 13.3, you get its patches with iOS 13.7. iOS 13.3 brought 12 new security patches to the iPhone and you can read about each one over on Apple's security page.
The iOS 13.3 update also added support for NFC, USB, and Lightning FIDO2-compliant security keys in the Safari browser.
If you missed iOS 13.2, it had 16 new security patches on board. You can read about all of them on Apple's website right here.
iOS 13.1.1 brought a security patch for a third-party keyboard issue to your iPhone. If you're interested in the particulars, you can read about them over on Apple's website.
If you passed on installing iOS 13.1, you get an additional patch with your iOS 13.7 update. You can learn more right here.
If you're moving up from iOS 12, you'll get iOS 13.0's nine security patches with your upgrade to iOS 13.7. Read about those here.
If you skipped iOS 12.4.1 or any older versions of iOS 12, you'll get their security patches with your iOS 13.7 update.
iOS 12.4.1 only had one patch on board, but Apple's iOS 12.4 update brought 19 security patches to the iPhone. If you're interested in the specifics, you can read about them on right here.
In addition to those patches, iOS 13 itself comes with some security and privacy upgrades including improved anti-tracking features in Safari and the ability to get rid of location metadata in your photos.
You also now have the ability to block apps from using Bluetooth and the ability to allow apps to access your location just once.
iOS 13 will also send you reminders about applications that track your data.
7 Things to Know About the iPhone XR iOS 13.7 Update
Apple’s pushed the iOS 13.7 update to the iPhone XR and the company’s newest upgrade could help, or hurt, your device’s performance.
The company’s latest release brings new features and bug fixes to the iPhone XR. Given what’s on board, most iPhone XR users should install iOS 13.7 today or at some point in the near future.
Before you hit download, note that iOS 13.7 is causing problems for some users. Some of the problems are minor bugs, others are far more problematic.
That means some of you might want to hang around on iOS 13.6.1, or whatever version of iOS 13 your device is currently running, for a little while longer.
If you do decide to install iOS 13.7 on your iPhone XR, you’ll encounter a fairly small download if your device is currently running iOS 13.6.1.
If your device is running an older version of iOS 13 or if for some reason its still running iOS 12, your download and change log will be larger. That’s because the changes from the updates you skipped are baked into your version of iOS 13.7.
With that in mind, we want to take you through the important things to know, right now, about the iPhone XR’s iOS 13.7 update.
We’ll take you through the current state of iOS 13.7 problems, your downgrade options, the jailbreak situation, the update’s performance, and more.
iPhone XR iOS 13.7 Impressions & Performance
We've been using the iOS 13.7 update on the iPhone XR for a few days and the software has been holding up pretty well.
iOS 13.7 is running smoothly right now. Transitions and animations are crisp and we haven't seen any slowdown in problem areas like Control Center, the keyboard, and Notification Center.
We haven't noticed any abnormal battery drain during our time with the software. Battery life is extremely strong.
Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and GPS are working normally at the moment. We haven't experienced any speed issues or dropped connections.
Core applications like Asana, Slack, Chrome, Gmail, Dark Sky, Spotify, Google Maps, Amazon, Hangouts, Instagram, and Netflix are all running fine on the device.
If you're seeing issues with one of your apps, check for updates. Developers are still rolling out iOS 13 support updates and they could help.
iOS 13.7 is doing just fine at the moment. And given what's on board, we recommend it to most iPhone XR users.
If you need more feedback, check out our list of reasons to and not to install iOS 13.7 right now.
4 Reasons to Wait for the 2021 iPad Pro & 4 Reasons Not To
Apple is reportedly working on a new version of the iPad Pro. And while it initially looked like a souped up model would launch in late 2020, it now looks like the release will probably take place in 2021.
If you’re in the market for a new iPad you’ve got a lot of options.
Apple’s iPad mini 5, iPad Air 3, and 10.2-inch iPad are worth a look if you want solid performance, but don’t want to break the bank.
You’ll also want to investigate the 2018 iPad Pros which can still hold their own in 2020. They’re also much cheaper than they once were thanks to the 2020 iPad Pro launch.
Earlier this year, Apple released new iPad Pro models with an assortment of upgrades including new processors, a LiDAR Scanner for enhanced AR (Augmented Reality), and better microphones.
Despite these upgrades, the new iPad Pros are more of a refresh than an overhaul and some of you might want to hang around and wait for Apple to make additional changes to the iPad Pro line.
Apple is reportedly working on several new iPads including an iPad mini 6 and a new iPad Air. The company is also reportedly working on a new high-end version of the iPad Pro.
- Stunning 13.3-inch Retina display with True Tone technology
- Backlit Magic Keyboard and Touch ID
- Tenth-generation Intel Core i3 processor
- Intel Iris Plus Graphics
- Fast SSD storage
2021 iPad Pro Rumors
Earlier this year it looked like Apple would launch a new flagship 12.9-inch iPad Pro model in the fall. Rumors repeatedly hinted at an arrival in 2020. However, rumors have started telling a different story.
In April, multiple reports stated that the new iPad Pro’s release had been pushed to 2021 due to the strain the coronavirus outbreak’s put on Apple’s supply chain.
Respected analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has thrown his weight behind the rumored delay. Kuo, who initially said that we might see multiple iPads launch in the fall, now says these products have probably been pushed into next year. Kuo is a reliable source who has accurately predicted many Apple launches ahead of time.
According to Jeff Pu, an analyst at Chinese research firm GF Securities, Apple will launch a new 12.9-inch iPad Pro with mini-LED tech in the first quarter of next year. This lines up with Kuo’s timing.
Another a batch of rumors that come from Twitter accounts L0vetodream and choco_dream suggest that Apple is working on multiple iPad Pro models for 2021.
The devices are reportedly codenamed J517 (small model) and J522 (big model) and are set for release sometime in Q1 or Q2 of next year.
According to Korean publication The Elec, the new iPad Pro has entered trial production ahead of a release in Q4 2020 or 2021 with 2021 more likely.
TrendForce also believes Apple will launch a new iPad Pro in 2021 and that the release will come sometime in the first quarter of the year.
Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman and Debby Wu claim Apple is planning to release a fourth-generation iPad Air later this year. Their report doesn’t mention an iPad Pro release in the fall.
We don’t know everything about Apple’s rumored 2021 iPad Pro, but rumors have outed several potential features including faster data speeds, new display technology, and a better processor.
This information puts those of you in the hunt for a new iPad in a tough position: Upgrade now or wait. While there are some great reasons to buy a new tablet right now, there are also some great reasons to hang around and wait for Apple’s announcements.
In this guide we’ll take you through the best reasons to consider waiting for the rumored 2021 iPad Pro and the best reasons to go with something else.
Wait for 5G
Here's one of the best reasons to skip the 2020 iPad Pros and wait for the new flagship.
Later this year, Apple will release its first 5G-powered devices. The iPhone 12 will likely be the first device with the feature on board, but you can expect Apple to extend 5G connectivity to the iPad down the road.
In fact, the new high-end iPad Pro is rumored to have 5G on board. Multiple rumors have hinted at 5G connectivity and there's a good chance the new iPad Pro is one of the first 5G-capable iPads.
So if you tend to take your iPad out of the house for work or fun, and you can't or don't want to rely on Wi-Fi connectivity, you might want to hang back and wait for the 5G iPad Pro.
For more on 5G speeds, take a look at our video from the Indianapolis Colts 5G-enabled stadium above.
6 Reasons to Wait for the iPad Mini 6 & 5 Reasons Not To
According to reliable sources, Apple is working on a new sixth-generation iPad mini. With a release reportedly on tap for late 2020 or 2021, we want to take you through the best reasons to wait for the iPad mini 6 and the best reasons to skip it and go with something else.
If you’re on the hunt for a new iPad in 2020, you’ve got a lot of options.
Earlier this year Apple released new iPad Pro models and they come with an assortment of enticing upgrades. The company’s 2018 iPad Pro models are also excellent and they’re also much cheaper than they once were.
You should also check out the 10.2-inch iPad, the 2019 iPad Air, and the iPad mini 5. We’ve seen some significant price cuts on all three and they’re worth a look if you’re interested in buying a new tablet this fall.
You might’ve heard that Apple might be cooking up additional iPads for release in 2020 and beyond. The list reportedly includes a high-end iPad Pro, an iPad Air 4, and a iPad mini 6.
iPad mini 6 Rumors
Respected analyst Ming-Chi Kuo believes Apple is planning to launch a brand new iPad mini. He initially thought the device would arrive before the end of the year, but that’s changed.
Kuo’s backtracked a bit and now says that Apple hardware with mini-LED technology, the same tech that’s supposedly on board the iPad mini 6, may have been pushed into 2021.
A newer research note from Kuo backs this up. The analyst claims a new version of the iPad mini should launch sometime in the first half of 2021. An even newer note suggests the same.
Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman and Debby Wu claim Apple is planning to release a fourth-generation iPad Air later this year. They have a solid track record when it comes to unreleased Apple products. Their report doesn’t mention an iPad mini release in 2020.
Digitimes, a hit-or-miss publication, states that Apple will launch a brand new iPad mini in the second half of the year.
Other than the potential launch date, and a few other details, we know very little about the iPad mini 5‘s successor. It’s unclear if it will be another modest upgrade or if Apple will make significant changes to the budget iPad line.
- 12.9-inch edge-to-edge Liquid Retina display with ProMotion, True Tone, and P3 wide color
- A12Z Bionic chip with Neural Engine
- 12MP Wide camera, 10MP Ultra Wide camera, and LiDAR Scanner
- 7MP TrueDepth front camera
- Face ID for secure authentication and Apple Pay
With new iPads on the way, that puts those of you in the market for one in a tough position. Should you buy a new iPad now or wait and see what Apple’s got up its sleeve?
In this guide we want to help you answer that question. We’ll take you through the best reasons to think about waiting for the rumored iPad mini 6 and the best reasons to go with another model.
Wait for Performance Improvements
If Apple is developing a new version of the iPad mini, you can expect it to come with numerous performance improvements. In fact, we've already heard about a few of them.
According to Kuo, the iPad mini 6 will come with mini-LED backlighting. The company is reportedly bringing the technology to the iPad Pro line, a new 10.2-inch iPad, a new iPad Air 4, the MacBook Pro line, and the Mac Pro.
According to a report from DigiTimes, Apple is planning to use super-thin rigid PCB boards from manufacturer Tripod Technology. Volume production will reportedly start in early 2021.
So what does this mean for you? Well, mini-LED has some advantages over the LCD and OLED displays you find on most devices.
For one, they offer higher contrast. They're also less prone to some of the burn-in issues that often plague OLED displays.
They also provide deeper blacks, higher brightness, and they're also more power-efficient which could help with battery life.
In addition to this you can expect the iPad mini 6 to include a new processor which could also help with battery life, overall speed/multitasking, and experiences like gaming.
Again, Kuo claims the next-gen iPad mini will follow the iPhone SE 2’s product strategy which would call for an up-to-date processor. The budget iPhone SE 2 utilizes the same chip inside the company's flagship iPhone 11.
Kuo also believes the iPad mini 6 will come with a 20W fast charging power adapter.
7 Things to Know About the iPhone SE iOS 13.7 Update
Apple’s released a new version of iOS 13 for the iPhone SE and the iOS 13.7 update could have a tremendous impact on your phone’s performance.
iOS 13.7 follows iOS 13.6.1. Unlike iOS 13.6.1, iOS 13.7 is a milestone release and it brings new features and bug fixes to the original iPhone SE.
While some iPhone SE users are seeing performance gains after installing the new firmware, some users are running into bugs and performance issues after making the move to Apple’s new firmware.
Some of these issues are new, some of them have carried over from previous versions of iOS 13.
If you’re moving your iPhone SE from iOS 13.6 to iOS 13.7, you get the smallest download and the shortest list of changes.
If you’re running an older version of iOS on your phone, your iOS 13.7 update is more substantial because you’ll get the features and fixes from the updates you skipped. They’re baked in.
With that in mind we want to take you through the most important things to know, right now, about the iPhone SE’s iOS 13.7 update.
We’ll take you through the problems plaguing the phone, show you how to fix them, tell you about the downgrade, and walk you through Apple’s plans for iOS.
First, we’ll start with some quick impressions of iOS 13.7’s performance on the iPhone SE. We’ve been using the software for a few days and here’s what we’ve learned thus far.
iPhone SE iOS 13.7 Impressions & Performance
iOS 13.7 is running just fine.
While some iPhone SE users have encountered bugs and performance problems, we haven't had much trouble with the new firmware.
We've noticed a bit of lag in some areas, particularly when using the keyboard, but most transitions and animations are crisp and fast.
We haven't seen a dip in battery life and we haven't had any issues with our connectivity (Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS) yet.
We haven't had any major hiccups with our core apps either. Apps like Chrome, Gmail, Dark Sky, Netflix, Slack, and Asana are working just fine.
It's important to note that we've kept them updated and many developers are still rolling out iOS 13 support updates. If you've having issues, check for an update.
As of right now we're recommending iOS 13.7 to most iPhone SE users. If you need additional feedback about the firmware, take a look at our list of reasons to and not to install the iOS 13.7 update right now.
7 Things to Know About the iPhone 8 iOS 13.7 Update
Apple’s new iOS 13.7 update could have a significant impact on your iPhone 8 or iPhone 8 Plus’ performance.
Apple continues to roll out iOS 13 updates and the newest version of the operating system brings new features and bug fixes to the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus.
The iOS 13.7 update could have a positive impact on your phone’s overall performance. Some users are noticing better battery life, faster speeds, and increased stability.
While a lot of iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus users should make the move from older versions of iOS 13 to iOS 13.7 today, others might want to wait.
We’re hearing about an assortment of problems as we push further away from the update’s release.
iOS 13.7 requires a fairly small download if your device is currently running iOS 13.6.1. If you’re running an older version of iOS, say iOS 13.3.1, your iOS 13.7 update will be more substantial because the features and fixes from the updates you skipped are baked in.
With that in mind, we want to walk iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus users through the most important things to know, right now, about the iPhone 8’s iOS 13.7 update.
It’ll guide you through the current problems with the operating system, fixes for those issues, your downgrade options, and a whole lot more.
We’ve been using the iPhone 8’s iOS 13.7 update for a short time and here’s what we’ve learned thus far.
iPhone 8 iOS 13.7 Impressions & Performance
We've been testing iOS 13.7 on the iPhone 8 and performance has been pretty solid in key areas like speed and battery life.
We haven't noticed much sluggishness. Animations and transitions are crisp and problem areas like Notifications, Control Center, and the keyboard haven't been problems for us yet. They've all been smooth thus far.
Battery life is holding up at this point and we haven't noticed any abnormal drain. That could change and we'll let you know if it does.
Connectivity (Wi-Fi, GPS, Bluetooth) is currently stable and we haven't noticed any issues with our core applications (Chrome, Gmail, Slack, Asana, Netflix, Dark Sky, and many others) yet.
Developers are still rolling out iOS 13 support updates so if you're noticing issues with your apps, make sure you download the latest updates.
As of right now we haven't run into any game-changing bugs so we're recommending iOS 13.7 to most iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus users.
If you need more feedback, check out our list of reasons to and not to install iOS 13.7 right now.
