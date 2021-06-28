iOS 15 Beta Problems: 5 Things You Need to Know

Apple’s iOS 15 beta is causing problems for testers. Some of the issues are minor, others are far more problematic.

The iOS 15 beta is live for those enrolled in Apple’s developer program which means we’re getting feedback from people who have moved off of iOS 14.

Apple’s iOS 15 beta includes new features and performance enhancements which means there are plenty of reasons to give it a try on your iPhone right now.

The iOS 15 beta also has its fair share of problems. This doesn’t come as a surprise given that it’s unfinished software and pre-release software is always plagued by bugs and performance issues.

Those of you who are interested in trying the iOS 15 beta need to understand what you’re getting into before you tap download. And those of you using the beta need to know where to find fixes and ongoing feedback about the beta’s performance.

In this guide we’ll take you through the current state of iOS 15 beta problems. We’ll also provide you with a list of resources that might come in handy if you download the beta and you run into problems.

iOS 15 Beta Problems

Apple’s latest iOS 15 beta change log acknowledges multiple issues and developers are reporting additional problems with the pre-release software.

Right now we’re hearing about installation and download problems, FaceTime issues, Wi-Fi connectivity issues, Face ID problems, problems with auto-brightness, crashes, lag, and problems with first and third-party applications.

Apple will fix a lot of these problems with the iOS 15 beta, but some of them will probably linger throughout the beta testing process.

You can’t predict what you’ll encounter during your time on the iOS 15 beta and that’s why we recommend doing some prep work before you install the software on your iPhone.

We’ve put together a pre-installation checklist and it will help you get everything in order before you install the iOS 15 beta. We’ve also put together a walkthrough that will hold your hand through the beta installation process.

Where to Find Feedback

If you’re currently using the iOS 15 beta or thinking about downloading it, make sure you keep an eye on feedback from other iPhone users. The feedback they provide will give you a look at the most prominent issues. On the flip side, it will also outline the iOS 15 beta’s potential benefits.

If you’re using an older iPhone or you’re having a good experience on an older version of iOS 14, you’ll want to dig into feedback before you jump to the beta. If you’re on iOS 14.5 or an older version of iOS 14, there’s no way back once you install the iOS 15 beta on your phone.

There are a few places to check for iOS 15 beta feedback. You can check YouTube for information about your device. We’re starting to see feedback about bugs, performance issues, and the overall speed of the beta.

Apple’s official discussion forums are another resource to bookmark. We also recommend monitoring feedback from the MacRumors forums. You’ll also want to check Facebook and Twitter.

We’ve also put together a list of reasons to, and not to, install the iOS 15 beta right now and it’s worth a look if you’re on the fence about moving to the beta.

How to Fix iOS 15 Beta Problems

Some iOS 15 beta issues will require a fix from Apple. Others you should be able to fix on your own.

We’ve put together a list of fixes for the most common iOS problems. It’s a good starting point if you encounter problems with Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, or issues with cellular data.

If you’re dealing with performance issues (lag, lockups, etc), take a look at our list of tips to improve the iOS’ performance on your iPhone.

If you’re experiencing weird battery drain, check out our guide to fixing bad iOS battery life. It should help you improve it in minutes.

If you don’t find what you’re looking for in our guides, we recommend getting in touch with the community on Apple’s discussion forums or with Apple via its customer support account on Twitter.

You Can Downgrade from iOS 15 Beta

If you can’t stand the iOS 15 beta’s performance on your iPhone, you can drop back down to iOS 14.

Apple is currently signing on iOS 14.6. Unfortunately, the company has stopped signing on iOS 14.5.1 and older versions of iOS which means you can’t drop back to anything older than iOS 14.6.

If you decide you want to move your iPhone back to stable iOS software, we’ve released a downgrade guide that will take you through the entire process.

What’s Next

Apple will periodically release new versions of the iOS 15 beta. New iOS 15 betas will bring bug fixes, but they’ll also bring problems of their own.

The company typically releases new beta software every other week and then every week once we get closer to the Gold Master and final release in the fall. New betas are usually released around 10AM Pacific.

The final version of iOS 15 should arrive in September or October after the company confirms the 2021 iPhones.

Apple is currently on iOS 15 beta 2.

4 Reasons Not to Install iOS 15 Beta & 11 Reasons You Should