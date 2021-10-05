10 Common iOS 15 Problems & How to Fix Them

As we push away from the latest iOS 15 release we’re hearing about the bugs and performance issues plaguing Apple’s new software.

The current list of iOS 15 problems includes abnormal battery drain, Wi-Fi issues, UI lag, crashes, Touch ID, problems and installation issues. A lot of these problems are brand new, others have carried over from previous versions of iOS.

While some of these issues will require a fix from Apple in a new version of iOS 15 or a visit to your local Apple Store, some issues can be fixed in minutes from the comfort of your home.

In this guide we’ll take you through fixes for the most common iOS 15 problems we’ve heard about thus far. If you’re noticing battery drain, issues with Wi-Fi or Bluetooth, or if you’re having issues installing new iOS 15 software, have a look through these fixes before you contact customer support or take your iPhone into a store.

How to Fix iOS 15 Installation Problems

If your iOS 15 installation gets stuck, here’s how to get it unstuck.

In order to get the installation unstuck, try performing a hard reset. Here’s how to do that if you own an iPhone 12, iPhone 11, iPhone XS, iPhone XR, iPhone X, iPhone 8, iPhone 7, iPhone 6s, iPhone SE 2, or iPhone SE. Once your phone restarts, try the process again.

If your iOS 15 download is taking a long time to complete, you’ll want to pause the download, wait a few minutes, and try again. You also might want to investigate your router or check Apple’s service page for an outage.

How to Fix iOS 15 Battery Life Problems

If your iPhone’s battery life starts acting up on iOS 15, there are a few things you can try.

If you’re experiencing extreme battery drain after installing Apple’s new operating system, take a look at our list of fixes. They could help.

If nothing in that guide works, there’s a chance you’ve got a bad battery. If you determine that might be the case, you’ll need to get in touch with Apple about a replacement.

If you live near an Apple Store, and it’s open for business, make an appointment at the Genius Bar. They should be able to diagnose your problem in minutes.

If you don’t have an Apple Store near you, you’ll want to get in contact with Apple customer service.

How to Fix iOS 15 Bluetooth Problems

If you’re unable to connect your iPhone to one, or more, of your Bluetooth devices, here are a few solutions that have worked for us in the past.

First, you’ll want to forget the Bluetooth connection on your iPhone. Here’s how to do that on iOS 15:

Head into your Settings.

Tap Bluetooth.

Select the connection using the “i” in the circle.

Tap “Forget this Device”.

Try reconnecting.

If that doesn’t work, try resetting your iPhone’s Network Settings:

Go to your Settings.

Tap General.

Tap Reset.

Tap Reset Network Settings.

This process will take a few seconds to complete. It will cause your iPhone to forget known Wi-Fi networks so make sure you’ve got your password(s) handy.

You can also try resetting your iPhone’s settings back to their factory defaults. Here’s how to do that:

Head into Settings.

Tap General.

Tap Reset.

Tap Reset Transfer or Reset iPhone.

Tap Reset.

Tap Reset All Settings.

Enter your passcode if you have one enabled.

Bluetooth issues can be difficult to fix so if none of these solutions work, you might have to contact Apple’s customer service or the company who makes the product you’re trying to connect to.

How to Fix iOS 15 Wi-Fi Issues

If you’re noticing slow Wi-Fi speeds or your connections are continually dropping, here are some steps you can take to try and fix the issue(s) you’re seeing.

First you’ll want to investigate the Wi-Fi connection giving you problems. If you’re on your home Wi-Fi network, try unplugging the router and/or modem for minute before plugging it back in.

If you can’t access the router and/or modem you’re connected to, or if you’re positive the issue has nothing to do with your router/modem, head into your iPhone’s Settings app.

Here you’ll want to forget the Wi-Fi network that’s giving you a headache. Here’s how to do that:

In your Settings, tap Wi-Fi.

Select your connection by tapping the “i” in the circle.

Tap Forget this Network at the top of the screen. (Note: This will cause your iPhone to forget the Wi-Fi password so you’ll want to have that handy.)

If this doesn’t work, try resetting your phone’s Network Settings:

Go to your Settings app.

Tap General.

Tap Reset

Tap on Reset Network Settings.

If none of those help, you’ll want to check out Apple’s guide to Wi-Fi problems.

How to Fix iOS 15 Cellular Data Issues

If you start seeing a “No Service” symbol and/or you can’t connect to your cellular network, here are a few steps to take.

First, make sure there isn’t a cellular outage in your area. Check social media for reports and/or get into contact with your service provider on social media. We also recommend checking Down Detector to see if others in your area are having similar issues.

If you determine the issue is unrelated to a network outage, you’ll want to restart your iPhone and see if that fixes the connection.

If that doesn’t work, try turning Airplane Mode on for 30 seconds before turning it off. Airplane Mode kills all of the connections on your device.

If you still can’t get it to work, you’ll want to try toggling Cellular Data off and on. Here’s how to do that:

Go to Settings.

Tap Cellular.

Toggle Cellular Data to off.

Leave it off for a minute and toggle it back on.

If nothing here works, it may have something to do with your account. If you think that may have something to do with it, get in contact with your service provider.

How to Fix iOS 15 FaceTime Issues

If you’re having trouble making or receiving FaceTime calls, you’ll want to make sure Apple isn’t having issues with the service. If FaceTime has a green symbol next to it, the issues are on your end.

If that’s the case, make sure your iPhone is properly connected to Wi-Fi or your cellular network. If it is, make sure FaceTime is turned on. Here’s how to do that:

Head into Settings.

Tap FaceTime.

If you notice a message that says “Waiting for Activation”, turn FaceTime off and then toggle it back on.

If FaceTime is on and you’re connected to Wi-Fi or a cellular network, try restarting your iPhone.

If you’re having trouble connecting via FaceTime over a cellular network, make sure cellular data is currently turned on for FaceTime. Here’s how to check that:

Head into Settings.

Tap Cellular.

Scroll Down and make sure FaceTime is toggled on.

How to Fix iOS 15 App Issues

If one or more of your applications start acting up after the move to iOS 15, here are a few things you can try before getting in contact with the developer.

First, try restarting your iPhone. If that doesn’t improve the app’s performance, you’ll want to check the App Store for an update. Developers are still pushing iOS 15 support updates and the downloading latest version of the app could help.

You can also try deleting the app and downloading it again.

If you can’t fix the issue yourself, get in contact with the app’s developer and see if it knows about the issue. If it does, it might have a manual fix or an ETA on an update that will address the issue.

How to Fix iOS 15 Random Reboots

If your iPhone starts randomly rebooting, here are a few fixes to try before getting in contact with Apple.

First, restart your device. If you haven’t turned your device off in awhile, this could solve the issue.

If you’re still seeing random reboots, update all of your applications and see if that solves the issue. If it doesn’t, you might need to have a chat with Apple’s customer service.

For more on how to fix iOS performance issues, have a look at our guide.

How to Fix iOS 15 Visual Voicemail Issues

Visual Voicemail sometimes breaks after Apple releases a new version of iOS. If you can’t get visual voicemail to work properly on your phone, here are a few things to try.

First, try letting the voicemail play all the way through. Once it’s done, exit the Phone app and re-open it. If that doesn’t work, you’ll want to restart your iPhone.

How to Fix iOS 15 GPS Issues

If GPS starts acting up after you move your phone to iOS 15, try restarting your phone before you do anything else.

If that doesn’t work, you’ll want to try toggling Airplane Mode on and off. If it’s still acting up, go into your location permissions and make sure you’re permitting the app, or apps, to use GPS. Here’s how to do that:

Go to Settings.

Tap Privacy.

Tap Locations Services at the top.

Tap on the app in question and make sure you’re using something other than “Never.” If you have Never selected, GPS won’t work.

You can also try toggling Location Services off and on. Here’s how to do that:

Go to Settings.

Tap Privacy.

Tap Locations Services at the top.

Toggle Location Services off, wait a few seconds, and toggle it back on.

If you still can’t get GPS to work properly, try resetting your device’s Network Settings:

Go to your Settings.

Tap General.

Tap Reset.

Tap Reset Network Settings.

Apple will periodically release new software. Point updates (iOS 15.x.x) are typically focused on fixing bugs while milestone upgrades (iOS 15.x) usually deliver a mix of features and fixes.

The company might not call out general fixes (ex. a fix for Bluetooth issues) in an update’s change log, but new software always has the potential to help.

For more on the latest version of iOS 15, take a look at our guide.

Downgrade

If you can’t fix your issue and you can’t wait for the next version of iOS 15, you can try downgrading back to a previous version of iOS. This could help improve your phone’s performance.

If you don’t know how to downgrade an iPhone’s software, take a look at our walkthrough.

Restore as New

If your phone is really struggling on iOS 15, you can try restoring your iPhone as new. You can do this via Finder, iTunes, or iCloud. This should only be used as a last resort.

