iPad mini 6 Problems: 5 Things You Need to Know

Complaints about iPad mini 6 problems are starting to pickup as we push away from the tablet’s release.

iPad mini 6 users are noticing a variety of bugs and performance issues. Most of these problems are related to the device’s iPadOS 15 software though we’ve also seen complaints about hardware issues.

With problems picking up, we want to help. In this guide we’ll cover the most common iPad mini 6 issues, potential fixes for common iPad problems, places to find feedback about the iPad mini 6’s performance, and a look at the iPadOS 15 software updates in Apple’s pipeline.

It’s early so the list of iPad mini 6 problems will continue grow. Some of these early issues will get resolved by Apple and its partners via software updates, but we’ll continue to see issues emerge as the year goes on.

iPad mini 6 Problems

They aren’t widespread, but we’ve seen complaints about activation issues. Activation always impact new Apple devices at launch so this isn’t surprising.

If you’re having issues activating your iPad mini 6, check Apple’s System Status page. If you don’t see a green symbol next to iOS Device Activation, you’ll want to wait until it’s green. Once it’s green, try activating your iPad mini 6 again.

If the symbol is green and the activation process still isn’t working, make sure you have a SIM card inserted into your iPad. If you’re receiving a “No Sim” or “Invalid SIM” error, you’ll want to head over to this guide for assistance.

In addition to those problems, we’re seeing complaints about connectivity issues (Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, cellular data), Touch ID issues, problems with various first and third-party apps, and sound problems.

This is an early list of iPad mini 6 problems and we expect it to grow as more people get the device and as more people adopt Apple’s latest iPad mini.

iPad mini 6 Performance

If you’re running into problems on your iPad mini 6, curious about issues impacting other users, or if you’re thinking about buying one, you’ll want to dig into feedback about the device’s performance. There are a few places to do that.

We recommend keeping an eye on YouTube, Apple’s discussion forums, social media sites like Twitter/Facebook, and the MacRumors forums.

How to Fix iPad mini 6 Problems

If you do run into a problem on your iPad mini 6 there’s a good chance you’ll be able to fix the problem. If you can’t, you’ll need to contact Apple support, your carrier, or take your tablet into an Apple Store.

If you’ve run into problems on your tablet, take a look at our list of fixes for the most common problems. Our guide provides fixes for the most common iPad issues.

We’ve also released a guide that could help you improve iPad mini 6’s battery life if you think it’s draining faster than it should be.

If you can’t find a fix in our guides, you’ll want to check Apple’s discussion forums and see if a user there can find a solution for whatever is ailing your iPad.

If you can’t find anything on Apple’s forums, you should get in contact with Apple. You can do so via the company’s support account on Twitter. You can also get in contact with Apple Support via the company’s website.

If you’d rather get answers in person, you might want to take your iPad mini 6 into your local Apple Store and see if they can diagnose your problem. If you’ve got an Apple Store in your area, you’ll want to schedule a Genius Bar appointment.

Your iPad is currently under warranty so there’s a chance the company offers you a replacement if the issue is hardware-related.

iPadOS 15 Downgrade Status

If you’re dealing with software problems on your iPad mini 6, you can try downgrading your devices to the previous version of iPadOS 15 if the option is available.

If you’re unfamiliar with the iPadOS downgrade process our downgrade guide will walk you through everything you need to know before you make the move.

If your device is struggling on iPadOS 15, keep an eye out for new software.

Apple’s confirmed a new version of iPadOS 15 and iPadOS 15.1 is currently in beta ahead of a public release sometime later this year. The company hasn’t confirmed a specific release date.

If your problems are really bad, you can try downloading the iPadOS 15.1 beta onto your iPad mini 6 and see if it helps improve performance.

For more on iPadOS 15.1 and the beta, have a peek at our walkthrough. For more about the iPadOS 15.1 release date, check out our guide.