iPadOS 15 Problems: 5 Things You Need to Know

Apple’s iPadOS 15 beta squashed a good number of bugs, but iPad users are still dealing with a number of iPadOS 15 problems.

iPadOS 15 is finally available for iPad. The software is compatible with iPad mini 4 and later, iPad Air 2 and later, iPad fifth-gen and later, and all iPad Pro models.

While much of the talk is about iPadOS 15’s new features, the new software also has the potential to improve your iPad’s performance. Some iPad users are noticing a big difference in performance after making the jump to iPadOS 15.

A lot of the feedback about iPadOS 15 is good, but we’re also hearing about some of the early issues plaguing the firmware. Some of these problems are brand new, others have carried over from previous versions of iPadOS.

In this guide to iPadOS 15 problems we’ll take you through the current state of the software. We’ll show you where to find potential fixes for the most common iPadOS 15 problems and provide you with some resources that could help if you do happen to run into trouble.

We’ll also touch on the state of the iPadOS downgrade and outline what you can expect from Apple and iPadOS 15 down the road.

iPadOS 15 Problems

iPad mini, iPad Pro, iPad Air, and iPad users are complaining about a variety of iPadOS 15 bugs and performance issues including some that appear every time Apple releases new software.

The early list of iPadOS 15 problems includes download and installation problems, UI lag, crashes, issues with first and third-party apps, Face ID problems, Wi-Fi issues, and Bluetooth issues.

This is a very early list and we expect it to grow as more people transition from iPadOS 14 to iPadOS 15 and the first version of iPadOS 15 to newer software.

If you haven’t downloaded iPadOS 15 yet, we recommend preparing yourself, and your iPad, for the move. A little prep work ahead of time could help you avoid major headaches.

We’ve put together a step-by-step pre-installation process and it will help you get ready for the installation.

iPadOS 15 Performance

If your iPad is running iPadOS 15.0 or an older version of iPadOS, and you’re feeling leery about the move to the latest version of iPadOS 15, you’ll want to dig into feedback from those who have made the move to the software.

If you’ve already upgraded your iPad to iPadOS 15, you might want to monitor feedback about the update’s performance from other iPad users.

We also recommend digging around on YouTube, Apple’s discussion forums, social media sites like Twitter/Facebook, and the MacRumors forums for additional feedback about the iPadOS 15 update’s performance.

How to Fix iPadOS 15 Problems

Before you get in touch with Apple’s customer support, take a look at our list of fixes for the most common software problems.

We’ve also released a list of tips that could help you improve your device’s performance and a guide that will show you how to fix battery life problems.

If you can’t find a fix in those guides, head on over to Apple’s discussion forums. If you don’t find what you’re looking for there, you might want to get in contact with Apple Support via Twitter or via the the company’s website.

If nothing works, you’ll probably want to make an appointment to see a Genius at your local Apple Store.

iPadOS Downgrade

If you can’t stand the iPadOS 15.0.1 update’s performance on your iPad, you can try downgrading back to iPadOS 15.0

Apple is currently signing on iPadOS 15.0 which means you can use a loophole and bring your iPad’s software back if you think it could help improve performance.

Unfortunately, Apple’s no longer signing on iPadOS 14.8 or any older versions of iPadOS which means there’s no way back to those updates.

For more about how the downgrade process works, take a look at our detailed walkthrough.

What’s Next

If your iPad is struggling on iPadOS 15.0.1 or iPadOS 15.0, help is on the way.

Apple is working on a new iPadOS 15.1 milestone upgrade. Milestone upgrades typically bring a mix of new features, bug fixes, and security patches.

If you’re struggling on iPadOS 15, or you’re nervous about upgrading to Apple’s new operating system, you might want to wait for Apple’s next batch of bug fixes for iPadOS 15 problems.

You also might try moving your iPad to the iPadOS 15.1 beta.

