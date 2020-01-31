iPhone 7 Problems: 5 Things You Need to Know

iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus problems continue to popup as we push away from the latest iOS 13 release.

Apple continues to refine its software with bug fixes and patches, but iOS 13.3.1, the company’s most recent upgrade, is causing problems for some iPhone 7 users.

While some iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus problems are running into minor bugs, others are running into serious issues with their device.

With that in mind, we want to take a look at the current state of iPhone 7 Plus and iPhone 7 problems. We also want to make sure that you’re prepared for the future, just in case you run into a bug or performance issue on your iPhone 7 or iPhone 7 Plus.

This roundup offers a look at the issues themselves and some steps to take if you do happen to run into a problem with your device.

iPhone 7 Problems

iPhone 7 users who have made the move to iOS 13 are complaining about a variety of bugs and performance issues.

updated my iPhone 7 to iOS 13 and it’s draining battery as it’s sitting on the charger. so that’s cool — destiny ✨ (@destinypost) September 30, 2019

We’re hearing about severe battery drain, issues connecting to Wi-Fi, problems connecting to Bluetooth (a big problem given that the two phones don’t come with a 3.5mm headphone jack), touchscreen issues, problems with various applications, issues syncing photos, and much more.

Apple’s discussion forums and social sites like Twitter continue to fill up with complaints about problems plaguing the two flagship devices.

It’s impossible to predict what you might run into during your time with the iPhone 7 so you’ll want to occasionally make a backup of the files stored on your phone.

If you don’t know how to do that, we’ve put together a guide that will take you through the backup process using Apple’s iTunes software.

If you don’t want to use iTunes, we also have a guide that details the backup process via Apple’s iCloud service.

We’ve also put together a list of things to do before installing the latest iOS 13 update on your iPhone 7 or iPhone 7 Plus and it’s worth a look if you’re new to iOS and the iPhone or if you simply need some additional help.

Where to Find Feedback

If you need additional help, there are a number of other places to look for fixes and feedback about iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus performance.

We’ve put together some reasons to and not to install the latest iOS 13 update. Start there.

We’ve also released our impressions of the iPhone 7’s iOS 13.3.1 update and it’s a great resource if you want to keep tabs on the upgrade’s performance.

We also recommend keeping an eye on YouTube, Apple’s discussion forums, social media sites like Twitter/Facebook, and the MacRumors forums for additional feedback about Apple’s iPhone 7 and its iOS 13 updates.

How to Fix iPhone 7 Problems

If you do run into a problem with your iPhone 7 or iPhone 7 Plus, there’s no need to panic. There’s a good chance you’ll be able to fix the issue(s) from the comfort of your home or office.

We’ve put together a list of fixes for common software problems and it offers fixes for Wi-Fi issues, issues with Bluetooth, and more. We’ve also put together some tips to help you improve performance and battery life.

If you’re running an older version of iOS 13, you should try updating your phone to the latest version. It could stabilize performance.

Your last line of defense is Apple itself. If you can’t fix your iPhone 7 problem on your own, you have a couple of options.

You can get in touch with Apple on Twitter and see if its support can help. You can also get in contact with Apple Support via the company website.

If customer service can’t help you, and you still can’t fix your issue, you might think about taking your phone into an Apple Store.

Make a Genius Bar appointment and have them run diagnostics on your device to see if they can pinpoint the problem. Your iPhone 7 is under warranty so they might offer you a replacement if they can’t fix the issue.

How to Downgrade Your iPhone 7

If you recently downloaded an update on your iPhone 7 and you start experiencing problems problems, you might be able to downgrade back to an older version.

Downgrading isn’t a guaranteed way to fix performance issues but it’s an option if you decide you’ve had enough of your device’s poor performance.

Apple typically keeps the downgrade loophole open for a few weeks after a new update’s release so you’ll need to act quickly if you want to make the move back down.

For more on the downgrade process, please take a look at our guide.

What’s Next

If you’re dealing with bugs or performance issues, you might be on your own for a few weeks.

iOS 13.3.1 was the last known upgrade in Apple’s pipeline so it’s unclear when the next version will roll out to the iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus.

The company is reportedly planning to release new hardware in early 2020 so don’t be surprised if Apple times a software update with those announcements.

Keep an eye out for a beta, probably iOS 13.4, as we push into February.

