iPhone 7 Problems: 5 Things You Need to Know
iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus problems continue to popup as we push away from the latest iOS 13 release.
Apple continues to refine its software with bug fixes and patches, but iOS 13.3.1, the company’s most recent upgrade, is causing problems for some iPhone 7 users.
While some iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus problems are running into minor bugs, others are running into serious issues with their device.
With that in mind, we want to take a look at the current state of iPhone 7 Plus and iPhone 7 problems. We also want to make sure that you’re prepared for the future, just in case you run into a bug or performance issue on your iPhone 7 or iPhone 7 Plus.
This roundup offers a look at the issues themselves and some steps to take if you do happen to run into a problem with your device.
iPhone 7 Problems
iPhone 7 users who have made the move to iOS 13 are complaining about a variety of bugs and performance issues.
updated my iPhone 7 to iOS 13 and it’s draining battery as it’s sitting on the charger. so that’s cool
— destiny ✨ (@destinypost) September 30, 2019
We’re hearing about severe battery drain, issues connecting to Wi-Fi, problems connecting to Bluetooth (a big problem given that the two phones don’t come with a 3.5mm headphone jack), touchscreen issues, problems with various applications, issues syncing photos, and much more.
Apple’s discussion forums and social sites like Twitter continue to fill up with complaints about problems plaguing the two flagship devices.
It’s impossible to predict what you might run into during your time with the iPhone 7 so you’ll want to occasionally make a backup of the files stored on your phone.
If you don’t know how to do that, we’ve put together a guide that will take you through the backup process using Apple’s iTunes software.
If you don’t want to use iTunes, we also have a guide that details the backup process via Apple’s iCloud service.
We’ve also put together a list of things to do before installing the latest iOS 13 update on your iPhone 7 or iPhone 7 Plus and it’s worth a look if you’re new to iOS and the iPhone or if you simply need some additional help.
Where to Find Feedback
If you need additional help, there are a number of other places to look for fixes and feedback about iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus performance.
We’ve put together some reasons to and not to install the latest iOS 13 update. Start there.
We’ve also released our impressions of the iPhone 7’s iOS 13.3.1 update and it’s a great resource if you want to keep tabs on the upgrade’s performance.
We also recommend keeping an eye on YouTube, Apple’s discussion forums, social media sites like Twitter/Facebook, and the MacRumors forums for additional feedback about Apple’s iPhone 7 and its iOS 13 updates.
How to Fix iPhone 7 Problems
If you do run into a problem with your iPhone 7 or iPhone 7 Plus, there’s no need to panic. There’s a good chance you’ll be able to fix the issue(s) from the comfort of your home or office.
We’ve put together a list of fixes for common software problems and it offers fixes for Wi-Fi issues, issues with Bluetooth, and more. We’ve also put together some tips to help you improve performance and battery life.
If you’re running an older version of iOS 13, you should try updating your phone to the latest version. It could stabilize performance.
Your last line of defense is Apple itself. If you can’t fix your iPhone 7 problem on your own, you have a couple of options.
You can get in touch with Apple on Twitter and see if its support can help. You can also get in contact with Apple Support via the company website.
If customer service can’t help you, and you still can’t fix your issue, you might think about taking your phone into an Apple Store.
Make a Genius Bar appointment and have them run diagnostics on your device to see if they can pinpoint the problem. Your iPhone 7 is under warranty so they might offer you a replacement if they can’t fix the issue.
How to Downgrade Your iPhone 7
If you recently downloaded an update on your iPhone 7 and you start experiencing problems problems, you might be able to downgrade back to an older version.
Downgrading isn’t a guaranteed way to fix performance issues but it’s an option if you decide you’ve had enough of your device’s poor performance.
Apple typically keeps the downgrade loophole open for a few weeks after a new update’s release so you’ll need to act quickly if you want to make the move back down.
For more on the downgrade process, please take a look at our guide.
What’s Next
If you’re dealing with bugs or performance issues, you might be on your own for a few weeks.
iOS 13.3.1 was the last known upgrade in Apple’s pipeline so it’s unclear when the next version will roll out to the iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus.
The company is reportedly planning to release new hardware in early 2020 so don’t be surprised if Apple times a software update with those announcements.
Keep an eye out for a beta, probably iOS 13.4, as we push into February.
Install iOS 13.3.1 for Better Security
If security is important to you, think about installing the iOS 13.3.1 update right away.
The iOS 13.3.1 update includes 21 new security patches that will help protect your device from harm. The company's outlined those patches in detail if you want to dig in.
If you skipped iOS 13.3, you get its patches with iOS 13.3.1. iOS 13.3 brought 12 new security patches to the iPhone and you can read about each one over on Apple's security page.
The iOS 13.3 update also added support for NFC, USB, and Lightning FIDO2-compliant security keys in the Safari browser.
If you missed iOS 13.2, it had 16 new security patches on board. You can read about all of them on Apple's website right here.
iOS 13.1.1 brought a security patch for a third-party keyboard issue to your iPhone. If you're interested in the particulars, you can read about them over on Apple's website.
If you passed on installing iOS 13.1, you get an additional patch with your iOS 13.3.1 update. You can learn more right here.
If you're moving up from iOS 12, you'll get iOS 13.0's nine security patches with your upgrade to iOS 13.3.1. Read about those here.
If you skipped iOS 12.4.1 or any older versions of iOS 12, you'll get their security patches with your iOS 13.3.1 update.
iOS 12.4.1 only had one patch on board, but Apple's iOS 12.4 brought 19 security patches to the iPhone. If you're interested in the specifics, you can read about them on right here.
In addition to those patches, iOS 13 itself comes with some security and privacy upgrades including improved anti-tracking features in Safari and the ability to get rid of location metadata in your photos.
You also now have the ability to block apps from using Bluetooth and the ability to allow apps to access your location just once.
iOS 13 will also send you reminders about applications that track your data.
Antonio Soto
09/19/2016 at 6:03 pm
The article is called “iPhone 7 Problems: 5 Things You Need to Know”, yet you barely mentioned the lack of the 3.5mm jack connector.
Patricia Jackson
10/30/2018 at 1:07 am
Wifi has started working after upgrading the iOS in my iPhone 7 from Apple Repair Center but the articles is great help for the small iPhone issues
[email protected]
09/27/2016 at 6:56 pm
What a crappy, useless article. If I had read the entire thing I would definitely think less of myself… The only positive to come out it is that I now know to avoid this site in the future.
Mike
10/01/2016 at 11:16 am
really bad article. The blue tooth issues and battery drain is huge. How many people can’t connect to hands free in the car. Not isolated, but very well know. Battery drain, as well.
Football Zone (@SportsClips365)
10/09/2016 at 4:28 pm
https://twitter.com/SportsClips365/status/784137884685049856
Linda
10/12/2016 at 6:45 pm
I have a new iPhone 7 Plus, Black matte (prob irrelevant), but it is getting really hot when I talk on the phone. When I hang up, it seems to cool down. It’s having most of the other problems mentioned above as well. $1,000. Piece of crap!
klinton
10/26/2016 at 11:40 am
My 7+ has resetting its self for the past 12 hours. I cant use the phone huge inconvienents
Michelle A. Rogers
11/07/2016 at 11:07 am
Not an insane improvement over the 6 but the addition of water resistance is great (and long overdue). I’m not a fan of the omission of the headphone jack. This is especially an issue when you want to use the adapter to use your own headphones but also want to charge the phone at the same time (i.e. long flight while watching movies).
kosinefx
01/05/2017 at 6:16 pm
hey what do people expect for a bargain basement item.. oh sorry
MdRucks
01/25/2017 at 7:48 pm
Not a single problem with my iPhone 7 Plus. Definitely not the garbage you mention. And, to the dope calling the headphone jack a problem, 1892 called and wants it back. I love my Bluetooth. It gets well over 10 hours. Not to mention you get a lightning headset with the phone. You always can plug a wired headset it into a the dongle that Apple provides as well. And, for $6 you can buy an adapter to charge and listen at the same time. Anyway, I hate using a wired connection now. The freedom to use my Bluetooth for over 10 hours without crappy wires is great.
Mark W
08/23/2019 at 11:28 am
leave it to the greedy totalitarian profiteers at apple to frustrate millions of 3.5mm accessory owners; 1776 called, they are reminding you why King George LOST
I used the handy apple stickers included with my new gifted iphone7, to put on the back of my laptop: I lay the bitten apple on its uneaten side, and carefully cut a worm from the unsed apple, which I affix protruding from the eaten bite – this aptly advertises my respect for the anti-American profiteering creeps at apple, now working with and openly sharing their encryption system with the Chi-Coms
FIRST DAY WITH MY NEW IPHONE7 – ALREADY NOTICING THE HORRIBLE BATTERY LIFE, AND I HAVE HARDLY STARTED USING IT YET – THANKS A LOT/NICE JOB, apple!!
03/23/2017 at 3:48 am
Mikedowdy
11/02/2017 at 3:42 pm
Why is it all of a sudden my phone background light goes really dim since I downloaded the new update, especially after I brightened it up to more than halfway up
Domenico Zingaro
05/09/2019 at 8:07 am
lAST WEEK AFTER the update the audio no longer works and the speakerphone icon does not light up.
Apple says phone to throw away, only 28 months of life: is this possible?
Lisa Erskine
05/20/2019 at 6:06 am
We have 6 iPhone 7 4 have no service issues but our model doesn’t fall under the recall how can that even be legal if the a1660 model is under recall for the same exact issue? Is there anything we can do? These phones aren’t even paid off yet?