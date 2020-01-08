Apple
iPhone 8 Problems: 5 Things You Need to Know
iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus owners are dealing with numerous problems including Bluetooth issues, sound problems, and various issues with the device’s setup process.
Many iPhone 8 users are reporting issues with their hardware and the iOS 13 software that powers the two devices. We expect the list of problems to grow as more people buy the iPhone 8 and as Apple releases additional firmware updates throughout the year.
This guide will take you through the current list of iPhone 8 problems. It will also provide you with some resources that will come in handy if you start noticing issues with your new phone.
It also includes a look at what to expect from Apple and the next version of iOS 13.
iPhone 8 Problems
The latest version of iOS 13 is causing problems for some iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus users.
We’re hearing about Wi-Fi issues, Bluetooth connectivity issues, problems with first and third party apps, Touch ID and 3D Touch problems, restore problems, abnormal battery drain, and iCloud issues.
Problems can popup at any time so you’ll want to be as prepared as possible. We recommend periodically backing up the files on your phone to keep them safe.
To assist you, we’ve put together a guide that will take you through the backup process using Apple’s iTunes software. We’ve also released a guide that details the backup process via Apple’s iCloud service.
Apple will eventually release a new version of iOS 13 for the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus. When it does, you’ll want to prepare your device. New iOS updates always bring trouble and a little prep work will go a long way toward preventing headaches.
We’ve released a pre-installation guide that will take you through some things to do before installing new software on your device. If this is your first iPhone you should get familiar with the process.
Where to Find Feedback
If your iPhone 8 or iPhone 8 Plus is struggling, you’ll want to dig into feedback and fixes from fellow users. Here are a few places to do that.
We recommend keeping an eye on YouTube, Apple’s discussion forums, social media sites like Twitter/Facebook, and the MacRumors forums for feedback about the iPhone 8’s hardware and its version of iOS 13.
We’ve also released our impressions of the iPhone 8’s iOS 13.3 update and it’s worth a look if you’re hunting for additional feedback about iOS 13.
How to Fix iPhone 8 Problems
If you run into problems with the iPhone 8 or iPhone 8 Plus your first thought might be to take it back to Apple or the place where you bought it. Before you do that you should try fixing the issue from home.
Before you take your phone down to an Apple Store, take a look at our list of fixes for common iPhone 8 problems. It offers fixes for the most common problems.
We’ve also put together some tips to help you improve your iPhone 8’s overall performance and a guide to improving iPhone 8 battery life.
If you can’t find a fix in those guides make sure you check Apple’s discussion forums. There are a lot of knowledgable active users and you could get a solution to your problem within minutes.
You can also get in touch with Apple on Twitter and see if its support crew can help. You can also get in contact with Apple Support via the company website.
If Apple’s customer service can’t help you solve whatever it is that’s plaguing your iPhone 8 or iPhone 8 Plus, it’s time to take your phone to an Apple Store (if one is close by) or your local carrier store.
Make a Genius Bar appointment and have them run diagnostics on your device to see if they can pinpoint the problem. Your iPhone 8 is under warranty so they might offer you a replacement if the issue is serious.
How to Downgrade Your iPhone 8
If you move your iPhone 8 to iOS 13.3 and you dislike its performance, note that you can no longer downgrade to an older version of iOS 13.
Apple has stopped signing on iOS 13.2.3 which means you can no longer move back in an attempt to improve your iPhone’s performance.
Unfortunately the company’s also stopped signing on iOS 13.2.2, iOS 13.2, iOS 13.1.3, iOS 13.1.2, iOS 13.1.1, iOS 13.1, iOS 13.0, iOS 12.4.1, iOS 12.4, iOS 12.3.1, iOS 12.3, iOS 12.2, iOS 12.1.4, iOS 12.1.3, iOS 12.1.2, iOS 12.1.1, iOS 12.1, iOS 12.0.1, iOS 12.0 and iOS 11.4.1 which means there’s no way to get back to any of those either.
Downgrading isn’t a guaranteed way to solve problems, but its worked for many users in the past. If you’re new to the iPhone and iOS, or you’re downgrading for the first time, take a look at our guide to downgrading iOS.
What’s Next
If you’re dealing with bugs or performance issues on your iPhone 8 or iPhone 8 Plus, you might be on your own for a bit.
Apple is working on an iOS 13.3.1 update, but the update is currently in beta testing. We don’t have a release date for the point update yet.
We expect the iOS 13.3.1 update to roll out sometime in early 2020 so if you’re dealing with issues, keep your eyes peeled for the roll out.
Install iOS 13.3 for Better Security
If security is important to you, think about installing the iOS 13.3 update right away.
iOS 13.3 brings 12 new security patches to your iPhone. You can read about each one over on Apple's security page.
The iOS 13.3 update also adds support for NFC, USB, and Lightning FIDO2-compliant security keys in the Safari browser.
If you skipped a previous version of iOS 13, you'll get security patches from the updates you missed in your iOS 13.3 update.
If you missed iOS 13.2, it had 16 new security patches on board. You can read about all of them on Apple's website right here.
iOS 13.1.1 brought a security patch for a third-party keyboard issue to your iPhone. If you're interested in the particulars, you can read about them over on Apple's website.
If you passed on installing iOS 13.1, you get an additional patch with your iOS 13.3 update. You can learn more right here.
If you're moving up from iOS 12, you'll get iOS 13.0's nine security patches with your upgrade to iOS 13.3. Read about those here.
If you skipped iOS 12.4.1 or any older versions of iOS 12, you'll get their security patches with your iOS 13.3 update.
iOS 12.4.1 only had one patch on board, but Apple's iOS 12.4 brought 19 security patches to the iPhone. If you're interested in the specifics, you can read about them on right here.
In addition to those patches, iOS 13 itself comes with some security and privacy upgrades including improved anti-tracking features in Safari and the ability to get rid of location metadata in your photos.
You also now have the ability to block apps from using Bluetooth and the ability to allow apps to access your location just once.
iOS 13 will also send you reminders about applications that track your data.
7 Comments
Leave a Reply
Latest
Featured
Samsung Galaxy Android 10 Update Info (2020)
With Samsung Galaxy Android 10 update rolling out to some devices and new info starting to emerge, we want to...
The Best Workout Apps for 2020
The best workout apps help you get in shape as 2020 kicks off. We’ll focus on the fitness apps that...
Pingback: 10 Common iPhone 8 Problems & How to Fix Them
Pingback: How to Fix Bad iPhone 8 Battery Life
Pingback: How to Fix Poor iPhone 8 Performance
Pingback: Is iPhone 8 AppleCare+ Worth It? Yes and No...
Nita Hamilton
04/29/2019 at 5:43 pm
I have terrible service with my new Iphone. Its an APPLE and I have ATT as my provider.I boughtthis phone thinking I would achive that,Im just disappointed I spent over $800.
Michael
09/20/2019 at 1:50 pm
I bought an I Phone 8+ and within a month of owning it, I answered a call and the man said hello. It was almost like a firecracker exploding in my ear. I have lost over 70% hearing permanently in my right ear. I now know of 3 other that suffered the same loss. I know if it happened to 3 of us, it has had to happen to lots of people. It has ruined my life because losing your hearing is not a pleasant thing. If anyone else knows of someone else this has happened to I wish you would share that because Apple had to know about this defect.
Natalie
10/01/2019 at 10:39 am
My iPhone 8 started giving me huge issues out of the blue in August. It was nearly 2 years old but performance had still been great until it was suddenly awful. Severe lags, apps that get stuck trying to open, can’t use navigation because apps are too slow, carplay doesn’t want to connect sometimes. I still had my apple care warranty and took the phone to the apple store. They gave me a new one and it had the same issues.
Last night I upgraded to IOS 13 and performance has dramatically improved. It’s early to tell but I have seen zero evidence of the lags that freezing that plagued me constantly for a month. I’m hoping an IOS 12 update caused the issue and it has now been fixed.