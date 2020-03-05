Apple
iPhone Daylight Saving 2020: 3 Things to Know in March
Does the iPhone automatically adjust to Daylight Saving Time? We’re here to answer all your questions about iPhone Daylight Savings in 2020.
The official name for the reason you “Spring Ahead” and turn your clock back is Daylight Saving Time, but a great number of people call it Daylight Savings Time, or simply Daylight Savings.
Whatever you want to call the time change that takes place this weekend, here’s what you need to know about iPhone Daylight Saving Time and how it can impact you.
Daylight Saving Time starts on Sunday, March 8th at 2 AM for users who are in a location where Daylight Saving is observed. Daylight Saving ends on Sunday, November 1st at 2 AM.
At 2 AM on March 8th you move the clock ahead to 3 AM. When you make this change you lose an hour of time, likely an hour of sleep.
The spring time change has dangerous consequences including a 24% increased chance of a heart attack on Monday after, risk for a stroke increases by 15% on Sunday and Monday following the time change and car crashes are up 9% during the Spring time change.
During the fall back, with daylight ending earlier in the afternoon it can cause issues with bipolar disorder, seasonal affective disorder and one study showed an 11% increase in depression after the change as well as an uptick in suicide rates.
If you still have trouble getting out of bed, check out our tips to take the pain out of Daylight Saving time changes. We also love using our Caseta Wireless smart lights that can gradually wake you up with soft light and using Serena Shades that can automatically open to wake you and close them to keep rooms cool.
Will your iPhone wake you up at the right time on March 8th? Here’s what you need to know about iPhone Daylight Saving Time changes and warnings.
iPhone Daylight Saving Time Changes
The biggest question many iPhone owners have is, “Will the iPhone automatically change for Daylight Saving Time?”
In most cases, the iPhone will automatically adjust to the right time when we Spring Ahead on March 8th. You don’t need to change the time or settings if your iPhone is configured to Set Automatically.
Go to Settings -> General -> Date & Time to make sure your iPhone is configured to automatically show the right time. If it looks like the screenshot above you are good to go.
iPhone Daylight Saving Problems & Bugs
While the iPhone is supposed to automatically change the time at 2 AM to 3 AM in areas that observe Daylight Saving, this doesn’t always happen.
We’ve seen iPhone Daylight Saving Time bugs on the iPhone in 2012, 2013 and in 2014. We haven’t seen major issues in the last few years. This year we saw a major Apple Watch Daylight Saving bug cause boot loops, so it’s not out of the question.
With iOS 13 and iOS 13.2 on many devices, we may see no problems with the time switch for the start of Daylight Saving Time 2020, but Apple’s track record with iOS 13 problems isn’t exactly great. If this happens again, you may find yourself waking up at the wrong time.
How to Manually Change Your iPhone Clock
If you have to be ready at a specific time on Sunday, you should go ahead and manually turn your iPhone clock forward before you go to sleep on Saturday night.
To do this, go to Settings -> General -> Date & Time -> Turn off Set Automatically.
Tap on the time below and then scroll ahead one hour so that your time is now set for Daylight Saving Time.
With this option set, you will be ready for the 2020 time change. Now you can set your alarms like you normally would and be sure that you get up on time.
After you are up, you can go back and turn Set Automatically back on so that your iPhone will change times automatically as you travel.
Speck Presidio Ultra iPhone 8 Case
Generally when you have to pick an iPhone 8 case you have to choose between style and durability or thickness and protection. Speck already did a great job of delivering just enough protection and a lot of style, and the new Presidio Ultra for iPhone 8 takes this to another level.
This is a multi-part iPhone 8 case that allows you to carry a Speck Slim Presidio case on your phone at all times. This slim case includes a raised bezel a great amount of protection and easy clickable buttons. There is a large opening for charging and lear access to the speakers.
When you need more protection -- like when working out, going outdoors or being more active -- you can snap on the include Impactium Ultra Bumper. This adds another layer of shock protection from drops, added screen protection on the front of your iPhone 8 and also keeps dust and debris out of the charging port.
It's a slim iPhone 8 case all the time and a rugged iPhone 8 case when you need it, without the need for two cases. There's even a holster included to secure it to you or to use as a kickstand.
18 Comments
Leave a Reply
Latest
Featured
How to Clean Your iPhone & Disinfect It
This is the right way to clean your iPhone. Our guide will explain how to clean your iPhone without damaging...
4 Reasons Not to Install iOS 13.3.1 & 11 Reasons You Should
The iOS 13.3.1 update is a maintenance release and it could have a huge impact on your iPhone’s performance. While some...
Ketosis Diet
11/01/2015 at 6:05 am
When told the reason for daylight savings time the Old Indian said, “Only the government would believe that you could cut a foot off the top of a blanket, sew it to the bottom, and have a longer blanket.”
sheryl
03/12/2016 at 5:57 pm
What do you mean “turn back,” don’t you mean “move forward”?
Cindy
03/12/2016 at 7:46 pm
I thought in March you Spring forward. Why do the instructions say to turn your clock back?
Roserhernandez
03/12/2016 at 8:18 pm
awsm
Roserhernandez
03/12/2016 at 8:20 pm
203=1my classmate’s sister-in-law makes $89 every hour on the laptop . She has been out of a job for six months but last month her income was $21830 just working on the laptop for a few hours.
view…. See More
Lex
03/13/2016 at 3:58 am
I followed your manual set and they still applied the time change to it and I found myself waking up two hours earlier than usual and driving to work an hour early.
Kaia
03/13/2016 at 4:18 am
I did this and my phone adjusted for daylight savings anyway and woke me up an hour early. Better than late I guess.
Tom Sawyer
03/15/2016 at 10:28 am
My iPhone 6S keeps switching back to standard time. It automatically moved forward at 2 AM on Sunday morning but it keeps switch back and forth. It caused me to be an hour late on Monday 3/14. Today, my alarm went off on time, but reminders for things I was supposed to do before I left work went off an hour late. Sure enough my phone had switched back to standard time. Is anyone else having this problem? I need it fixed right away, please!
notqkenuff
03/15/2016 at 2:07 pm
I have the same problem with my Iphone 6s switching from normal time back to standard time. I will check it in one room and it will have the normal time, go into the kitchen and it’s an hour back. It switches randomly anytime of the day all day. Sometimes i have to turn the phone off and restart it and it will show the time from before and about 5 minutes later it will switch to the current time. Sprint has no answers because I didn’t pay the epic amount for insurance on the phone. I’m thinking between Sprint and the Iphone- the android and Verizon are looking pretty darn good.
Tom Sawyer
03/15/2016 at 2:35 pm
I turned off Set Automatically and have had no problems since. It maintains the correct time but it’s turned off getting the time from the Sprint network. I think there’s a bug in the communication between Sprint’s switches and the iOS software.
eggmedia
03/16/2016 at 3:01 pm
Same problem here with iPhone 6 and Sprint. It’s been three days since the time change and my phone still switches between standard and daylight. Just turned off Set Automatically.
Emily
03/16/2016 at 7:21 pm
We’ve been having the same problem with the time switching back and forth since the DST with the 6s as well but not the 6s plus. I’m happy to know its not just us! Thank you for the tips, egg media & Tom Sawyer!
delta skymiles login
03/12/2018 at 7:12 am
Good Morning. I hope everyone has a blessed day! Today is #NationalNappingDay which is appropriate after #DaylightSavingTime ❤️❤️
Organic Crew Australia
11/05/2018 at 5:38 am
Try to feel at ease by something that will make
you look professional, whilst giving a great impression on the interviewer.
Think bright, bold, but complementing colors, a string of bubble sized beads or chunky stones
for any necklace. Go and place your order web start enjoying the great
things about this magical undergarment.
Annie F.
02/18/2019 at 9:58 am
Someone keeps telling me the following about say when you spring forward:
Not only will your phone’s clock show the correct DST, but it will change all your times on past text messages and FB posts to one hour ahead and not leave them as the actual time posted when on standard time. For example if you look at an old text or FB post that was posted during standard time, and you are currently on Daylight Savings time, you need to subtract an hour to know what time it was actually posted on that day when standard time was in effect. How can this be?
Dre
03/10/2019 at 3:47 am
Yeah thanks a lot! I wish I would have read the comments! I started calling my coworkers and it turns out I’m an hour early. So I got up at 2:15am instead of 3:15am thanks to your suggestion of changing it to manual. Please take this down!
nb
03/10/2019 at 4:16 am
Yep- i did the same thing, only i had a melt down when my taxi didn’t show up at 0440 to get me to the airport.
Woke up a poor friend, loaded everything into his car, then got a reality check when we noticed his car clock only said 0305… it was 0405… but both my reset laptop and iphone said it was 0505.
UUUGGGHHHH!!!!!!
Kirill
03/28/2019 at 3:32 pm
This article is misleading. “Daylight Saving Time starts on Sunday, March 10th at 2AM for users who are in a location where Daylight Saving is observed” — this is plain wrong.
It starts on March 10th in very few countries in Western hemisphere. In most other places it starts on March 31st.