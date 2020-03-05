iPhone Daylight Saving 2020: 3 Things to Know in March

Does the iPhone automatically adjust to Daylight Saving Time? We’re here to answer all your questions about iPhone Daylight Savings in 2020.

The official name for the reason you “Spring Ahead” and turn your clock back is Daylight Saving Time, but a great number of people call it Daylight Savings Time, or simply Daylight Savings.

Whatever you want to call the time change that takes place this weekend, here’s what you need to know about iPhone Daylight Saving Time and how it can impact you.

Daylight Saving Time starts on Sunday, March 8th at 2 AM for users who are in a location where Daylight Saving is observed. Daylight Saving ends on Sunday, November 1st at 2 AM.

At 2 AM on March 8th you move the clock ahead to 3 AM. When you make this change you lose an hour of time, likely an hour of sleep.

The spring time change has dangerous consequences including a 24% increased chance of a heart attack on Monday after, risk for a stroke increases by 15% on Sunday and Monday following the time change and car crashes are up 9% during the Spring time change.

During the fall back, with daylight ending earlier in the afternoon it can cause issues with bipolar disorder, seasonal affective disorder and one study showed an 11% increase in depression after the change as well as an uptick in suicide rates.

If you still have trouble getting out of bed, check out our tips to take the pain out of Daylight Saving time changes. We also love using our Caseta Wireless smart lights that can gradually wake you up with soft light and using Serena Shades that can automatically open to wake you and close them to keep rooms cool.

Will your iPhone wake you up at the right time on March 8th? Here’s what you need to know about iPhone Daylight Saving Time changes and warnings.

iPhone Daylight Saving Time Changes

The biggest question many iPhone owners have is, “Will the iPhone automatically change for Daylight Saving Time?”

In most cases, the iPhone will automatically adjust to the right time when we Spring Ahead on March 8th. You don’t need to change the time or settings if your iPhone is configured to Set Automatically.

Go to Settings -> General -> Date & Time to make sure your iPhone is configured to automatically show the right time. If it looks like the screenshot above you are good to go.

iPhone Daylight Saving Problems & Bugs

While the iPhone is supposed to automatically change the time at 2 AM to 3 AM in areas that observe Daylight Saving, this doesn’t always happen.

We’ve seen iPhone Daylight Saving Time bugs on the iPhone in 2012, 2013 and in 2014. We haven’t seen major issues in the last few years. This year we saw a major Apple Watch Daylight Saving bug cause boot loops, so it’s not out of the question.

With iOS 13 and iOS 13.2 on many devices, we may see no problems with the time switch for the start of Daylight Saving Time 2020, but Apple’s track record with iOS 13 problems isn’t exactly great. If this happens again, you may find yourself waking up at the wrong time.

How to Manually Change Your iPhone Clock

If you have to be ready at a specific time on Sunday, you should go ahead and manually turn your iPhone clock forward before you go to sleep on Saturday night.

To do this, go to Settings -> General -> Date & Time -> Turn off Set Automatically.

Tap on the time below and then scroll ahead one hour so that your time is now set for Daylight Saving Time.

With this option set, you will be ready for the 2020 time change. Now you can set your alarms like you normally would and be sure that you get up on time.

After you are up, you can go back and turn Set Automatically back on so that your iPhone will change times automatically as you travel.

