iPhone SE 2 Problems: 5 Things You Need to Know
Now that Apple’s new iPhone SE 2 is in the hands of users around the world we’re starting to get feedback about some of the early problems plaguing the company’s budget device.
After years of rumors and speculation, Apple’s new iPhone SE is finally out. The 4.7-inch phone is a solid option for those looking to get into Apple’s ecosystem without having to break the bank.
As we push away from the release we’re hearing about some of the issues plaguing the device. It’s extremely early so the list of problems is short, but we expect it to grow as more people adopt the device throughout 2020.
We haven’t heard about any widespread “gate” issues (though that could certainly change down the road), but we have heard about various bugs and performance issues. For the moment, most issues appear minor.
With that in mind, we want to take you through the most important things to know, right now, iPhone SE 2 problems.
This guide we’ll take you through the current state of these issues, potential fixes for problems, places to find feedback about problems, and what’s next from Apple.
iPhone SE 2 Problems
If you’re having issues activating your iPhone SE 2, check Apple’s System Status page. If “iOS Device Activation” doesn’t have a green symbol next to it, you’ll want to wait until it’s green before trying the activation process again.
If it’s green and the process still isn’t working, make sure you have a SIM card inserted into your iPhone. If you’re receiving a “No Sim” or “Invalid SIM” error, you’ll want to head to this guide on Apple’s website for assistance.
iCloud Restore issues are also a common problem. If you run into issues restoring your data from iCloud, head here for some potential fixes.
Again it’s early, but we’re hearing about a variety of issues including issues with Touch ID, weird battery drain, issues with Wi-Fi and Bluetooth, and Exchange issues.
Where to Find Feedback
If you’re thinking about buying an iPhone SE 2, or if you already own one, you’ll want to monitor feedback from early adopters. This feedback will alert you to potential issues with the device’s hardware and software.
We recommend keeping an eye on YouTube, Apple’s discussion forums, social media sites like Twitter, and the MacRumors forums for ongoing feedback about the budget device.
If your iPhone SE 2 is running iOS 13.4 out of the box, and you’re debating a move to the latest software, check out this list of reasons to, and not to, install the latest version of iOS 13.
How to Fix iPhone SE 2 Problems
While some issues might require a fix from Apple in a future iOS update, some problems can be fixed from the comfort of your home.
If you run into a problem, take a look at our list of fixes for the most common iOS 13 problems. It will take you through fixes for issues like broken Wi-Fi.
We’ve also released some tips to help your device’s performance and a guide that could help you improve battery life if you’re noticing abnormal drain.
If you can’t find a fix in those guides, you’ll want to check Apple’s discussion forums for potential fixes for your problem(s).
If you can’t find anything on Apple’s forums, you might want to get in touch with Apple. You can do so via the company’s support account on Twitter or via the company’s website.
If you’d rather explain your issue in person, you should take your new phone into your local Apple Store once they open back up. If you’ve got an Apple Store in your area, you’ll want to schedule a Genius Bar appointment when you can.
If your problem is serious, Apple might offer you a replacement. Remember, your phone is currently under warranty.
How to Downgrade iPhone SE 2 Software
If you’re having issues on your iPhone SE 2, you can sometimes downgrade the software in an attempt to improve the device’s performance.
Apple isn’t signing on older software right now which means there’s no way to move off of iOS 13.4.1. Once you move to the firmware, there’s no going back.
If you’re unfamiliar with the downgrade process our guide will walk you through everything you need to know for next time.
What’s Next
Apple’s confirmed an iOS 13.4.5 update and the software is currently in beta testing ahead of a release later this year.
iOS 13.4.5 is a point update which means it should bring a mix of bug fixes and security patches with it. The pre-release version of the software also has a new feature on board though it’s unclear if it will make it into the final release.
We don’t have an iOS 13.4.5 release date yet and we expect the software to stay in testing for several weeks. If your problems can’t wait, try downloading the iOS 13.4.5 beta and see if that helps improve your phone’s performance.
Apple is also working on an iOS 14 update for the iPhone SE 2, but the first version of the new operating system probably won’t arrive until June.
For more on iOS 14 and its release, please take a look at our guide.
Install iOS 13.4.1 for Better Security
If security is important to you, think about installing the iOS 13.4.1 update right away.
It's unclear if iOS 13.4.1 brings new security patches with it. Apple hasn't posted anything yet and we'll let you know when it does.
That said, if you skipped Apple's recent iOS 13.4 release, you'll get iOS 13.4's 28 security patches with your upgrade. You can read about all of them on Apple's website right here.
iOS 13.4 also brought several improvements to Apple's Intelligent Tracking Prevention. Apple's John Wilander outlined them in a blog post and it's worth checking out.
Reports have outlined a vulnerability in Wi-Fi chips made by Broadcom and Cypress Semiconductor that left billions of devices susceptible to attack.
Dubbed Kr00k, the vulnerability allows nearby attackers to decrypt sensitive information that's relayed over-the-air.
Fortunately, it looks like the issue was patched up with the release of iOS 13.2, an update that arrived all the way back in October.
So if you're running a really old version of iOS 13, you'll really want to move your device up to the newest version of iOS 13.
If you skipped iOS 13.3.1, you get its patches with iOS 13.4.1.
The iOS 13.3.1 update included 21 new security patches that will help protect your device from harm. The company's outlined those patches in detail if you want to dig in.
If you skipped iOS 13.3, you get its patches with iOS 13.4.1. iOS 13.3 brought 12 new security patches to the iPhone and you can read about each one over on Apple's security page.
The iOS 13.3 update also added support for NFC, USB, and Lightning FIDO2-compliant security keys in the Safari browser.
If you missed iOS 13.2, it had 16 new security patches on board. You can read about all of them on Apple's website right here.
iOS 13.1.1 brought a security patch for a third-party keyboard issue to your iPhone. If you're interested in the particulars, you can read about them over on Apple's website.
If you passed on installing iOS 13.1, you get an additional patch with your iOS 13.4.1 update. You can learn more right here.
If you're moving up from iOS 12, you'll get iOS 13.0's nine security patches with your upgrade to iOS 13.4.1. Read about those here.
If you skipped iOS 12.4.1 or any older versions of iOS 12, you'll get their security patches with your iOS 13.4.1 update.
iOS 12.4.1 only had one patch on board, but Apple's iOS 12.4 update brought 19 security patches to the iPhone. If you're interested in the specifics, you can read about them on right here.
In addition to those patches, iOS 13 itself comes with some security and privacy upgrades including improved anti-tracking features in Safari and the ability to get rid of location metadata in your photos.
You also now have the ability to block apps from using Bluetooth and the ability to allow apps to access your location just once.
iOS 13 will also send you reminders about applications that track your data.
