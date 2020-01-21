iPhone SE 2 Release Date: Tips & Tricks

If you’re interested in the rumored iPhone SE 2 there are some things you should take care of before the device arrives.

Apple is reportedly planning to launch a new budget iPhone ahead of its 2020 flagship iPhone models. We, and many others, have been calling it the “iPhone SE 2,” but it looks like it won’t share much in common with the original iPhone SE that launched all the way back in March, 2016.

iPhone SE 2 rumors picked up steam in 2019 and they’ve outlined potential features including a design that’s based on the iPhone 8, a new processor which would mean improved battery life and speeds, and a cheap price point.

Those hoping for a 4-inch display will be disappointed to learn that the device will likely have a 4.7-inch display which means it will be larger than the original iPhone SE.

Multiple sources claim Apple’s working on an iPhone SE 2 for 2020 and all signs point to a launch in the first half of the year. Apple’s first launch window lands in March and it’s there that we could see the company showcase the new iPhone and brand new iPad Pros.

While many of you are better off buying or waiting for another device, some of you might want to wait for the iPhone SE 2. If you’re thinking about waiting, you’ll want to use the time between now and rumored release to prepare.

Preparing for a phone’s release date can be difficult, particularly if said release date is unconfirmed. That said, there are some things you should think about as we approach Apple’s first hardware release window in the spring.

This guide will take you through some steps we think prospective iPhone SE 2 buyers should take right now and in the weeks ahead.