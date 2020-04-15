iPhone SE Colors: Which is Best for You in 2020?

The iPhone SE is available in three color options, which is significantly less than the iPhone 11, but you still have a choice. There are no special editions with extra features, so you simply need to pick the best option for your needs.

Apple uses a black bezel around the front of all the iPhone SE models, even the white color, so the only place you see the iPhone SE color option is on the back and the side.

This is important because a black bezel is better while watching content on the screen, and now the iPhone SE color you pick is not a factor in that color.

Here is our help on which color to pick and which iPhone SE color is best in 2020.

Best iPhone SE Color for a Cause

Do you want a flashy iPhone SE color that also does some good for the world? If so, the Product(RED) iPhone SE color is your best bet. A portion of every purchase goes to the Global Fund to fight AIDS.

When you buy the red iPhone SE, you help support a good cause and you get a bright iPhone color.

Best iPhone SE Color to Add Color Later

The white iPhone SE color is the best option if you want to add all of your style with an iPhone SE case or skin.

A white back and sides allow you to choose cool options that include clear portions or a case that takes center stage.

This is also a great option if you want whatever colors you wear and love to take center stage.

Best iPhone SE Color for Anyone

The black iPhone SE color is the best choice if you are a purist or you like to stick with the classics. The black iPhone is also the only one that features the same color all the way around to the front, which will appeal to some users.

This is a nice choice that avoids anything flashy, while still offering a cool look.

iPhone SE Color Wear and Discoloration

While we often hear concerns about different colors showing wear or changing over time, this isn’t a major issue with the iPhone SE. The design is tried and tested, so you shouldn’t worry about this.

The color of the phone is under the glass, so unless you break the back or something crazy, this will not be an issue.

Which is the Best iPhone SE Color?

Ultimately the best iPhone SE color is Product(RED) because you don’t pay any extra and Apple supports a good cause.

If you plan to put your iPhone SE in a case, this is still an awesome option because you can go clear and let some red shine through or just cover it all up with your favorite color.

The iPhone SE pre-orders start Friday at Apple and at retailers like Best Buy and Amazon as well as direct from carriers like Verizon, AT&T, Sprint and T-Mobile.

