iPhone SE Problems: 5 Things You Need to Know

iPhone SE users are reporting problems with the latest version of iOS 13 and the current list includes severe battery drain, issues with connectivity, lag, and other performance issues.

The iPhone SE is still a very solid device, but it’s far from perfect. iPhone SE owners are dealing with a myriad of problems.

We haven’t run into any major software on our iPhone SE, but some users are noticing bugs and a drop in performance. iOS updates aren’t supposed to have a negative effect on your device so this is obviously concerning.

This article may contain affiliate links. Click here for more details.

Today we want to address these iPhone SE problems and take you through the most important things those dealing with issues, and those worried about issues, need to know.

Our guide to iPhone SE problems outlines the current set of issues and provides you with some resources that will come in handy if you run into something on your phone.

It also includes a look at what to expect from Apple and iOS 13 down the road.

iPhone SE Problems

The current list of iPhone SE problems features some familiar faces, issues that’ve popped up on every iPhone Apple’s ever made.

We’re hearing about severe battery drain where the device can barely hold a charge. We’re also hearing about issues with Wi-Fi connectivity, Bluetooth devices, abnormal amounts of UI lag when opening folders and apps and while moving around the home screen, random reboots, and issues with first-party apps like Mail and Podcasts.

We’re also seeing complaints about problems with the iPhone SE’s speakers where sound sometimes becomes distorted, issues with the device’s touch screen, problems with the temperature of the device (it sometimes runs abnormally hot), and issues with the phone’s camera.

Problems can emerge, whenever, wherever, so you’ll want to be as prepared as you can. We highly recommend backing up the files on your iPhone SE on a regular basis. Once a week at least.

We’ve also released a pre-installation guide for Apple’s iOS 13 updates that will take you through some things to do before installing new software on your device.

Apple will periodically release bug fixes for the iPhone SE and you’ll want to make sure you, and your device, are prepared before initiating the download.

Where to Find Feedback

You’ll also want to dig into feedback and fixes from iPhone SE users, particularly right after a new iOS update is released. There are a few places to do that.

We recommend keeping an eye on YouTube, Apple’s discussion forums, social media sites like Twitter/Facebook, and the MacRumors forums for feedback about the iPhone SE’s hardware and software.

We’ve also released our own feedback about the iPhone SE’s iOS 13.3.1 update and we’ll continue to provide feedback about the device’s hardware and software in the months ahead.

How to Fix iPhone SE Problems

If you run into trouble on your iPhone SE your first instinct might be to contact Apple, schedule an appointment to see a Genius, or take the phone into your local carrier store. These are all options, good options, but you might be able to fix the issue from the comfort of your home or office.

Before you get in contact with Apple or your carrier, take a look at our list of fixes for common problems. It offers fixes for the most common problems.

We’ve also put together some tips to help you improve your iPhone SE’s overall performance and another guide that will help you improve your iPhone SE battery life.

If you can’t find a fix on our lists your next move should be a quick look at Apple’s discussion forums. There are a ton of knowledgable people over there and they might have the perfect solution to your issue.

If you don’t find what you’re looking for there, it’s time to get in touch with Apple. You can contact Apple customer service on Twitter or via the company website.

If the company’s online customer support can’t help you, it’s time to take your phone in to a physical store. If you have an Apple store close to you, make a Genius Bar appointment.

How to Downgrade Your iPhone SE

If iOS 13.3.1 is causing problems, you can try downgrading to the previous version of iOS 13. Apple’s is currently signing on iOS 13.3. which means you can move back in an attempt to improve your iPhone SE’s performance.

If you’re interested in the downgrade process, take a look at our guide.

What’s Next

The iOS 13.3.1 update was the last known update in Apple’s pipeline so it’s unclear when the next version of iOS 13 will roll out.

Apple is reportedly planning to launch new hardware in the first half of the year, probably at its annual spring launch event, so we could see an iOS 13 release coincide with those product launches.

If you’re struggling on iOS 13.3.1 or you’re simply interested in the next version of iOS 13, keep an eye out for a new beta as we push through February.

4 Reasons Not to Install iOS 13.3.1 & 11 Reasons You Should