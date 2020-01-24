13 Common iPhone X Problems & How to Fix Them

iPhone X users are complaining about a variety of bugs and performance problems and we expect the list to grow as the year goes on.

Upgrading your iPhone X to the latest version of iOS 13, currently iOS 13.3, might cure some of your device’s ailments, but the software is far from perfect.

We don’t know when Apple will release its next update so you might be on your own for a few more weeks. Fortunately, there are a bunch of proven manual fixes out there and you might be able to fix your iPhone X problem in seconds.

This walkthrough will show you how to fix most common iPhone X problems. It includes fixes for Wi-FI issues, Bluetooth problems, FaceID problems, weird battery drain, 3D Touch issues, and more.

Try one of these fixes before scheduling an appointment to an Apple Genius at your local Apple Store.

How to Fix iPhone X iCloud Restore Problems

If your iPhone X suddenly gets stuck updating iCloud Settings you’ll want to force a restart. This works a little bit differently on the iPhone X.

To force restart your iPhone X you need to press Volume Up and let go, press Volume Down and let go, and press and hold the side button until the Apple Logo appears. The device will reboot itself. Once the device powers back up, try again.

If you encounter iCloud Restore problems on your iPhone X, create a local backup on your computer and then restore said backup to your iPhone X.

If you’re unable to get your old iPhone’s data backed up, check out our list iCloud backup problems and fixes. Apple’s also released a guide that will take you through the most common iCloud backup issues.

How to Fix iPhone X Update Problems

Your iPhone X might run an older version of iOS 13 out of the box, but you can immediately upgrade the phone to the latest version. If your download gets stuck, here’s what you need to do.

If your iPhone X update download gets stuck you need to perform a hard reset. Again, this process is different on the iPhone X. Press Volume Up and let go, press Volume Down and let go, and press and hold the side button until the Apple Logo appears. Once you’re back, try the download again.

If you’re experiencing longer download times than usual, check your internet connection and Apple’s servers as there might be an issue.

How to Fix iPhone X Battery Life Issues

If you start noticing faster battery drain than normal, don’t fret. There’s a good chance you’ll be able to fix your battery life issue from home.

If your iPhone X battery starts draining rapidly, there’s a good chance a rogue app is causing the issue. Your device might also be struggling to connect to a cellular network and that can kill a battery quickly.

We recently put together a guide that will show you what to do if your iPhone X battery life takes a turn for the worst. Some of these steps will take you a few seconds, others are a little more involved.

In most cases, it’s not a hardware issue. However, if the issues persist, you might want to schedule an appointment at your local store so they diagnose your issue. Your iPhone X is under warranty so if you do have a busted battery, they should give you a replacement.

How to Fix iPhone X Wi-Fi Problems

If your iPhone X suddenly can’t connect to your Wi-Fi network or if you’re noticing slower speeds than normal, here are a few solutions to try.

The first thing you’ll want to do is check your router and your Internet Service Provider (ISP) for an outage. Check DownDetector for ISP reports in your area. You can also check in with your provider’s customer service reps. If there isn’t an outage, check your router.

Unplug your router for a solid 60 seconds and plug it back in. This could restore your connection and improve your download/upload speeds.

If you can’t access the router you’re using or if you’re positive it has nothing to do with hardware, head into your iPhone X’s settings.

First, toggle Wi-Fi off and on again to see if that jumpstarts the connection. It might.

If that doesn’t work, you’ll want to force your iPhone X to forget the Wi-Fi network giving you issues. Go into your Settings, go to Wi-Fi, select your connection by tapping the “i” in the circle, and then tap Forget this Network at the top of the screen.

Make sure you have the Wi-Fi password handy because this will cause your iPhone X to forget it.

If that doesn’t work, go into your Settings app, tap General, tap Reset, and then tap Reset Network Settings. This will also cause your iPhone X to forget Wi-Fi passwords so have those handy.

How to Avoid iPhone X Screen Burn-in

Shortly after the iPhone X’s release, Apple noted that the device’s OLED display can cause “image persistence” and/or “burn-in” over time. What this means is that you might see a static image (app icons, for example) burned into the screen if the phone’s display is left on for long periods of time. This is a common problem with OLED displays.

Apple can’t issue a software update to fix the issue, but there are some tactics you can use to avoid screen burn-in on your iPhone X.

The first thing we recommend is adjusting the time it takes your iPhone X’s screen to turn off when you aren’t using it. Go to Settings, tap Display & Brightness, go to Auto Lock and pick a shorter time.

You’ll also want to keep an eye on your screen brightness. Reducing the brightness can help keep screen burn-in to a minimum.

To do that, pull up Control Center from the top right of the screen and adjust it. You can also turn on Auto-Brightness in Settings by heading to Settings, tap General, go into Accessibility, and head into Display Accommodations.

How to Fix iPhone X Bluetooth Problems

Bluetooth issues are extremely common so it hasn’t been surprising to see various complaints from iPhone X users. That said, manually fixing Bluetooth issues can be extremely tricky and often times you’ll need to wait for Apple to deliver a new iOS update.

If you can’t wait for the next iOS update, go into your iPhone X’s Settings, then Bluetooth, and select the Bluetooth connection having issues using the “i” in the circle. Now tap Forget this Device. Try reconnecting.

If that fails, and it might, go into Settings, then General, then Reset, then Reset Network Settings. Try reconnecting the iPhone X to your Bluetooth device. Make sure you have your Wi-Fi passwords handy because this will cause the iPhone X to forget them.

You might also try resetting your iPhone X’s settings to the factory defaults. To do this, go into Settings, tap General, tap Reset, and then tap Reset All Settings. This process could take a few minutes and it will cause the iPhone X to forget all stored Wi-Fi passwords.

If you’re dealing with Bluetooth issues in the car and the above fixes don’t help, you’ll need to consult your car’s manual. If you’re unable to reset the connection yourself, you should make an appointment with customer service at your local dealership. They should be able help.

How to Fix iPhone X 3D Touch Problems

If you’re upgraded to the iPhone X from the iPhone 6 or an older iPhone model, you might be unfamiliar with 3D Touch.

The iPhone X’s 3D Touch features lets you make hard presses on the screen to open up shortcuts and features. Thanks to iOS upgrades, you can now use 3D Touch in Control Center.

3D Touch issues are extremely common iPhone issues and we’re already hearing complaints from iPhone X users. Some say it’s popping up too fast, others are having trouble getting the shortcuts to popup.

First, try restarting your iPhone X.

If a simple restart doesn’t help, try adjusting the sensitivity. Head into Settings, then General, then Accessibility, and then scroll down to 3D Touch and tap. By default, it should be set to medium, but you can switch it to firm or light.

If it’s not a sensitivity thing, try resetting your iPhone X’s settings. Go into Settings, tap General, tap Reset, and then tap Reset All Settings.

Your iPhone X will forget known Wi-Fi passwords, but you won’t lose any data.

How to Fix iPhone X Face ID Issues

The iPhone X comes with Face ID in place of Touch ID. Face ID’s been fairly accurate for us, but others are running into issues during the initial setup.

If your iPhone X is failing to register you face for Face ID, make sure you’re in a well-lit room. You also might need to bring the iPhone X closer or bring it more level.

If you’re having trouble unlocking your phone, make sure you’re actively looking at the screen. You need to give the phone attention.

Over time, Face ID will learn your face so if you actively change your look (shave off all of your hair, etc), you might have to input your face again.

If Face ID problems persist, you might need to take your iPhone X into a store for diagnostic tests on the phone’s rear camera. If those fail, Apple will replace the phone.

According to several reports, Apple Stores and Apple Authorized Service Providers are now able to do a unit replacement for devices suffering from unfixable Face ID issues.

If you are dealing with unfixable Face ID issues, you’re encouraged to book an appointment with an Apple Authorized Service Provider or Apple Store via the company’s Contact Apple Support.

How to Fix iPhone X Sound Issues

The iPhone X’s stereo speakers should produce loud, crisp audio, but if your sound starts to crackle or sound muffled, you need to address the issue.

If you’re noticing a crackling sound, make sure you’re running the latest version of iOS 13.

If you’re running the latest version of iOS 13 and you’re still noticing sound issues, restart your iPhone X. Press and hold the side button and either volume button at the same time and then slide to power it down.

You can also try performing a hard reset. Press Volume Up and let go, press Volume Down and let go, and press and hold the side button until the Apple Logo appears. The phone will reboot itself.

If you’re still noticing issues, try turning Bluetooth off and on. If sound is still missing or distorted, make sure you don’t have debris blocking the speaker grille or the Lightning Dock.

If your iPhone X microphone suddenly stops working or starts randomly cutting out, restart your phone.

You can also try restoring your phone from a backup. If that doesn’t work, get in touch with Apple because your issue might be hardware-related.

If you start noticing a sudden drop in call quality, restart your iPhone X. You’ll also want to make sure you’re running the latest iOS software.

If you’re running the latest iOS 13 update and a simple restart doesn’t work, check the iPhone X’s receiver to make sure it isn’t blocked.

The receiver is that little slit located at the top of the iPhone X’s screen near the front-facing camera. There could be debris buildup or it could be that your screen protector is blocking it.

You can also try removing your case (if you’re using one), disabling Bluetooth (there could be interference due to another device in the area), or switching LTE from Voice & Data to just Data.

To do that head into Settings, tap Cellular, tap Cellular Data Options, tap Enable LTE, and then tap Data Only.

How to Fix iPhone X Performance Issues

Your iPhone X comes with the latest processor and tons of RAM, but you still might encounter random lag, random reboots, or another performance issue.

If your iPhone X suddenly starts to underperform, take a look at our guide to fixing poor performance. It’ll take you step-by-step through the process we use when our iPhone performance starts to underwhelm.

How to Fix Poor iPhone X Wireless Charging Issues

If you’re trying to wirelessly charge your iPhone X and it’s giving you problems, here are a few things to try.

If wireless charging stops working and you’re using an iPhone X case to store credit cards or security passes, remove those before charging your phone. You also might try taking your case off.

If you’re using a third party accessory to charge your iPhone X, make sure the device is Apple certified. You can do that via Apple’s website.

What To Do If Your iPhone X Can’t Connect to the App Store

If your iPhone X suddenly can’t connect to the App Store, the first thing to do is to check and make sure the App Store isn’t down. If it’s active, here are a few quick fixes to try.

First, restart your iPhone X. If that doesn’t work, make sure cellular data on. Go to Settings > Cellular Data > Scroll down to the App Store and toggle it on if it’s off.

If that doesn’t help, you’ll want to sync the date and time on your iPhone X by going to General then Date & Time. Toggle Set Automatically to off then scroll down to set the data and time manually.

Go to the App Store, keep it open for a few seconds and go back to Date & Time and toggle Set Automatically to On. Now close the App Store in your multitasking tray and open it up again and see if your iPhone X can establish a connection.

How to Fix iPhone X Cellular Data Problems

If your iPhone X displays the “No Service” symbol and you can’t connect your cellular provider’s network, here’s what to do. First, restart your phone. This typically fixes the issue, at least temporarily.

If that doesn’t help, check your service provider for outages. You can do that on social media sites like Twitter and you’ll also want to check Down Detector.

If your provider’s network is up, flip on Airplane Mode for 30 seconds before turning it off. Check your iPhone X’s connection again.

If that still doesn’t alleviate the issue, toggle Cellular Data and/or LTE off and on. To shut LTE off, go into Settings, then Cellular, then Cellular Data Options, and then toggle Enable LTE to Off. Turn it back on when you need to.

To shut off Cellular Data completely without turning off your other services go to Settings, then Cellular, then Cellular Data, and toggle it off. Toggle it back on and check your connection.

How to Fix iPhone X Problems If Nothing Works

If you can’t find a fix for your iPhone X in the sections above, here are a few more resources.

Head to Apple’s discussion forums and ask for help. You can also ping Apple Support on Twitter or make contact with support on the company’s website.

If Apple’s online customer service is unable to help, you can try downgrading to an older version of iOS if one is available for the iPhone X.

If you can’t or don’t want to downgrade, you can schedule an appointment to see a Genius at your local Apple Store.

You can also go nuclear and factory reset your iPhone X. Factory resetting your device will wipe everything stored on the iPhone X and return it to the way it was when you first took it out of the box. Make sure backup all of your important data before you make this move.

Once you’ve backed up all of your files, go to Settings, tap General, tap Reset, and then tap Erase All Content and Settings. Again, a factory reset should only be used as a last resort.

