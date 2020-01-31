iPhone XR Problems: 5 Things to Know

Some iPhone XR users are running into bugs and performance issues after downloading the latest iOS 13 firmware.

The colorful 6.1-inch iPhone XR has been out for more than a year now and we’re still getting a lot of feedback from those who’ve adopted Apple’s colorful flagship.

A lot of the feedback is good. The iPhone XR is cheaper than Apple’s flagship iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max models, much cheaper than Apple’s new iPhone 11 models, and it can still hold its own. That said, we’re also seeing negative feedback emerge.

This article may contain affiliate links. Click here for more details.

Some iPhone XR users are dealing with hardware problems while others are experiencing issues with the device’s new iOS 13 software.

In this guide we’ll take you through the most common iPhone XR problems. We’ll also provide you with some tips and resources that will come in handy if you start noticing issues on your new phone.

iPhone XR Problems

Some iPhone XR users have had problems activating the phone at home. This is a common issue with new phones and it’s sometimes easy to fix.

If you’re unable to activate your iPhone XR, take a look at Apple’s System Status page. If the circle is anything other than green, you’ll have to wait until it’s green before trying to activate again.

If the circle is green and you still can’t activate your phone, make sure your SIM card is in properly. If you’re getting a “No Sim” or “Invalid SIM” error, head here for help.

iPhone XR users are also complaining about restore issues, issues setting up Face ID, Bluetooth problems, Wi-Fi problems, weird battery drain, Exchange problems, issues with first and third-party apps, crashes, abnormal amounts of lag, crashes, and iCloud problems.

We expect this list to grow as more people buy the iPhone XR throughout 2020.

Where to Find Feedback

If you own an iPhone XR or if you’re thinking about buying one for yourself or a loved one, you’ll want to dig into feedback from iPhone XR users.

We recommend keeping an eye on YouTube, Apple’s discussion forums, social media sites like Twitter/Facebook, and the MacRumors forums for information about the iPhone XR’s performance.

If you need additional feedback, please take a look at our quick impressions of the iPhone XR’s iOS 13.3.1 update.

How to Fix iPhone XR Problems

If you’re dealing with issues and your iPhone XR is running iOS 12 or an older version of iOS 13, try updating to iOS 13.3.1.

If you’re already on iOS 13.3.1 or you don’t want to upgrade just yet, take a look at our list of fixes for the most common iOS 13 problems.

We’ve also released some tips to help improve your iPhone XR’s performance and tips that could help you improve your battery life.

If you can’t find a fix for your iPhone XR’s problem in those walkthroughs, check Apple’s discussion forums for other potential fixes.

If you’d prefer to get in touch with Apple, get in contact with the company’s support account on Twitter. You can also get in contact with Apple Support via the company’s website.

If Apple’s frontline customer service can’t find a solution for your issue, you might want to take your phone into your local Apple Store or your local carrier location. They might be able to diagnose the issue in minutes.

If you’ve got an Apple Store in your area, schedule a Genius Bar appointment. Your iPhone XR is under warranty so if the problem is serious, you might be able to get a replacement.

How to Downgrade the iPhone XR

Sometimes you’ll have the option to downgrade your iPhone XR to another version of iOS. Downgrading can have a positive impact on your device’s performance.

If you’re running iOS 13.3.1 and you hate its performance, you can try downgrading to iOS 13.3. Apple is currently signing on the update.

Unfortunately, Apple’s closed off the downgrade path back to older versions of iOS 13 and iOS 12 and that means there’s no going back to iOS 13.2.2 and below once you make the move to iOS 13.3.1.

Our guide to the iOS 13 downgrade will walk you through everything you need to know.

What’s Next

If you’re dealing with issues, you might be on your own for a few weeks.

iOS 13.3.1 was the last known upgrade in the pipeline so it’s unclear when Apple might roll out the next version of iOS 13.

The company is reportedly planning to release new hardware in March so don’t be surprised if Apple trots out new software as well.

Keep an eye out for a beta as we push into February.

4 Reasons Not to Install iOS 13.3.1 & 11 Reasons You Should