iPhone XS Problems: 5 Things to Know

iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max owners are dealing with a variety of problems after moving to Apple’s iOS 13.3.1 update.

Those who’ve picked up Apple’s 2018 flagships are complaining about connectivity issues, activation problems, Bluetooth issues, Wi-Fi issues, and more.

The list of problems is growing and we expect it to get larger as more people decide to buy the iPhone XS and iPhone XS Plus in 2020 and beyond.

In this guide we’ll take you through the most common problems plaguing the two models. We’ll also provide you with some tips and resources that will come in handy if and when you start noticing issues on your device.

iPhone XS Problems

Some iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max users are still dealing with activation problems. Activation issues are extremely common so if you’re having trouble activating your new phone there’s no need to panic.

If you’re unable to activate your iPhone right now, check Apple’s System Status page. If it’s not green, you’ll want to wait until it’s green and then try again.

If it’s green and it’s still not working, make sure you have a SIM card in your iPhone. If you’re getting a “No Sim” or “Invalid SIM” error you’ll want to head here for help.

On top of that, we’re hearing about iCloud Restore problems. This is also a common issue with new phones and it can be rather tricky to fix. If you run into issues restoring from iCloud, head here for a few potential fixes.

iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max users are also complaining about problems setting up Face ID, problems with iCloud, Wi-Fi problems, sound problems, cellular data issues, and Bluetooth issues.

We expect the list to change, and potentially grow, as we push deeper into the year.

Where to Find Feedback

If you start noticing issues on your iPhone XS or iPhone XS Max, or if you’re thinking about buying one, you’ll want to dig into feedback and fixes from those who have upgraded. There are a few places to do that.

We recommend keeping an eye on YouTube, Apple’s discussion forums, social media sites like Twitter/Facebook, and the MacRumors forums.

You might also check out our impressions of Apple’s iOS 13.3.1 update for the iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max.

How to Fix iPhone XS Problems

If you run into an iPhone XS problem there’s no reason to panic. There’s a very good chance you can fix the issue(s) you’re seeing in a matter of minutes.

If you don’t know where to start, take a look at our list of fixes for the most common iPhone XS problems. This guide outlines fixes that could help you get your experience back on track.

We’ve also released some tips to help you improve your device’s overall performance and a guide that could help you improve your iPhone XS battery life.

If you can’t find a fix for your issue in those walkthroughs, you’ll want to check Apple’s discussion forums for potential fixes.

If you’d prefer to get in touch with Apple, you can do so via the company’s support account on Twitter. You can also get in contact with Apple Support via the company’s website.

If Apple’s frontline customer service can’t fix your problem, you might want to take your phone into your local Apple Store or your local carrier location to see if they can diagnose your issue.

If you’ve got an Apple Store in your area, schedule a Genius Bar appointment and have them run diagnostics on your device to see if they can pinpoint the problem.

Your iPhone XS is under warranty so they might offer you a replacement if they determine there’s a serious defect.

How to Downgrade the iPhone XS

If iOS 13.3.1 starts causing problems on your iPhone XS or iPhone XS Max, you can try downgrading to the previous version.

Apple is signing on iOS 13.3 which means you move back down in an effort to improve your phone’s performance.

If you’re unfamiliar with the process our guide to the iOS 13 downgrade will walk you through everything you need to know.

What’s Next

If you’re struggling on iOS 13.3.1, you might be on your own for a few more weeks.

The iOS 13.3.1 update was the last known upgrade in Apple’s iOS pipeline so it’s unclear when the next version will land for the iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max.

Apple is reportedly planning to release new hardware in early 2020 so don’t be surprised if Apple pushes an update alongside those launches.

Keep an eye out for an iOS 13.3.2 or an iOS 13.4 beta as we push into February.

