The 2020 Apple Back to School Deal is live for students and parents of students.

This new deal includes free AirPods, education pricing, and 20% off AppleCare+ when you buy direct from Apple. If you want AirPods Pro, you can pay a little more to upgrade.

With the limited-time promotion, you can get the free AirPods when you buy a qualified Mac or an iPad.

Which Macs and iPad Are Eligible for Free AirPods

Apple only offers the Back to School deal for free AirPods when you buy a qualifying device. This year the deal covers;

MacBook Air

MacBook Pro

iMac

iMac Pro

iPad Air

iPad Pro

For devices with multiple screen sizes, both options are covered. You cannot combine this deal with refurbished products or with deals at third-party retailers like Amazon or Best Buy.

The 10.2-inch iPad, iPad Mini, and Mac Mini are not included in this promotion.

How Much Do You Save?

There are several areas you can save with this deal, depending on what you buy and how you pay for it.

Up to $200 off the Mac or iPad

$159 in Free AirPods

20% off AppleCare+

3% Cash Back with Apple Card

If you buy the base MacBook Air, you save $100 on the device, get $159.99 in free AirPods and you save $39.80 on AppleCare+. That’s roughly $300 in savings. If you pay with the Apple Card you get 3% cashback, which is about $35 for this model.

Buyers can also choose the AirPods with Wireless Charging Case for an additional $40 or AirPods Pro for $90 more. This changes the savings but may be worth the upgrade.

Where Can You Get the Apple Back to School Deal?

The 2020 Apple Back to School Deal is available directly from Apple at the Education Store and this landing page.

If your local Apple Store is open, you can go into the store and get the deal, but make sure you are able to show eligibility.

The other option is to call 1-800-MY-APPLE and order over the phone.

Is the 2020 Apple Back to School Deal Worth It?

For most shoppers, the Apple Back to School deal is worth it if you need AirPods or AirPods Pro.

Before you buy, you should make sure to check out the latest Mac and iPad deals at B&H Photo and Amazon. These retailers routinely offer deep discounts and if you don’t need AirPods you may save more.

It is also worth looking into the Apple refurbished deals, where you may save significantly. It’s smart to comparison shop for the specific model you want.

Apple recently updated the iPad Pro, 13-inch MacBook Pro and MacBook Air; so these are all good options to buy without worrying about a new model coming out.

We could see a 2020 iMac announcement later this month, so you may want to hold off for that. The 16-inch MacBook Pro is about 7 months old and we may see a 2020 MacBook Pro this fall, but it will likely be after this promotion ends.

