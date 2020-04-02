Jabra Evolve2 Professional Headphones are Your New Work From Home Companion

The new Jabra Evolve2 headphone line is designed for making and taking work calls with three options that help you focus, collaborate and get work done.

With the ability to cancel 50% more noise and three times more Bluetooth range than the Evolve 80, this is a great option to upgrade your work from home setup.

There are 10 microphones in the Evolve2 85 for 40% better audio transmission. With up to 37 hours of battery life, you won’t be left scrambling for a charger when you transition from Microsoft Teams to your evening happy hour with friends.

This article may contain affiliate links. Click here for more details.

All of these new Jabra Evolve2 headsets are Microsoft Teams certified and meet open office standards. They also work seamlessly with all leading UC platforms.

The 10 microphones help deliver better clarity without background sound when you are on calls. You can connect these to your computer, phone or tablet and you can customize the audio experience on mobile with the Jabra Sound+ app.

There are three headsets as part of this lineup;

Evolve2 85 – Engineered to suit every type of work whether in the office, on-the-go or remote, the Evolve2 85 delivers an immersive call and music experience (40MM speakers) with powerful noise isolation and Digital Hybrid Active Noise Cancelation technology. It has 10 microphones, including two microphones in the fully integrated boom-arm (with “hide-away” discrete design) and eight in the ear cups. With the latest in audio chipset technology, the headset is one step ahead in battery life (37-hour), solid connectivity and audio processing.

Wireless Evolve2 65 and corded Evolve2 40 – Both have three microphones; two in the boom-arm and one in the right ear cup. As with the Evolve2 85, both feature 360-degree visibility of Jabra’s signature busy light on both ear cups to enable concentration while working autonomously.

With the Evolve2 85 nd Evolve2 65 you get Jabra Link 380, which is a new Bluetooth adapter dongle in USB C or USB A.

If you need to make sure your coworkers or your kids know that you are busy, there are signature busy lights on both earcups with a 360-degree view so that everyone knows when you are on a call.

“The working world is changing. Advancements are being made across all sectors, but productivity isn’t improving at the necessary pace. Distractions are growing in the workplace; remote working is on the rise and so are the challenges with collaboration. This makes the professional world a fairly convoluted space, something the Evolve2 range provides an answer to.” Holger Reisinger, SVP, Enterprise Solutions at Jabra, explains, “Our headsets deliver productivity, pioneer the digital experience and enhance concentration. We are confident that with the Evolve2 range we’re offering the best headset for concentration and collaboration, while also creating a new standard in headsets for the modern worker.”

The Evolve2 lineup is available in April at select retailers with the Evovle2 85 and 65 coming in beige and black and the Evolve240 in black. There are a range of models available to meet your needs;

Evolve2 85 STEREO – $449 ($499 with desk stand for charging)

Evolve2 65 STEREO – $249 ($299 with desk stand for charging)

Evolve2 65 MONO – $239 ($289 with desk stand for charging)

Evolve2 40 STEREO – $139

Evolve2 40 MONO – $129

Make sure to check out our favorite simple work from home setups, tips to look better on video calls and our must-have video call accessories.