macOS Big Sur 11.1 Release Date: Tips & Tricks

Apple’s confirmed a new macOS Big Sur 11.1 update and the software is currently in beta testing ahead of a release for Macs around the world.

macOS Big Sur (the current version is 11.0.1) has only been out for a few days, but Apple’s already confirmed a new version of the software.

Apple recently pushed macOS Big Sur 11.1 into beta testing for developers and those enrolled in the company’s public Beta Software Program. The Beta Software Program is free to anyone with a compatible device and Apple ID.

If your Mac is struggling on macOS Big Sur 11.0.1, macOS Catalina, or an older version of macOS, and you can’t wait for the official release, you might want to move your computer to the macOS Big Sur 11.1 beta.

macOS Big Sur 11.1 is a milestone release (x.x) which means it should bring a fairly lengthy list of bug fixes for some of macOS Big Sur’s initial issues.

It’s an exciting update, particularly for those dealing with problems, and it’s one that Mac users should have their eyes on as we push through the month.

Try Starz or HBO Free with Amazon Channels

macOS Big Sur 11.1 Release Date

Apple hasn’t confirmed the macOS Big Sur 11.1 release date, but we expect it to land sooner rather than later.

The company is currently working on new software updates for the iPhone (iOS 14.3), the iPad (iPadOS 14.3), and others and we could see macOS Big Sur 11.1 roll out alongside these upgrades.

We’ve heard iOS 14.3 might roll out before the end of the year so there’s a chance it moves out to users in December after its stint in testing.

Apple’s also confirmed plans to enable 5G in dual SIM mode on the iPhone 12 series in a software update later on this year. It didn’t call the software update out by name, but there’s a good chance it’s iOS 14.3.

With the macOS Big Sur 11.1 release date on the horizon, it’s time to start thinking about its arrival. In this guide we’ll outline some tips and tricks that will come in handy as we close in on the next major macOS Big Sur update for Macs.

With macOS Big Sur 11.1 on the way, some of you might want to start doing some prep work.

macOS Big Sur 11.1 will probably require a significant chunk of space on your Mac’s internal storage. Milestone upgrades typically do.

If you’re getting low on storage, use this time to do some cleanup. Go into your Mac’s storage and delete files (things like photos, apps, etc) you no longer need. This will help make room for macOS Big Sur 11.1 and it could improve your Mac’s overall performance.

You should also start backing up the data you store on your Mac. Data loss issues are rare, but there’s always a chance something goes wrong during the transition.

If you haven’t installed macOS Big Sur yet, macOS Big Sur 11.1 could log you out of your apps and services. We recommend having your Apple ID/iCloud/third-party app login information handy just in case.

Get Familiar with macOS Big Sur 11.1 and Older Updates

You should get familiar with the changes coming with macOS Big Sur 11.1. If you do this ahead of time you won’t get caught off guard.

We’ve released a guide that will walk you through the known changes on board the next version of macOS Big Sur. It’s a great starting point.

If you’re still hanging around on an older version of macOS and you don’t have plans to upgrade to macOS Big Sur just yet, make sure you get familiar with newer versions of macOS. The changes from the macOS updates you skipped will be baked into your macOS Big Sur 11.1 upgrade.

Most People Should Avoid the macOS Big Sur 11.1 Beta

Installing Apple’s macOS Big Sur 11.1 beta on your Mac might be tempting, especially if you’re dealing with problems, but most people should avoid the beta and wait for the official release.

The beta will help Apple tackle bugs and performance issues before they become major headaches for millions of Mac users. It’s also fun to try out changes before they’re released to the general public. That said, beta software can be extremely problematic.

The macOS Big Sur 11.1 update is causing problems for some testers and you could run into these very same issues if you decide to install it on your computer.

If you rely on your device to get through a day of school or work, you’ll want to stay put on whatever version of macOS you’re currently running.

Monitor Feedback from the macOS Big Sur 11.1 Beta

If you do decide to skip the macOS Big Sur 11.1 beta, make sure you monitor feedback from beta testers as we push toward the official release.

Monitoring feedback will alert you to potential problems and it will also alert you to potential benefits. More importantly, it might help you decide if you want to install macOS Big Sur 11.1 right away or wait.

We’ll see macOS Big Sur 11.1 feedback emerge on sites like YouTube, Twitter, and the MacRumors forums. Check those if you’re curious about the software’s performance.

macOS Big Sur 11.1 Release Time

If you’ve owned a Mac and/or an iPhone for awhile you already know this, but for those of you who are new Apple’s ecosystem, here’s your PSA.

Apple almost always rolls software updates out around 10AM Pacific. That will likely be the case for the final version of macOS Big Sur 11.1.

Here’s what that looks like for other time zones in the United States:

Eastern – 1 PM

Central – 12 PM

Mountain – 11AM

Keep this in mind if you plan to install new macOS Big Sur 11.1 betas or the final version of macOS Big Sur 11.1 right away.

macOS Big Sur 11.1 Download Size

We don’t know how big the macOS Big Sur 11.1 download will be. But again, you can expect it to require quite a bit of free space.

You can expect long download times, especially around the time Apple pushes the update live, but the installation process will probably take longer.

We’ll let you know when we learn more about the exact size of the upgrade.

Prepare for macOS Big Sur 11.1 Problems

macOS Big Sur 11.1 is going through Apple’s beta process, but the final version won’t be perfect. Issues will slip into the final release.

Common macOS problems include abnormal battery drain, Bluetooth issues, Wi-Fi problems, app instability, UI lag, crashes, and Exchange issues. These problems appear after every single macOS release and there’s a good chance we’ll see them emerge in the aftermath of the macOS Big Sur 11.1 release.

It’ll be difficult to predict what kind of performance you’ll get once you move your Mac to new software so you’ll want to make sure you’re prepared to tackle any issues you encounter on day one and beyond.

We’ve released a list of fixes for common macOS Big Sur problems. If you don’t consider yourself a macOS expert, you’ll want to bookmark those fixes.

You’ll also want to bookmark or follow Apple Support on Twitter and bookmark the Apple Support page on the company’s website.

You should also be familiar with Apple’s Discussion forums.

Learn How to Downgrade

If you run into into issues with macOS Big Sur 11.1 you will be able to downgrade back to an older version of macOS.

If you aren’t familiar with the macOS downgrade process, today is a great day to get familiar with it.

Keep Your Apps Updated

If you want the best experience on macOS Big Sur 11.1, make sure you keep your apps updated.

As we push toward the software’s release, keep an eye out for macOS support updates. These updates should help stabilize performance and help your device make a smooth transition to new software.

Before you download an app update, make sure you read reviews from users. These reviews will alert you to potential benefits and problems with the latest version.

Take Your Time with macOS Big Sur 11.1

macOS Big Sur 11.1 is an exciting upgrade and some of you might be tempted to install it the second it arrives.

For some of you, particularly those dealing with macOS Big Sur problems, this might be your best course of action. That said, some of you will be better off waiting a few hours, a few days or, in some cases, a few weeks before installing the firmware.

There are plenty of reasons to skip macOS software updates on day one. For one, macOS updates can wreak havoc on your device’s performance.

If you’re feeling leery, dig into early feedback from early adopters. If you’re still undecided, think about waiting.

4 Reasons Not to Install macOS Big Sur & 11 Reasons You Should