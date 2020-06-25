Madden 21 Gameplay Video Highlights 5 New Features

The latest Madden 21 gameplay deep dive shows off some of the new Madden 21 features coming to the game this year. This is our best look yet at the way these new features can change how you play.

If you are a pass-rusher, this is exciting news since you get to see the new right stick controls and you can see more information about each of the moves and how often you’ve used them. On the offensive side, you can now pull off the jurdle and the deadleg, which Madden 21 developers say is more in line with the moves that they are seeing on the field.

The Madden 21 release date is August 28th, and when you buy the special editions, you can play three days earlier on August 25th. You can play earlier with EA Access or Origin Access with a 10-hour play first trial likely dropping on August 20th. Here is a breakdown of the Madden 21 editions.

You can buy Madden 21 at GameStop, Amazon, Best Buy, and digitally on PlayStation and Xbox as well as Origin and Steam.

The video above walks through and shows us our best look at the new Madden 21 features yet. You’ll learn more about each of these five Madden 21 changes listed below.

New Pass-Rush Control – New defensive line mechanics that make playing as a pass-rusher more responsive and more fun to play.

Ball Carrier Skill Stick – Two new moves that the skill stick unlocks including the side hurdle and the dead leg.

Realistic Open Field Tackling – Give defenders more control and a better chance of successfully tackling oncoming players.

Authenticity Improvements – New physics-based animation which will create more authentic moments when the quarterback is throwing under pressure and more.

Celebrate Everywhere – Total control over how your players react after game-changing plays.

Personally we are looking forward to going head to head against a friend and celebrating way too often. Personally, I am excited for the new pass rush controls, as that is one of my favorite ways to play Madden 21.

Check out more of the new Madden 21 features in the slides below.

Madden 21 vs Madden 20: Exciting New Features

Skill Stick Upgrades > 1 / 7 The Madden 21 Skill Stick features allow you to use the right analog stick to link together skill maneuvers in new fluid ways. IN most cases you will be using this when you re running, but this also includes Pass Rush Moves and plenty of defensive features. You're likely already familiar with using this to spin, juke, and hurdle, but now you get more control and will be able to link these moves together in more fluid ways so that you can get past your opponent. This year, there are dead-leg and slide hurdles that you can combine with the rest and then use the ball-carrier system upgrades to show your opponents that you can really do. There are also now pass-rush moves and combos and you will need to vary your moves since repeated attacks will be met with counters by the offensive line. Combine this with diversified playcalling and you will be ready to dominate. > 1 / 7

