Madden 22 Problems & Fixes

The Madden 22 release date has arrived which means we’re starting to get feedback about EA’s latest entry in the long-running series. Unsurprisingly, we’re seeing complaints about various Madden 22 problems including download issues, lag, and more.

EA will push updates with bug fixes to console and Windows PC users, but Madden 22 patches will be infrequent which means you may need to fix whatever’s plaguing your experience on your own.

If you can’t wait for EA to roll out a Madden 22 update, or you can’t seem to fix your issue, you’re in the right place. In this guide we’re going to show you how to fix some of the more common Madden 22 issues.

The list of Madden 22 problems will continue to grow as more people pickup the game and as EA rolls out new patches to address the current set of problems. That being said, we’ll continue to update this guide with new fixes throughout the year.

If you can’t find what you’re looking for here you’ll want to check out other resources like the Madden Reddit, EA Help, and EA’s Twitter account for support.

How to Fix Madden 22 Download Problems

Madden 22 requires a nice chunk of space on your device’s internal storage. For a lot of people, the download could take less than an hour. That said, those of you with slow connections might have to wait for an hour or more before the Madden 22 download completes.

If you think your Madden 22 download is moving too slowly, try plugging an ethernet cable directly into your console or PC. This could dramatically speed up the download, especially if your device is situated far away from your router.

If the download speed doesn’t improve, try restarting your router. Unplug the power cord from your router, wait a minute or two, plug it back in, and try to download Madden 22 again.

If the download gets stuck before it reaches 100%, try pausing the download, waiting a few seconds, and trying again. This can sometimes speed up the download as well.

If that doesn’t work, you can try canceling your Madden 22 download before starting it up again.

If nothing here works and you need more advice, head on over to Microsoft or Sony.

How to Fix Madden 22 Installation Problems

Storage issues can prevent a game from properly installing. If you’re having issues installing Madden 22, you’ll want to check your device’s storage and make sure it has enough room for the game’s files.

If you’re playing the game on an Xbox, go to the My Games and Apps section and check how much storage you’ve got on your internal/external storage.

If you’re playing on a PlayStation you’ll need to head into your console’s Settings and check your available space and make sure you’ve got enough space available.

If you’re positive you have enough space, but Madden 22 still won’t install on your device, try shutting off your console or PC completely before trying again.

How to Fix Madden 22 Connection Problems

If you’re unable to connect to EA’s servers you’ll want to check and make sure they aren’t having issues. You’ll want to check EA’s official social media accounts for announcements and DownDetector for complaints from other Madden 22 players.

There’s also a chance your issues are related to Xbox Live or PlayStation Network outages or technical issues. If you’re playing on an Xbox, check the status of Xbox Live here. If you’re playing on a PlayStation check the status of PlayStation Network right here.

If all of these are up and running, we recommend resetting your router and/or your console or Windows PC and trying again.

If that doesn’t help, you can try opening ports on your PC or console. Here is a rundown of the ports to open.

How to Fix Madden 22 Freezing Problems

If your game suddenly locks up during a game, during a cutscene or during another part of the game, you’ll want to save (if you can) and quit to the dashboard. If that doesn’t work, you’ll want to restart your console or PC.

How to Fix Madden 22 Performance Problems

If you’re playing Madden 22 on a PC and you’re running into performance issues (poor frame rate, bad graphics, etc) make sure your rig meets the game’s minimum and/or recommended requirements.

If you don’t meet the minimum requirements, you have you answer. If you don’t meet the recommended requirements you’ll probably need to tone down your settings.

Madden 22 Minimum Requirements OS: 64-bit Windows 10

64-bit Windows 10 Processor (AMD): Athlon X4 880K @4GHz or Equivalent

Athlon X4 880K @4GHz or Equivalent Processor (Intel): Core i3-6100 @3.7GHz or Equivalent

Core i3-6100 @3.7GHz or Equivalent Memory: 8 GB

8 GB Graphics card (AMD): Radeon RX 460 or Equivalent

Radeon RX 460 or Equivalent Graphics card (NVIDIA): GeForce GTX 660 or Equivalent

GeForce GTX 660 or Equivalent DirectX: 11 Compatible video card or equivalent

11 Compatible video card or equivalent Online Connection Requirements: 512 KBPS or faster Internet connection

512 KBPS or faster Internet connection Hard-drive space: 50 GB

Madden 22 Recommended Requirements

OS: 64-bit Windows 10

64-bit Windows 10 Processor (AMD): FX 8150 @3.6GHz or Equivalent

FX 8150 @3.6GHz or Equivalent Processor (Intel): Core i5-3350 @3.40GHz or Equivalent

Core i5-3350 @3.40GHz or Equivalent Memory: 12 GB

12 GB Graphics card (AMD): Radeon R9 270x or Equivalent

Radeon R9 270x or Equivalent Graphics card (NVIDIA): GeForce GTX 680 or Equivalent

GeForce GTX 680 or Equivalent DirectX: 11 Compatible video card or equivalent

11 Compatible video card or equivalent Online Connection Requirements: Broadband Connection

Broadband Connection Hard-drive space: 50 GB

You’ll also want to make sure you’re utilizing the latest drivers for your graphics card. If you’re using an AMD graphics card, head here to find the latest drivers. If you’re using an NVIDIA card, you should head here.

If you’re playing Madden 22 on a console and you’re running into performance issues, we recommend restarting the game and/or console.

How to Fix Madden 22 Crashes

We’ve seen numerous complaints about Madden 22 crashes. These issues might require a fix from EA, but if your game suddenly starts crashing, you’ll want to power cycle your console.

How to Fix Madden 22 Sound Problems

If the game’s sound completely cuts out, you’ll want to close the game and reload it.

If you’re playing the game on PC you’ll also want to make sure you’re using a DirectX 11 compatible sound card with the latest drivers installed.

How to Fix EA Play Madden 22 Trial Problems

If you’re running into problems using your Madden 22 trial, you should try restarting your console or PC.

If you can’t get the trial, you should restart your device and then check the EA Play app again. If you see an error that you used your trial up when you didn’t, you should reach out to EA, but they typically cannot help you much.

Reminder: Make sure you quit the game fully when you are done playing the trial so that you don’t end up in a bad situation.