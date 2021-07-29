NBA 2K22: Which Edition to Buy?

There are several different versions of NBA 2K22 available to pre-order right now. If you plan on buying NBA 2K22 ahead of its release date in September, you’ll want to pick the right edition for your interest level and budget.

NBA 2K22 is official and it’s heading to the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, Windows PC, and Nintendo Switch on September 10th. The company won’t use a staggered release date this year.

It also looks like we won’t get an NBA 2K22 demo this year which puts some added pressure on those thinking about buying a copy.

Now that the game is official, 2K and various retailers are taking pre-orders for next installment in the long-running series. Unsurprisingly, shoppers have several options to choose from.

There’s the NBA 2K22 standard edition which features Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic on the cover. The standard edition comes with a pre-order bonus. Doncic is also on the cover of the Cross-Gen Digital Bundle.

There’s the NBA 2K22 NBA 75th Anniversary Edition which features three legends on the cover: Dirk Nowitzki, Kevin Durant, and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.

And for the first time ever, there’s a WNBA star on the cover of NBA 2K. Candace Parker is on the front of the NBA 2K22 WNBA 25th Anniversary Edition.

If you decide to pre-order NBA 2K22, you’ll want to select the right edition. Each has its pros and cons and today we want to guide you through each edition and tell you about the key differences between a physical and digital copy of the game.

NBA2K 22 Standard Edition

The most basic version of NBA 2K22 is the standard edition.

If you’re buying the game for PS4, Xbox One, Windows PC, or Nintendo Switch, the standard edition retails for $59.99 though you might be able to score a deal through a retailer like Amazon ahead of the game’s release in September.

If you’re a PS5 or Xbox Series X owner, the standard edition is more expensive. The game is $69.99 for these current-generation platforms.

If you choose to pre-order a copy of the NBA 2K22 standard edition you get some bonus items that might come in handy during your play-through. They include:

5,000 Virtual Currency

5,000 MyTEAM Points

10 MyTEAM Promo Packs (delivered one a week)

A Boost for each MyCAREER Skill type

A Boost for each Gatorade Boost type

Luka Doncic MyPLAYER Jersey

95 Rated Luka Doncic MyTEAM Free Agent Card

These pre-order bonuses apply to pre-orders across the board.

Who should buy the standard NBA 2K22 edition?

Newcomers to the NBA 2K series.

People who don’t have a ton of time to play games and aren’t sure how much time they can or want to invest in a basketball simulation.

You can buy the NBA 2K22 Standard Edition at retailers like Amazon.

NBA2K 22 NBA 75th Anniversary Edition

Retailers are also taking pre-order for the NBA 2K22 NBA 75th Anniversary edition. This bundle comes with a lot more than the standard version, but it’s also far more expensive. You’ll need to shell out $99.99.

Here’s what the NBA 2K22 NBA 75th Anniversary edition includes:

NBA 2K22 Base Game

100K Virtual Currency

10K MyTEAM Points & 10 MyTEAM Tokens

Sapphire Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Dirk Nowitzki, and Kevin Durant MyTEAM Cards and Diamond Jordan Shoe MyTEAM card

22 MyTEAM Promo Packs (Receive 10 at launch, then 3 per week for 4 weeks)

Coach Card MyTEAM Pack

10 Boosts for each MyCAREER Skill Boost type

10 Boosts for each Gatorade Boost type

4 Cover Athlete T-Shirts for your MyPLAYER

MyPLAYER backpack and arm sleeve

Custom-design skateboard for MyPLAYER

So who should spend the extra money for the NBA 2K22 NBA 75th Anniversary edition?

People who know they are going to invest a ton of time in NBA 2K22.

Those who love to customize their character.

Those who want instant access to a lot of in-game items.

People who play more modes than the standard game.

You can buy the NBA 2K22 NBA 75th Anniversary edition at retailers like Amazon.

NBA2K 22 Cross-Gen Digital Bundle

Retailers are also selling the NBA 2K22 Cross-Gen Digital Bundle which is aimed at people who want the game for PS4/PS5 and Xbox One/Xbox Series X. This version of the game costs $79.99 without a deal.

Here’s what this version includes:

10,000 MyTEAM Points

10 MyTEAM Tokens

Sapphire Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Dirk Nowitzki, and Kevin Durant MyTEAM Cards

22 MyTEAM Promo Packs (Receive 10 at launch, then 3 per week for 4 weeks)

Diamond Jordan Shoe MyTEAM card

Coach Card MyTEAM Pack

10 Boosts for each MyCAREER Skill Boost type

10 Boosts for each Gatorade Boost type

4 Cover Athlete T-Shirts for your MyPLAYER

MyPLAYER backpack and arm sleeve

Custom-design skateboard for MyPLAYER

Who should buy the NBA 2K22 Cross-Gen Digital Bundle?

People who don’t own a PS5 or Xbox Series X yet, but plan to buy one.

People who know they are going to invest a ton of time in NBA 2K22.

Those who love to customize their character.

Those who want instant access to a lot of in-game items.

People who play more modes than the standard game.

You can find the NBA 2K22 Cross-Gen Digital Bundle at Microsoft and Sony.

NBA2K 22 WNBA 25th Anniversary Edition

And finally, we have the NBA 2K22 WNBA 25th Anniversary Edition which looks like it will be limited to the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X.

This version of the game is $69.99 and it comes with the following bonuses:

5,000 Virtual Currency

5,000 MyTEAM Points

10 MyTEAM Promo Packs (delivered one a week)

A Boost for each MyCAREER Skill type

A Boost for each Gatorade Boost type

Luka Doncic MyPLAYER Jersey

95 Rated Luka Doncic MyTEAM Free Agent Card

This version of the game mirrors the standard version of the game and it’s aimed at fans of the WNBA and collectors.

NBA 2K22 Digital vs. Physical

You’ll also need to decide between a physical or digital version of NBA 2K22.

If you buy the physical version of NBA 2K2, you’ll be able to sell it to a retailer like GameStop for credit toward another game when you’re done with it. You’ll also be able to sell it on a site like eBay or Craigslist for cash.

Buying a physical copy will also allow you to easily lend the game to a friend, family member, or co-worker if they want to try before buying or if you get sick of playing it.

If you buy the digital version of NBA 2K22, you’ll avoid clutter building up around your entertainment center and you’ll also avoid damaging the game.

If you often misplace games or have kids who like to hide or fling discs around the house, the digital version of the game is probably the route you’ll want to take.

There’s also added convenience. Instead of digging through a sleeve of games or searching around the house looking for your game disc, you can start up your console and start playing immediately.

And finally, buying the digital version allows you to pre-load the game ahead of its release. Pre-loading lets you to start playing as soon as the game unlocks.

If you buy a physical copy, you won’t get your delivery until the morning, afternoon, or night of September 10th.

