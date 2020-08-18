New Vizio 4K TVS & Sound Bars are Official Partner for Marvel’s Avengers Game

If you are looking for a new 4K TV for gaming this fall, the 2021 Vizio lineup is a tempting choice thanks to the ProGaming Engine that automatically adjusts to the best settings for the TV when you start gaming. Most of this lineup is available today, and the latest news is that Vizio partnered with Square Enix & Crystal Dynamics to make Vizio the official HDTV and sound bar partner for the new Marvel’s Avengers Video game.

The IQ 4K HDR processors in the new Vizio TVs include the ProGaming Engine. This means that the TV switches to the best settings as soon as you start playing a game. This is not specific to Marvel’s Avengers, as it will work with any game you are playing reducing lag and on select models enabling a variable refresh rate. Marvel’s Avengers arrives on September 4th.

“Today’s gamers want to enhance their playing experience. When they combine a new VIZIO 4K TV and new 5.1 sound bar they increase their ability to WIN and raise their gaming position. We have created an entirely new lineup of 4K TVs with a dedicating gaming engine & immersive 5.1 sound bars that offer a best-in-class gaming experience,” noted Bill Baxter, Chief Technology Officer at VIZIO. “We’re excited to be the official HDTV and Sound Bar partner for the new Marvel’s Avengers game and to give gamers every advantage as they plan the highly anticipated game upon its release.”

The new Vizio TVs are available at a wide range of prices, but the M Series is the sweet spot in features and quality if you are looking to upgrade your TV on a budget. If you can afford it, the Vizio P Series Quantum X looks very impressive.

Karl Stewart, Head of Worldwide strategic partnerships at Square Enix, said “Video games are our passion. Now more than ever, they are essential to bringing friends and family together. That’s why we are truly excited to work with VIZIO and give gamers the perfect way to experience our game with VIZIO as the Official HDTV and sound bar for Marvel’s Avengers when it launches on September 4.”

Other features include SmartCast 4, which includes a wide range of apps to watch TV as well as support for Apple AirPlay 2 and ChromeCast. An Apple TV app is coming to TVs later this year.

The top of the line Vizio P Series Quantum X is available in 65-inch ($1,499.99), 75-inch ($1,999.99), and 85-inch ($2,999.99). These can compete with the black level on an OLED while offering up to 3,000 nits of peak brightness. Vizio offers an OLED series for the first time with the 55-inch ($1,299.99) and 65-inch ($1,999.99). The OLED models are coming later this fall along with the new Elevate soundbar ($999.99).

