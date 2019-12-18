OnePlus 8 Release Date, Specs, News & Rumors

The OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro release date is only about 3-4 months away which is why we’re already seeing exciting leaks and rumors. In fact, we’re hearing the company could release three different models to better compete with the upcoming Galaxy S11 in 2020.

Just like last year and the year before, the OnePlus 8 release date is likely sometime in March or early April, which is just around the corner. As a result, fans and buyers are looking for more information.

So, if you’re asking yourself, “when does the OnePlus 8 come out?” or “should I wait for the OnePlus 8 Pro” we have all the details, leaks, and OnePlus 8 Pro news for those interested.

This article may contain affiliate links. Click here for more details.

The OnePlus 8 release date is likely in mid-March

Expect three different models aimed at taking on the Galaxy S11/iPhone 11

OnePlus’ best phone will have 5G and work on Verizon

Story developing…

Lately, each year OnePlus releases a bigger and better phone that closes the gap between itself and higher-end models like the Galaxy S10 or iPhone Xs Max. In 2020 we’re expecting its best phone yet from the OnePlus 8 Pro 5G. Furthermore, it looks like OnePlus will offer a regular OnePlus 8 at a lower price point, then return to its roots and deliver an ultra-affordable OnePlus 8 Lite for those on a budget.

That said, the phone most people are interested in will be the flagship OnePlus 8 Pro. All models will have bigger screens, high refresh rates, faster specs, Android 10, and much more. Here’s absolutely everything we know about all upcoming OnePlus 8 phones.

OnePlus 8 News & Rumors

While the company hasn’t confirmed the OnePlus 8, we know it’s coming. In fact, we got detailed leaks from a highly reputable source way back in October that shared all the important bits. Not only in terms of the design and bigger screen, but with 5G speeds on most major US carriers. Furthermore, at the end of December, a detailed post on Weibo filled in the gaps, gave us OnePlus 8 Pro pricing information, and talked about the crazy camera setup and battery capacities. Basically, we know almost everything already. Here’s a video render of the biggest and best OnePlus 8 Pro.

OnePlus continues to make huge strides with each upgrade, and every phone is far and away much better than the previous generation. We’re expecting a pretty big upgrade in 2020, even if these leaks show a phone that’s very similar visually to the OnePlus 7 Pro. Plus, it looks like in just a few weeks, at CES in January, we’ll get a look at OnePlus’ first concept phone.

Before we dig into release dates, pricing, specs and the cameras here’s what we know. The smallest and most affordable OnePlus 8 Lite will pack a 6.4-inch 1080p HD display with a punch-hole display and under-screen fingerprint scanner and likely cost under $450. The main OnePlus 8 is a slightly bigger 6.44-inch 1080p 90 Hz display with the same cutouts and under-display camera/fingerprint tech and will run $499 and go up with more storage and RAM. Then, the biggest and best OnePlus 8 Pro will pack a 6.67-inch Quad-HD 120 Hz display with all the same stuff, but a bigger punch-hole cutout in the screen for a 30MP front camera and a 3D sensor for more secure face unlock tech. It’ll have 5G built-in and hopefully start at $669 and go up from there.

OnePlus 8 Release Date

The thing most people want to know is when will the OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro get released. Mainly because buyers will be trying to decide between it and Samsung’s new Galaxy S11.

Almost every year OnePlus releases their first phone around April or May, then another during the second half of the year. The OnePlus 7 debuted in May of 2019, although we’re expecting a slightly faster arrival in 2020. Instead of announcing it in April and releasing the phone in May, it sounds like the OnePlus 8 launch event will take place at the end of March, with a release date the next month.

With the Galaxy S11 coming in February OnePlus doesn’t want to be 2-3 months behind, so expect tons of leaks or event announcements in late February and early March right around Galaxy S11 time. If I had to give an exact date, my guess is the OnePlus 8 release date is April 27th.

OnePlus 8 Pro Specs

6.67-inch 3140 x 1440 HD AMOLED Display with a 120 Hz refresh rate (or 90Hz again)

8-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Processor

8GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage, a 256GB model, or 12GB RAM and 512GB storage

Android 10 with Oxygen OS 10/11

Quad Rear Cameras: 60MP main, 16MP Telephoto, 13MP wide-angle cameras , 5-10 X telephoto lens, wide-angle camera, 3D ToF sensor, more) Dual OIS, 960 FPS slo-mo, 4K, laser focus, etc

, 5-10 X telephoto lens, wide-angle camera, 3D ToF sensor, more) Dual OIS, 960 FPS slo-mo, 4K, laser focus, etc 30MP Front Selfie Camera

4,500 mAh battery with faster 50w Warp Charging (no wireless charging or water-resistance)

USB Type-C, WiFi 6, 5G, etc

No 3.5mm headphone jack

Buyers will enjoy a brand new faster processor, likely the Snapdragon 865, faster internal storage and more. The first few leaks this year claimed the OnePlus 8 will finally get wireless charging and improved dual stereo speakers, too. If that’s accurate we’re confident in saying the OnePlus 8 may be better than the Galaxy S11 in 2020. That said, we doubt the company is ready to offer wireless charging, as it’s still too slow to compete with WARP charging.

For what it’s worth, the biggest visual change here is obviously the in-display front-facing camera. It appears that OnePlus will completely ditch the pop-up selfie camera that made the OnePlus 7 Pro so popular in 2019. Either way, it’s still a big and powerful phone that looks eerily similar to the Galaxy S10 and upcoming Galaxy S11. Basically, it’ll be a tough choice next year on which phone to buy.

However, recent Galaxy S11+ leaks show five cameras, 5G, and a massive 5,000 mAh battery which will put it clearly ahead of the OnePlus 8 Pro. That said, OnePlus phones are always a little more affordable, which could help it succeed.

OnePlus 8 Specs

6.44-inch 2400 x 1440 HD AMOLED Display with a 90 Hz refresh rate

8-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Processor

8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, or 12GB RAM and 256GB storage

Android 10 with Oxygen OS 10/11

Triple Rear Cameras: 60MP main, 16MP Telephoto, 13MP wide-angle cameras , 5 X telephoto lens, wide-angle camera, (no TOF sensor) Dual OIS, 960 FPS slo-mo, 4K, laser focus, etc

, 5 X telephoto lens, wide-angle camera, (no TOF sensor) Dual OIS, 960 FPS slo-mo, 4K, laser focus, etc 30MP Front Selfie Camera

4,000 mAh battery with faster 30w Warp Charging (no wireless charging or water-resistance)

USB Type-C, WiFi 6, 5G, etc

No 3.5mm headphone jack

It looks like the more affordable regular OnePlus 8 will have a slightly smaller display, potentially a lower refresh rate, and won’t get the extra camera sensor on the back. Otherwise, it’s still a highly capable phone that will have plenty to offer. We’re unsure of whether or not the regular 8 will be available in the United States or not. Last year, only the flagship OnePlus 7 Pro hit US carriers, with the regular OnePlus 7 only being available in other regions around the globe.

We hope the company releases all three the OnePlus 8 Lite, OnePlus 8, and OnePlus 8 Pro in the United States. Plus, we’re hearing they’ll have a 5G Pro model for Verizon and T-Mobile.

OnePlus 8 Price

At this point, we all know the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro will be great phones and give the Galaxy S11 a run for its money. However, the biggest question will be about the price. How competitive will the pricing be? Each year the company has made its phone a little better, but also a little more expensive. It’s no longer a $450 phone that competes with the $1000 Galaxy or iPhone. Last year the OnePlus 7 Pro was over $700 — making the gap small enough that some people went with Samsung or Apple instead.

And while we don’t know anything for sure yet, here’s what we think will be the asking prices for OnePlus’ newest devices based on previous models.

OnePlus 5 – $479

OnePlus 5T – $499

OnePlus 6 – $529

OnePlus 6T – $549

OnePlus 7 Pro – $669

OnePlus 8 Lite – $449

OnePlus 8 – $549 and up

OnPlus 8 Pro – $699 and up (12GB model likely $799+)

Keep in mind that those prices are just a guess until we get more information and the release date nears. Either way, it’ll be cheaper than the Galaxy S11 and iPhone 11 Pro.

OnePlus 8 Carrier Support & 5G

Another thing we want to quickly mention is carrier support in the United States and 5G. Right now you can only get OnePlus phones in the United States from T-Mobile or unlocked and hope it works with your carrier. That’s going to change in 2020.

Verizon will carry OnePlus phones in 2020. This is a rumor from several reliable sources, suggesting the brand is finally growing past T-Mobile in the US. This is big news. Previously its phones worked on Verizon and AT&T, just not officially, and it wasn’t an ideal situation. It looks like Verizon’s first OnePlus phone will be some 5G version of the all-new OnePlus 8 in 2020.

OnePlus’ CEO even confirmed they’re releasing 5G phones in the very near future. We’re hoping the OnePlus 8 Pro will simply be the name, and all models will have 5G, rather than release a third OnePlus 8 Pro 5G variant. We’ll have to wait and see.

A Few More Details

In closing, we want to go over a few more OnePlus 8 details or rumors and briefly mention what’s coming in early January. OnePlus is going to announce an all-new “concept phone” at CES in January. We’re not sure if that’ll be a folding phone, something with 5G, or a radically new smartphone unlike anything else. All we know is that they have something planned for CES and it will not be the OnePlus 8. Still, it’ll be exciting to see what they put on display.

They’ve confirmed this is indeed a phone, which makes the announcement rather interesting. Maybe this concept phone is something we’ll see in late 2020 with the OnePlus 8T, or maybe it’s a preview of things to come for 2021 and the OnePlus 9. Who knows.

And finally, we want to briefly mention that there’s a good chance none of the upcoming OnePlus 8 models have a 120 Hz display. Instead, the company will likely stick to the 90 Hz screen from 2019, which was hugely successful. That way they can keep the price down while offering a feature that not all phones can deliver. We’re also hearing conflicting reports about battery sizes, wireless charging, and the megapixel counts for the rear camera setup on both the higher-end models.

What we do know, though, is that OnePlus will release at least three great phones within the first half of 2020 with plenty to offer, beautiful designs, top-tier specs and affordable price tags. Giving buyers an excellent alternative to the iPhone 11 Pro, Galaxy S11, and even the iPhone 12 — or whatever Apple is going to call it. The OnePlus 8 will be worth waiting for.