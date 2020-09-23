Gaming
Parents Double Check Your New Xbox Order
The new Xbox is the Xbox Series X, but it looks like a lot of buyers bought the Xbox One X, which is several years old instead of placing an Xbox Series X pre-order.
The Amazon sales rank for the older Xbox One X climbed 747% on the charts during the pre-order window. This means that there are likely a decent number of people who bought the older Xbox instead of the new Xbox Series X.
This isn’t an overall sales increase of over 700%. It is the amount that the Xbox One X climbed the sales chart during that hour-long window.
Users ran into a lot of Xbox Series X pre-order problems and Amazon was very late to start pre-orders, which could be a part of this issue.
If you bought a new Xbox this week, you should check your order to make sure that you chose the new Xbox Series X, not the Xbox One X.
The names are confusing, very confusing, so there is no shame in getting the wrong Xbox, but you should take a second to figure it out today, instead of in November or December.
- Go to Amazon
- Click on Returns & Orders
- Look for your Order
- Make sure it says Xbox Series X
If you see Xbox One X, you should click Cancel items and start the return process.
From there, you can use this guide to find the Xbox Series X in stock.
- Introducing Xbox Series X, the fastest, most powerful Xbox ever. Play thousands of titles from four generations of consoles-all games look and play best on Xbox Series X.
- Experience next-gen speed and performance with the Xbox velocity architecture, powered by a custom SSD and integrated software.
- Play thousands of games from four generations of Xbox with Backward compatibility, including optimized titles at launch.
- Download and play over 100 high-quality games, including all new Xbox Game Studios titles like Halo Infinite the day they release, with Xbox Game Pass ultimate (membership sold separately).
- Xbox Smart delivery ensures you play the best available version of your game no matter which Console you're playing on.
How to Pre-Order the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S
This is how to pre-order the new Xbox in 2020. Pre-orders started on September 22nd and continue right now, though it can be hard to find one. If you are still looking, this is how you pre-order the Xbox Series X or Series S. Just make sure you don’t buy the wrong Xbox.
Here are our Xbox Series X pre-order tips and tricks, what you need to know about problems, and how to find the Xbox Series X in stock.
The Xbox Series X is $499 and the Xbox Series S is $299. You can pre-order these at Microsoft, GameStop, Best Buy, Amazon, Walmart, and other retailers. If you buy from Microsoft you can even get a payment plan as low as $24.99 a month.
The Xbox Series X release date is November 10th, and it is the same for both models. Here is how to pre-order if you want a new Xbox this fall. These links work for both models.
Read: Should I Pre-Order the Xbox Series S?
Here is a look at where you can pre-order the Xbox Series X and Series S. The pre-orders are open, but some retailers are no longer accepting them until more stock is released.
Microsoft Xbox Series X Pre-Order Details
Head over to Microsoft to see if you can place a Xbox Series X and Series S pre-order. You can also check out information about the consoles and you can learn more about the payment plan options through Xbox All Access.
Amazon Xbox Series X Pre-Order Details
Amazon offers a landing page for the Xbox Series X, and you can sign up for an email when they are in stock.
GameStop Xbox Series X Pre-Order Details
GameStop offers a landing page where you can check out the various consoles and bundles.
Best Buy Xbox Series X Pre-Order Details
The Best Buy Xbox Series X and Series S pre-order page lets you see if either model is available to pe-order.
Read: Should I Pre-Order the Xbox Series X?
Target Xbox Series X Pre-Order Details
The Target landing page to pre-order the Xbox Series X and Series S lets you click and see both consoles as well as accessories.
Walmart Xbox Series X Pre-Order Details
You can sign up for notifications when the Xbox Series X and Series S are in stock at Walmart and then quickly jump in to pre-order.
Read: Get the Best Gaming Chair You Can Buy
5 Xbox Series X Pre-Order Tips to Get One After The Sell Out
Do you want to make sure that you get an Xbox Series X pre-order? Or the Xbox Series S?
We have a collection of tips that will help you snag one as soon as the new Xbox consoles are in stock again.
The Xbox Series S is $299 and the Xbox Series X is $499. Pre-orders start started this week and will continue through November as stock arrives.
Read: Get the Best Gaming Chair You Can Buy
If you missed out on a Xbox Srries X pre-order on day one, here are the tips that you can use now.
Check Account Passwords Now
When the Xbox Series X pre-orders are back in stock you need to be ready to go. This is not the time to be resetting a Best Buy or Walmart password or creating an account.
Spend 10 minutes right now making sure that you can log in to Microsoft, GameStop, Best Buy, Amazon, Target, and Walmart.
This can mean the difference between getting a new Xbox on day one and waiting months. I lost out on one order because I tried to check out as a guest and it took too long.
Update Payment Information
While you are logged in make sure that your credit card is up to date and that shipping and billing information is updated.
The time that you spend updating any of this, could be long enough to miss out on getting the Xbox Series X or Series S in November.
Be Ready to Checkout
Now that you can log in and your credit card is up to date, you need to be prepared to checkout as soon as the console is in your cart.
Some links to Amazon may even put the Xbox Series X directly into your cart.
Don’t wonder about tax, warranties, or look for coupon codes. Check out and get a confirmation. The console can disappear from your cart. This is not like a ticket checkout process where you are holding an item for a few minutes.
Use Websites Not Apps
Websites tend to offer a better chance to get a console this year. The PS5 pre-orders worked best on websites, with some apps just showing the landing pages while other people were ordering.
It’s a good idea to have apps available as a backup, but start on the website and be on the lookout for links directly to the products on social media.
Set Up In-Stock Alerts
You can use this guide to check for the Xbox Series X in stock and then set up an alert that notifies you in the browser, by email or by text.
Remember You Can Always Cancel Later
If you really want the Xbox Series S, but it is out of stock, you may want to lock in the Xbox Series X pre-order and then decide later.
You can cancel your pre-order pretty easily at most retailers if you find the version that you really want somewhere else.
It is best to lock in pre-order and fine-tune it later.
How to Find the Xbox Series X in Stock
Here’s how to find the Xbox Series X in stock and how to find the Xbox Series S in stock. This can help you get a new Xbox on release day or at least in 2020 without paying marked-up prices on eBay.
The Xbox Series S is available for $299 and the Xbox Series X is $499. Both consoles are out of stock at many retailers, but they are going in and out of stock throughout the day.
You can use this Xbox Series X pre-order guide for tips and tricks, plus take a look at the common Xbox Series X pre-order problems to get prepared.
We have links on where to check for the Xbox Series X in stock, and a guide on how to get a notification when the Xbox Series X is in stock at a retailer so that you can quickly order one.
Where to Find the Xbox Series X in Stock
The Xbox Series X is sold at several stores directly, and you can buy it on eBay if you are willing to pay a premium. Here’s a rundown of where you can check the Xbox Series X stock manually, which is smart to do as it can give you an edge in some cases.
- Check Amazon Xbox Series X Stock
- Check Microsoft Xbox Series X Stock
- Check Best Buy Xbox Series X Stock
- Check GameStop Xbox Series X Stock
- Check Walmart Xbox Series X Stock
- Check Target Xbox Series X Stock
You can also use these links to check for the Xbox Series S in stock to save $100 if you don’t need a disc drive.
- Check Amazon Xbox Series S Stock
- Check Microsoft Xbox Series S Stock
- Check Best Buy Xbox Series S Stock
- Check GameStop Xbox Series S Stock
- Check Walmart Xbox Series S Stock
- Check Target Xbox Series S Stock
Most of these retailers let you sign up for an in-stock alert. You can also do in-store pre-orders at some GameStop locations, but quantities may already be spoken for.
Read: Get the Best Gaming Chair You
How to Find the Xbox Series X in Stock
If you don’t want to manually check the stock at stores, you can sign up to get tracking alerts from NowInStock. These are great in addition to any in-stock alerts that the retailers allow you to set up directly.
- Go to the Xbox Series X page on NowInStock.
- Register for a free account at NowInStock.
- Check your inbox for a verification email and click the correct link to verify.
- Go back to the Xbox Series X NowInStock page.
- Click Add/Manage alerts in the right corner of the screen.
- Add an item to track it.
You can get browser alerts, text alerts, or email alerts when the model you want is in stock.
You can also see the history of when the Xbox Series X is in stock at specific retailers. Use this to know when you should manually check or when you should expect an alert.
How to Get an Xbox Series X Right Now
While you can’t get the Xbox Series X right now, if you don’t want to mess with a retailer or waiting for pre-orders to start back up when small amounts trickle in, you can look for a reseller on eBay.
People are already reselling their Xbox Series X pre-orders on eBay for a several hundred dollar premium.
Be careful to read the listing, we’ve already spotted someone selling a piece of paper pretending to be a PS5, and there will doubtlessly be other questionable listings. eBay is pretty good at closing those down on pre-orders like this, but just be cautious.
Xbox Series X Deals: Save with Trade-Ins
You can buy the Xbox Series X for $300 if you trade in an Xbox One X or PS4 Pro. Here are the best Xbox Series X deals and Series S deals when you trade in your old console.
The Xbox Series X pre-orders start on Tuesday, September 22nd at 11 AM Eastern, 8 AM Pacific. Here are some Xbox Series X pre-order tips and tricks to help you get one.
GameStop offers a range of Xbox Series X deals when you trade in an old console. This works for the Xbox Series S as well.
- $200 – Xbox One X or PS4 Pro
- $175 – Nintendo Switch or PS4 1TB
- $125 – Nintendo Switch Lite, Xbox One S, PS4 500GB
- $100 – Xbox One 500GB
These trade in deals last until November 30th, so you have time to order and then bring your console in when you upgrade.
You can start the process online, or you can go into a local GameStop. If you are trying to pre-order the Xbox Series X at GameStop, you can do it in store when the online pre-orders open. Keep in mind that there may be lines.
Given the time frame of this deal, your best bet is to wait until you get your Xbox Series X from GameStop and trade in at pickup and put the $200 towards the console.
PS5 Pre-Order Problems: What You Need To Know
If you are running into PS5 pre-order problems you are not alone. We experienced a collection of pre-order problems last night and some continue through today.
This is what you need to know about the PS5 pre-order problems and errors, plus what you can do about some of them.
PS5 Pre-Order Errors
Retailer websites broke under the string of PS5 pre-orders this week. These problems included error pages and some checkout systems going completely offline.
This appears to be better right now, but as the PS5 is in stock again at retailers this could flare up over the coming weeks.
There is nothing for you to do since this is on the retailer end. Simply try again.
PS5 Out of Stock
The PS5 is out of stock at most retailers, which is a problem in itself. Supply of the PS5 is low, likely in part to COVID and standard console launch constraints, so it is inevitable.
We have a guide on how you can find the PS5 in stock. We have direct links to check stock and a way to get notifications.
Let’s be honest: PS5 preorders could have been a lot smoother. We truly apologize for that.
Over the next few days, we will release more PS5 consoles for preorder – retailers will share more details.
PS5 Removed from Cart and Checkout Problems
The most annoying PS5 pre-order problem we experienced was not being able to checkout with the PS5 Digital Edition in our cart.
This happened to us at Target because we had to add a new payment method.
If you ran into this on day one, you can make sure that your accounts are up to date and ready for when the PS5 is back in stock.
PS5 Accessories Out of Stock
Another major issue that we are seeing, and that will be a big problem near Christmas, is that the accessories will be out of stock.
Controllers, cameras, and other accessories are already tough to find. If you see one in stock, snap it up. You can always cancel the order if you find a different one that you want.
PS5 Pre-Order Not Coming on Release Day
Amazon sent out warnings to PS5 pre-order holders to let them know that they might not actually get their PS5 on November 12th.
There is still a good chance that Amazon will be able to deliver on time, especially with the recent promise of more pre-orders, but you should temper your expectations.
- Lightning Speed - Harness the power of a custom CPU, GPU, and SSD with Integrated I/O that rewrite the rules of what a PlayStation console can do.
- Stunning Games - Marvel at incredible graphics and experience new PS5 features.
- Breathtaking Immersion - Discover a deeper gaming experience with support for haptic feedback, adaptive triggers, and 3D Audio technology.
