PS5 Pre-Order Problems: What You Need To Know
If you are running into PS5 pre-order problems you are not alone. We experienced a collection of pre-order problems last night and some continue through today.
This is what you need to know about the PS5 pre-orde problems and errors, plus what you can do about some of them.
PS5 Pre-Order Errors
Retailer websites broke under the string of PS5 pre-orders this week. These problems included error pages and some checkout systems going completely offline.
This appears to be better right now, but as the PS5 is in stock again at retailers this could flare up over the coming weeks.
There is nothing for you to do since this is on the retailer end. Simply try again.
PS5 Out of Stock
The PS5 is out of stock at most retailers, which is a problem in itself. Supply of the PS5 is low, likely in part to COVID and standard console launch constraints, so it is inevitable.
We have a guide on how you can find the PS5 in stock. We have direct links to check stock and a way to get notifications.
PS5 Removed from Cart and Checkout Problems
The most annoying PS5 pre-order problem we experienced was not being able to checkout with the PS5 Digital Edition in our cart.
This happened to us at Target because we had to add a new payment method.
If you ran into this on day one, you can make sure that your accounts are up to date and ready for when the PS5 is back in stock.
PS5 Accessories Out of Stock
Another major issue that we are seeing, and that will be a big problem near Christmas, is that the accessories will be out of stock.
Controllers, cameras, and other accessories are already tough to find. If you see one in stock, snap it up. You can always cancel the order if you find a different one that you want.
How to Pre-Order the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S
This is how to pre-order the new Xbox in 2020. On September 22nd you can pre-order the Xbox Series X for release day delivery, or at least for delivery as soon as possible. You will want to plan on pre-ordering the new Xbox if you want one in your hands anytime soon.
The Xbox Series X Pre-Orders start at 11 AM Eastern, 8 AM Pacific on September 22nd. The Xbox Series S pre-orders start at the same time.
The Xbox Series X is $499 and the Xbox Series S is $299. You can pre-order these at Microsoft, GameStop, Best Buy, Amazon, Walmart, and other retailers. If you buy from Microsoft you can even get a payment plan as low as $24.99 a month.
The Xbox Series X release date is November 10th, and it is the same for both models. Here is how to pre-order if you want a new Xbox this fall. These links work for both models.
Here is a look at where you can pre-order the Xbox Series X and Series S. The pre-orders start later this month and we are still waiting to find the exact time that pre-orders start. Right now most of the retailers have a landing page, and some will allow you to get an email notification when more info is available.
Microsoft Xbox Series X Pre-Order Details
Head over to Microsoft to sign up and get notified when Xbox Series X and Series S pre-orders go live. You can also check out information about the consoles and you can learn more about the payment plan options through Xbox All Access.
Amazon Xbox Series X Pre-Order Details
Amazon offers a landing page for the Xbox Series X, and soon we expect to see one for the Series S. This page lets you see more about the console and sign up for notifications by email.
GameStop Xbox Series X Pre-Order Details
GameStop offers a landing page, where you can sign up for information. You can also expect this page to turn into a sales page closer to the start of pre-orders.
Best Buy Xbox Series X Pre-Order Details
The Best Buy Xbox Series X pre-order page lets yo using up for more information and when the pre-orders start you will be able to buy the console directly on this link.
Target Xbox Series X Pre-Order Details
Save the Target landing page to pre-order the Xbox Series X online when the pre-orders start on September 22nd.
Walmart Xbox Series X Pre-Order Details
Walmart allows you to sing up for a notification when pre-orders start, and to check out more information about the console.
Cyberpunk 2077: Which Edition Should You Buy?
The Cyberpunk 2077 release date is getting closer which means you might be thinking about putting in a pre-order. If you do decide to purchase the game ahead of time, make sure you buy the right version for your interest level and budget.
Last year, CD Projekt Red, the developer behind the popular Witcher series, finally confirmed an official release date for its next game.
The developer initially said Cyberpunk 2077 would land for current-generation consoles (Xbox One, PS4) and Windows PC on April 16th, 2020. It then pushed the game’s release date to September 17th.
Unfortunately, the developer announced another delay. Instead of launching on September 17th, the Cyberpunk 2077 release date is now November 19th. This is so CD Projekt Red can add additional polish which, given the scope of this game, isn’t a bad thing.
This will almost certainly be the final delay. CD Projekt Red says it doesn’t expect to push the game’s release date any further than November.
As of right now, it looks like the game’s release date for Google’s Stadia platform might come a little later. The developer says the release will come by the end of the year, but hasn’t provided a specific date.
The game is also heading to Sony’s new PS5 and Microsoft’s upcoming Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S.
As of right now there are two versions of the game: a standard edition and a Collector’s Edition, and some of you are probably trying to decide which one to buy.
Each has its pros and cons and today we want to guide you through each edition and the key differences between a physical and digital copy of the game.
Cyberpunk 2077 Standard Edition
The standard edition is the most basic version of the game. For $59.99, or less, you get a copy of the game and some bonuses if you order before the game’s release in November.
There aren’t a ton of Cyberpunk 2077 deals out there right now, but you don’t have to spend the full $60 if you pre-order a copy right now.
Amazon is currently selling the game for $49.99 and other retailers have the game listed below the standard $59.99 price point. It’s unclear how long these deals might last.
Best Buy says that My Best Buy members who pre-order a copy of the game will get $10 in rewards certificates. This offer is worth a look if you tend to buy most of your electronics at the retailer.
The standard edition is the most basic version of the game, but it’s also the cheapest version. It’s the edition most people should buy.
The standard version of Cyberpunk 2077 is for:
- Those who don’t want to spend a ton of money.
- Those who don’t have a ton of time to play games and aren’t sure how much time they can invest in a first-person, open-world, roleplaying game.
- People who aren’t collectors.
You can buy the Cyberpunk 2077 Standard Edition at retailers like Amazon, Best Buy, GameStop, NewEgg, and Walmart.
Cyberpunk 2077 Collector’s Edition
There’s also a Cyberpunk 2077 Collector’s Edition though it costs way more than the standard edition.
The Collector’s Edition is a $249.99 bundle that comes with a bunch of goodies aimed at Cyberpunk fans and collectors. For that price you get a copy of the game and the following items:
- Collector’s Edition box
- Case with game discs
- Collectible SteelBook
- 25 cm / 10 inch statue depicting V – the game’s protagonist – in action
- Hardcover art book
- Metal pin set
- Quadra V-tech metal keychain
- An annotated copy of A Visitor’s Guide to Night City sealed in an NCPD Evidence Bag
- Embroidered patches
- World Compendium detailing the game’s setting and lore
- Postcards from Night City
- Map of Night City
- Sticker bomb set
That’s more than you get from your average collector’s edition bundle, but it’s not for everyone. Again, this edition is aimed at collectors and huge fans of the series. Most people should go with the standard version of the game.
You can buy the Cyberpunk 2077 Collector’s Edition at retailers like Amazon, Best Buy, and GameStop.
Digital vs. Physical
Cyberpunk 2077 is sold in both physical and digital formats. Here are a few things to consider before you go one way or the other.
If you’re tired of discs cluttering up your house, you should go with the digital version. You’ll also want to go digital if discs sometimes go missing or get damaged in your home.
If you play a lot of different games and don’t want to pull the disc out every time you want to play, go digital. Downloading it digitally means you’ll have easy access every time you start up your console.
If you want to play the game ASAP in November, purchase a digital copy. You should be able to pre-load the game ahead of its release date which will allow you to start playing the second it goes live.
There are also a few reasons to go with a physical copy of the game.
If you buy a physical copy you’ll be able to sell it to GameStop or a reseller like Craigslist or eBay if you get tired of it or don’t want to play it again after you beat it
You’ll also be able to lend your copy out to friends or family members when you decide to move onto another game.
Cyberpunk 2077 PS5 and Xbox Series X Upgrades
One other note. CD Projekt Red says that owners of Cyberpunk 2077 for Xbox One will receive the game’s Xbox Series X upgrade for free when it becomes available.
The company didn’t provide a release date or a list of changes, but you can expect a variety of graphical upgrades and performance improvements.
We are happy to confirm that Cyberpunk 2077 will be backwards compatible with both next-gen consoles! Your PS4 copy of the game will work on PS5 on launch day. Anyone who buys the game on Xbox One will be able to play their copy on Xbox Series X when the console launches too!
— Cyberpunk 2077 (@CyberpunkGame) June 19, 2020
A later upgrade to Cyberpunk 2077, taking full advantage of the next-gen hardware, will be available for free.
— Cyberpunk 2077 (@CyberpunkGame) June 19, 2020
The same will apply to Sony’s PS4 and upcoming PS5.
Pre-Order for These Bonuses
If you pre-order a copy of Cyberpunk 2077, you'll get some nice bonuses.
Everyone who pre-orders a copy of the game will get a collection of physical and digital items. Here's what you can expect if you buy a copy before the release date:
Physical Items
Digital Items
There are also some unique pre-order bonuses through retailers like GameStop and GOG.
If you pre-order through GameStop you get a Samurai Medallion. The retailer says this offer is only available to PowerUp Rewards Members.
If you pre-order through GOG you get an exclusive digital game booklet, additional wallpapers and avatars, print quality posters, and 30% off official Cyberpunk 2077 merch store.
If any of these sound interesting to you, think about pre-ordering.
6 Reasons to Pre-Order Cyberpunk 2077 & 4 Reasons to Wait
Cyberpunk 2077 is almost here. We have an official release date and retailers are taking pre-orders. While some of you might want to buy a copy right now, many others are better off waiting.
It took awhile, Cyberpunk 2077 was originally confirmed all the way back in 2012, but we’re finally inching closer to the game’s release on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Windows PC, Google Stadia, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S.
If you’re just catching wind of it, the game is a sequel to Mike Pondsmith’s pen and paper RPG Cyberpunk 2020. Cyberpunk 2020 was released all the way back in 1988.
CD Projekt Red’s taking its time, but fans of Cyberpunk and The Witcher series are hoping the developer can recreate the magic it delivered back in 2015 with The Witcher 3.
The developer initially confirmed the release date for April 16th, but decided to push it to September 17th to add some additional polish.
Unfortunately, the game got delayed again and the new Cyberpunk 2077 release date is now set for November 19th. Fortunately, it sounds like this is the final delay. CD Projekt Red says it doesn’t expect to push the game’s release date any further than November.
If you’re looking to buy Cyberpunk 2077 for Google Stadia, it looks like the release date might come a little later. CD Projekt Red says the game will debut on Google’s platform “by the end of the year.”
Retailers like Amazon and Best Buy, and GameStop are taking pre-orders for two versions of the game. There is the standard $60 version and there’s also an expensive Collector’s Edition that comes with a bunch of extras.
Now that we know more about the direction the game is taking, some of you, particularly those of you who are fond of CD Projekt Red’s games, might be thinking about pre-ordering a copy.
In this guide we’re going to take you through the best reasons to pre-order Cyberpunk 2077 right now. We’ll also take you through some reasons to think about holding off for a few more weeks or longer.
3 Reasons to Pre-Order PS5 & 4 Reasons Not To
Here are the reasons that you should order the PS5 right now, and a few reasons that you should wait before you upgrade to the new PlayStation. This is what you need to know so that you can make the best decision for your situation.
The PS5 release date is November 12, and pre-orders went live last night. Most stores are currently sold out, but stock is coming in and out overnight, so you will have a chance to pre-order again.
Here are the reasons that you should pre-order the PS5 in 2020, and the reasons that you should wait a little longer.
Reasons to Pre-Order the PS5
Reasons Not to Pre-Order the PS5
- Explore the PS5 versions and Xbox Series X
- Wait if You’re Good With What You Have
- Wait for Reviews
- Wait for Deals
Pre-Order to Play the PS5 on Day One
Do you want to play the PS5 on release day? Or actually any day in 2020? Or are you planning to give a PS5 for Christmas this year? If you answer yes to any of these questions you should pre-order.
We already know that the PS5 is going to be hard to find this holiday shopping season and potentially into 2021. COVID supply chain issues and high demand will make it tough to find in stock at a store.
If you are looking for a PS5, you should pre-order. Even if release day delivery slips quickly, you are better off pre-ordering than hoping to walk into a store and find one in stock.
Pre-Order for Exclusives
The PS5 arguably packs in the biggest number of exclusives, and if you want to play any of these you need a PS5 in your life. These include;
- Gran Tourismo 7
- Horizon Forbidden West
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales
- Destruction AllStars
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
There are also other games like Sackboy: A Big Adventure and Astro’s Playground, plus all the other cool games coming to both new consoles.
Pre-Order If You’re On the Fence
Are you on the fence? If you think that you want to buy the PS5, you should pre-order. You can cancel this if you don’t like what you hear or see after you order. Or, if you get the PS5 and decide that you don’t like it, you can always resell it.
What you can’t do is just walk in and get one when you make up your mind. That isn’t to say you should throw $500 at a chance that you will like it, but if you pre-order and cancel you will be out nothing more than a temporary credit car hold.
Explore the PS5 versions and Xbox Series X
Before you spend money on the PS5, you should think about which model you want. There is a version without a disc drive that will be cheaper than the main model. We don’t know if the missing disc drive is the only difference, or if it will not offer 4K gaming similar to the Xbox Series S.
You should also check out the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S. With cross-play you may be more inclined to switch to Xbox from Playstation than the last time you bought a console.
Wait if You’re Good With What You Have
Are you happy with your current gaming setup? For gamers who are rocking the ultimate setup of TV, console, and accessories, it may be a good time to hold off.
The good news is that most PS4 headsets, controllers, and accessories will work with the PS5. This means that you can spend money on your current setup over the next few months. or year and then get into a PS5 when you are ready.
Wait for Reviews
The biggest reason that we recommend waiting for the PS5 is to read reviews. These will likely arrive a week or two ahead of the PS5 release date, but well after the pre-order period.
If you value critic and user reviews, you should wait to pre-order and see what people say about the new console. Just remember that this could push out your time to get one by months.
Wait for Deals
Are you hoping to get an amazing deal on the PS5? Don’t count on seeing one in the first few months or even the year. There is a small chance that we see some bundles or some deals in early 2021, but data suggests a longer wait.
According to a study conducted for eBay on PS4 sales, the best time to buy a PS5 is likely 9 months after the release, which could help you save up to 35% off the retail price when you buy a used model.
10 Things to Do Before the Cyberpunk 2077 Release Date
If you’re thinking about buying Cyberpunk 2077 there are some things you should do before the game arrives later this year.
CD Projekt Red, the developer behind the popular Witcher series, is gearing up to release its next game. Cyberpunk 2077, a sequel to Mike Pondsmith’s pen and paper RPG Cyberpunk 2020, is currently slated to go on sale on November 19th.
Like The Witcher 3, Cyberpunk 2077 is a single-player roleplaying game with an intriguing storyline, a huge cast of characters, powerful weapons and gadgets, and lots of choice. For instance, you can beat the game without killing anyone.
It’s one of 2020’s most anticipated games and it’s currently up for pre-order ahead of its release on Xbox One, PS4, Windows PC, and Google Stadia.
It’s also headed to Sony’s PS5 and Microsoft’s Xbox Series X.
There are currently two versions of Cyberpunk 2077: A standard version and a Collector’s Edition that comes with interesting bonuses.
You can buy the Cyberpunk 2077 Standard Edition at retailers like Amazon, Best Buy, GameStop, NewEgg, and Walmart. The Cyberpunk 2077 Collector’s Edition is also available at retailers like Amazon, Best Buy, and GameStop.
The release date is still a weeks away, but there are some things you should do in the buildup to the game’s arrival. In this guide we’ll take you through a few things that might help prospective buyers and those who’ve already put in a Cyberpunk 2077 pre-order.
Decide If You Want to Pre-Order
While you might be tempted to buy Cyberpunk 2077 before its released, there are actually some legit reasons to hold off.
We’ve released a guide that will take you through the best reasons to, and not to, pre-order a copy right now and it’s worth a look if you’re currently on the fence.
Go through it and decide if it’s worth the investment right now. Remember, most retailers allow you to cancel a pre-order, free-of-charge, before a game ships.
That said, there are some retailers that will charge you for a game immediately. Sony is one of them. That’s something to think about if you aren’t prepared to cough up the cash for the game right now.
Buy the Correct Cyberpunk 2077 Edition
Again, retailers are currently selling two versions of the game. And while most people will probably want to go with a standard copy, the Collector’s Edition has a lot of appeal.
If you aren’t sure which one you want to buy, take a look at our guide to the Cyberpunk 2077 editions. It will take you through each and make some recommendations.
Track the Collector’s Edition If You Want It
If you think you might want the Collector’s Edition, but don’t want to buy it right now, make sure you track its stock as we push toward November.
There’s no guarantee the Collector’s Edition will completely sell out ahead of the release date, but also there’s a chance that it does.
There’s also a good chance we see temporary sell outs at various retailers throughout the year. Fortunately, there’s an easy way to check the bundle’s status at retailers in the United States.
For more on how to do that, please take a look at our guide.
Avoid Buying the Collector’s Edition on eBay
If you want the Collector’s Edition, want to play the game on November 19th, but don’t want to pay more than retail price for the bundle, make sure you pre-order ahead of time.
Again, there’s a chance the Collector’s Edition becomes hard to find ahead of the game’s release date. And that might push you to look at resale sites like eBay or Craigslist.
We’re already seeing the Collector’s Edition on eBay for $300+ and that price could jump up in the buildup to the game’s release date.
We probably won’t see a ton of deals on this bundle so if you can find it for $250 and you can afford it, you’ll probably want to order.
Remember, you should be able to cancel if you decide you no longer want it.
Keep Tabs on Your Order
As we push toward November, make sure you keep an eye on your pre-order. This will help you avoid headaches.
Make sure your delivery information is up-to-date. If you recently moved, you might have forgotten to change your address. You’ll also want to make sure your payment information is correct.
And if you decide to pre-order the Collector’s Edition, make sure you check on it once in awhile to make sure everything is still good to go.
Buy an External Hard Drive If You Need One
Cyberpunk 2077 will likely require a huge download.
The game’s page on the PlayStation Store originally stated that the game would require “80GB MINIMUM.” That information has been taken down, but if it holds, it means you’ll need at least 80GB of free space on your internal hard drive.
The game is still in development which means the download size could certainly change, for better or worse. In other words, there’s a chance the game pushes the 100GB mark like Red Dead Redemption 2 did in 2018.
While the @CyberpunkGame system requirements are not out yet (they are coming soon, though!), I wanted to address this topic from reddit. The game won't take up 200GB when installed. You can expect the required HDD space to be on par with other modern titles. pic.twitter.com/tRigjPWLfC
— Marcin Momot (@Marcin360) September 2, 2020
Either way, given the game’s scope, it’ll probably be much larger than your standard game. So if you plan on playing day one, and you’re running out of room, make sure you’re ready.
If you already have a huge internal and/or external hard drive, you should be good to go. However, if you’re rocking an older console with limited amount of space, you might want to invest in an external hard drive. Fortunately, you’ve got a lot of options to choose from.
The Samsung T5 Portable SSD is one of our favorites, but it’s a little pricey. If you don’t want to spend that much, we recommend taking a look at the WD My Passport 4TB.
Look for Cyberpunk 2077 Deals
If you don’t want to pay full price for a copy of the game, make sure you keep your eyes out for deals in 2020.
Amazon is currently selling the standard edition for $49.94. That’s one of the best deals we’ve been able to find.
If you join Best Buy’s My Best Buy Program (it’s free), you get $10 in rewards certificates if you pre-order a copy of the game.
Retailers like NewEgg sometimes knock $5-10 off the price to stay competitive so make sure you look around before paying full price. Sites like Slickdeals will help.
We could also see some deals popup in late 2020 during Black Friday and the holiday shopping season so some of you might want to put off an order until then.
Follow Cyberpunk 2077 on Twitter
If you’re interested in the game, make sure you follow CD Projekt Red’s Cyberpunk 2077 Twitter account for the latest info about the game, contests, and more.
Think About Upgrading Your Console
If you’re holding onto an original Xbox One or PlayStation 4, and you own a 4K television, you might want to look into buying an Xbox One X or PS4 Pro.
Cyberpunk 2077 will have upgrades for current-gen consoles including 4K support for the Xbox One X. If you aren’t familiar with these consoles, we’ve put together guides to buying the Xbox One X and PlayStation 4 Pro and they will help.
With Microsoft’s Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Sony’s PlayStation 5 coming later this year, some of you might just want to hold out until then.
That said, you might find some great deals on the current-gen lineup. And a lot of you will be just fine with a PS4 Pro or Xbox One X in 2020 and beyond.
Consider Buying the Cyberpunk 2077 Strategy Guide
Cyberpunk 2077 will be a massive game with lots to do so there might come a time when you’re looking for help with a quest or something else. If you’re in need of assistance, you’ll have plenty of options. Some are free, others cost money.
If you want easy access to information about the game, you might want to invest in the 368 page Cyberpunk 2077 guide. It’ll guide you through every item, quest, challenge, and choice in detail. It also has a map that will probably come in handy as you explore the game.
Here’s what you get for your money:
- 100% authoritative: all branching paths, all side quests, all rewards, and all endings fully mapped out; also includes optional challenges, mini-games, unlockables, secrets, and more.
- Foolproof explanations: every mission, every game mechanic, every meaningful choice covered with accessible solutions.
- Hi-res maps of Night City: each annotated with locations of collectibles and points of interest.
- Reference & Analysis Chapter: in-depth coverage of all major game systems, including character progression, abilities, perks, Street Cred, Trophies/Achievements, among others.
- At-a-glance Walkthroughs: annotated screenshots and sequential steps show optimal ways through every mission.
- Expert Combat Strategies: practical, reproducible tactics to crush all enemies and bosses.
- Comprehensive references: all-inclusive appraisals of all items and weapons – including statistics and unlock conditions.
- Spoiler-sensitive: carefully designed to avoid spoilers, ensuring you can read without ever ruining your appreciation of the story.
- Instant searches: print navigation systems and an extensive index give you immediate access to the information you need.
- Concept art: direct from the development team and beautifully laid out.
Keep an eye out for deals on the strategy guide as we approach the game’s release date in November.
