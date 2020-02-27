6 Reasons Not to Install macOS Catalina & 12 Reasons to Install macOS 10.15.3 Today

Should you install macOS Catalina on your Mac in 2020? We have an updated look at the important reasons you should install this update on your Mac and why you should wait before you install macOS 10.15.3.

Apple fixed a major security issue in macOS 10.15.1 last year, and it has just now been disclosed. If you are on macOS Mojave or on the initial release of Catalina then you should make sure you install the latest version of macOS 10.15.

While the Catalina update is more stable, you still need to strongly consider your situation before you install this update.

This article may contain affiliate links. Click here for more details.

This is a large update that will take some time to download and install. Before you click install, you need to prepare for the update.

We’re still seeing macOS Catalina problems including bricked Macs, crashes with Final Cut Pro, apps not behaving correctly and some users are finding that they need to buy new versions of apps to work on Catalina. Here’s how to fix many common macOS Catalina problems..

Apple released the macOS Catalina 10.15.1 update on October 29th to address some of the problems, add in support for AirPods Pro, new emojis and other changes. If you buy the 16-inch MacBook Pro it ships with Catalina. On December 10th Apple released macOS 10.15.2 with new features and an array of bug fixes. In January, Apple released macOS 10.15.3 to fix issues with Video editing on the MacBook Pro 16.

This guide will help you decide if you should install macOS Catalina today, or if you are better off waiting until the next big update to Catalina. While iOS may be a simple decision, the number of things your Mac can connect to and the new security restrictions could mean that you are better off waiting even if you normally install updates early.

Why You Should Install macOS Catalina

Install for macOS Fixes & Security Using Your iPad as a Display + Apple Pencil Apple TV, Podcasts & Apple Music on Your Mac If You Use Apple Arcade Upgraded Photos App New and Improved Notes Reminders You Can Finally Use For Screen Time on Your Mac For Better Security And Privacy So You Don’t Lose Your Mac For Better Apple Watch Integration Better Accessibility

Why You Shouldn’t Install macOS Catalina Yet

If You Aren’t Prepared If you Rely on 32 Bit Apps You Use Specialized Software or Hardware If You Are Worried About macOS Catalina Problems If You Are Traveling If You Are Using an Old Mac

If you’re currently on the fence, this is what you need to know about whether the time is right to install the macOS Catalina update today or if you should join a growing number of folks that are holding off.