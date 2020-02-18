3 Reasons Not to Install watchOS 6.1.3 & 9 Reasons You Should

The watchOS 6 update brought major upgrades to users and since the introduction, Apple’s added more features and bug fixes through small updates. Today Apple released watchOS 6.1.3 for all Apple Watch models from Series 1 and up. Some users should install the Apple Watch update today, while others will want to wait until tonight or even next week to upgrade to watchOS 6 or watchOS 6.1.3.

watchOS 6 was a big update for the Apple Watch with new faces, new apps and an Apple Watch store along with other upgrades. Since the release, we’ve seen several updates including the latest watchOS 6.1.3 with a fix for irregular heartrate detection issues.

The watchOS 6 update is big, so you need to plan on spending a decent amount of time on downloading and installing the update. If you are already watchOS 6 or watchOS 6.1, the watchOS 6.1.3 update is smaller and installs faster.

Unlike the iOS 13 update, you cannot downgrade from watchOS 6 or watchOS 6.1.3 to an older version. Once you install watchOS 6, you are stuck on it until Apple releases a new version.

If you’re on the fence about installing watchOS 6.1.3 on your Apple Watch, this is what you need to know to help you decide. For some users, now is a perfect time to upgrade, but for others, it is better to wait and let others work out any bugs.