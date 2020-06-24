5 Reasons Not To Install the watchOS 7 Beta & 3 Reasons To

Should you install the watchOS 7 beta on your Apple Watch today? This is a question that many users are asking with the first watchOS 7 beta out now and bringing new features and options. This guide will help you figure out if you should install the watchOS 7 beta or if you should skip it.

Apple offers a developer watchOS 7 beta that anyone can install right now. For the first time, there is a public watchOS 7 beta that is coming later this summer.

Right now there is no way to downgrade from the watchOS 7 beta to watchOS 6, which is a major reason not to install this beta on your only Apple Watch. This may be the case with the public beta, but perhaps Apple is adding in a downgrade option. We’ll be monitoring.

Should You Install the watchOS 7 Beta?

There are a lot of exciting new watchOS 7 features coming with this update. It is very tempting to install the beta and try out these new features right now, but it’s not a simple decision

While you can easily test out iOS 14 and macOS Big Sur with the developer betas and then go back to IOS 13 and macOS Catalina, you can’t do that on watchOS 7.

Here are the reasons you shouldn’t install the watchOS 7 beta;

That said, for a few people this is a good time to install the watchOS 7 beta. Here are the reasons that you should install the watchOS 7 beta today;

