fbpx
Connect with us
[adinserter block="2"]

Apple

5 Reasons Not To Install the watchOS 7 Beta & 3 Reasons To

Published

4 hours ago

on

Should you install the watchOS 7 beta on your Apple Watch today? This is a question that many users are asking with the first watchOS 7 beta out now and bringing new features and options. This guide will help you figure out if you should install the watchOS 7 beta or if you should skip it.

Apple offers a developer watchOS 7 beta that anyone can install right now. For the first time, there is a public watchOS 7 beta that is coming later this summer.

Right now there is no way to downgrade from the watchOS 7 beta to watchOS 6, which is a major reason not to install this beta on your only Apple Watch. This may be the case with the public beta, but perhaps Apple is adding in a downgrade option. We’ll be monitoring.

This article may contain affiliate links. Click here for more details.

Should You Install the watchOS 7 Beta?

Should you install the watchOS 7 beta?

There are a lot of exciting new watchOS 7 features coming with this update. It is very tempting to install the beta and try out these new features right now, but it’s not a simple decision

While you can easily test out iOS 14 and macOS Big Sur with the developer betas and then go back to IOS 13 and macOS Catalina, you can’t do that on watchOS 7.

Here are the reasons you shouldn’t install the watchOS 7 beta;

  1. Don’t Install Because There is No Downgrade
  2. Don’t Install If You Aren’t OK With Problems
  3. Don’t Install If You Don’t Have a Spare Apple Watch
  4. Don’t Install For All New Features
  5. Wait for the Public watchOS 7 Beta

That said, for a few people this is a good time to install the watchOS 7 beta. Here are the reasons that you should install the watchOS 7 beta today;

  1. Install to Make watchOS 7 Better
  2. Install the watchOS 7 Beta to Test for Work
  3. Install to Try New Features Early

You can read the information below to learn more about why you shouldn’t, or should, install the watchOS 7 beta right now.

Don't Install Because You Can't Downgrade watchOS 7 to watchOS 6

Don't Install Because You Can't Downgrade watchOS 7 to watchOS 6

When you install the watchOS 7 beta on your Apple Watch you are stuck there until Apple releases the final version or a new beta. There is no way to downgrade from the watchOS 7 beta to watchOS 6. 

That means any problems, broken apps or compatibility issues will be there until you install the next beta or upgrade to the release this fall.  

There is no way to downgrade from the watchOS 7 beta to watchOS 6 like you can with iOS and macOS.

This also means that if you install the iOS 14 beta and you don't like it, you can't continue using your Apple Watch with a phone on iOS 13, so it will essentially be useless. 

If you have any concerns about this process, don't install the watchOS 7 beta. We are hopeful that Apple may bring some change with the public beta, but so far there is no confirmation. 

Related Topics:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *