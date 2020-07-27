5 Reasons to Buy AirPods in 2020 & 2 Reasons To Wait

“Should I buy AirPods in 2020 or should I wait?” is a question we are hearing as people are wondering what’s next from Apple, and what will happen this year. There are a lot of reasons to buy the AirPods today, even if you already own the first-gen AirPods, but there are some good reasons to wait — including for the 2020 AirPods.

Yes, some buyers will be fine with upgrading to just the wireless case, but if you bought your AirPods when the first model went on sale, this is a great time to upgrade. AirPods are $159 with the normal case and $199 with the wireless charging case. You can buy the wireless charging AirPod case for $79 as a standalone upgrade for AirPods 2 or the original AirPods. We’re seeing AirPods deals that cut the price down to $129.00 at Amazon and $139 at B&H Photo.

Are the AirPods worth buying? Yes, the new AirPods last longer, let you use Siri without touching an AirPod and connect faster thanks to the new H1 chip. Here are the reasons to buy the AirPods;

Buy for Hey Siri Hands-Free Buy for Better AirPods Battery Life Buy for Faster Switching and Better Connectivity Buy for Wireless Charging Buy if You Game With AirPods

AirPods With Charging Case – $129 AirPods With Wireless Charging Case – $169 Wireless Charging Case $79

Here are a few reasons to wait;

Consider AirPods Pro

Wait for Bigger AirPods Deals

The AirPods 3 rumors are across the board right now, so it still feels early to wait for the new AirPods. You can hang on if you already have a good set of earbuds, but for many users, it’s worth buying now.

If you’re looking for truly wireless earbuds, the AirPods are at the top of the list and for a good reason. The current generation is one of the best wireless earbud experience on the iPhone or iPad.

Read: How to Sell Your Old AirPods

Here’s a closer look at the reasons you should buy AirPods right now, and why you might want to wait before you upgrade.

Buy AirPods for Hands Free Hey Siri > 1 / 7 If you use Siri all the time, you should buy AirPods so that you can stop tapping your ear like it's 2001. With the current AirPods you get the H1 chip that enables "Hey Siri" control. When the AirPods are in your ear, all you need to do is say, " Hey Siri" and you will be able to control the volume, make a call, send a text message and any other Siri feature that you use. This is even more of a benefit if you use Siri Shortcuts. With these, you will be able to control many more things and you can even control Spotify with Siri. The "Hey Siri" feature is a major convenience upgrade for Siri users, and it's one of the biggest reasons to buy the new AirPods, even if you own the first generation. If you buy the older model, you need to tap on the AirPod to start Siri control. This isn't a great way to use Siri. Even with "Hey Siri" on your iPhone and Apple Watch, using the AirPod to get Siri without taking your phone out of your pocket or raising your wrist is a great upgrade. > 1 / 7

